This Yosuda exercise bike is one of our favorites and it's cheaper than ever for Black Friday

Black Friday weekend brings the Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike down to a record low. With 50% knocked off the price, you can now get this great budget exercise bike for just $229.39 .

This wallet-friendly piece of kit left our resident fitness writer thoroughly impressed with its smooth ride, sturdy design and refreshing simplicity — and now you can snap one up for almost 50% off the original price. It is rated as one of the best exercise bikes we've tested at Live Science, with the Yosuda cycle earning the coveted crown of "best budget option".

If you're looking for an easy way to improve your cardio fitness, one of the many exercise bike benefits is that they're a great way to work up a sweat. Not to mention, unlike the best treadmills they're low impact, while still burning plenty of calories in a single session.

If this isn't the bike for you, there are plenty of exercise bikes on sale over this pre-Christmas sales event. In fact, there is $600 off Peloton bike bundles , giving you a bike and much more for a much lower price.

During their tests, our reviewer was delighted to find the Yosuda bike had a plush cushioned saddle, toe cage and drinks holder, as well as a fluid flywheel with a wide range of resistance settings. They could enjoy a customizable, comfortable and challenging workout and work up a sweat without suffering from an aching butt (something that can't be said for some of the Yosuda's thin-seated competitors).

You can also keep tabs on your exercise metrics, including estimated calorie burn, distance covered, time elapsed and speed, via an LCD monitor mounted above the handlebars.

With its straightforward set-up and robust build, the Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike is one of the best exercise bikes you can buy, earning the title of best budget stationary bike from our fitness writer. Now with $210 off at Amazon, it's even better value for money than before. View Deal

The Yosuda bike doesn't have the touchscreens and mod cons of Pelotons and the like, but that's part of its appeal. It's devilishly straightforward to set-up and get started, so you can dive straight into your workout. It's also ideal for circuit workouts or functional training , as you can hop on and off between sets of free weight exercises to really feel the burn.

However, if you do fancy a dedicated cycling session, there's nothing to stop you using it with follow-along fitness apps like iFit. This way, you can enjoy many of the benefits of an exercise bike fitted with a touchscreen, without the inflated price.

Well, for starters, exercise bikes are a great way to get your fitness fix, offering the opportunity to crush calories and boost your cardiovascular endurance without putting the extra stress on your knees and ankles that comes with the likes of running and most ball-oriented sports.

What's more, you don't have to brave the elements (whether that's raging heat or relentless rain) and can instead enjoy a rigorous workout from the comfort of your own home.

