Breathe clean air for under $42 with this Cyber Monday air purifier deal

By Anna Gora
 4 days ago

At Live Science, we’ve tested a number of the best air purifiers , but finding a quality appliance for under $50 is pretty unheard of. That’s why you can't miss this amazing deal on the Levoit Mini — now just $41.99 at Amazon thanks to the Cyber Monday sale.

This air purifier uses 3-stage filtration to ensure excellent air purification so you can breathe easy. But it’s also extremely portable — weighing in at just over 1kg, it can be placed on shelves in smaller apartments, on your desk at work, or on your bedside table. Not to mention, it keeps noise levels below 25dB so you don’t have to worry about being distracted.

All of this for under $42 seems like an absolute steal. Plus, Levoit is a household name when it comes to air quality. The larger Levoit 400s scored highly in our tests based on ease of use, performance, and useful features. But not everyone has over $150 to spend on an appliance. That’s why we love the Levoit Mini for its powerful performance but affordable price tag.

If you are looking for something slightly larger, there are more air purifiers on sale throughout Cyber Monday too.

Levoit Mini air purifier | Was $49.99 , Now $41.99

Save 16% on the Mini air purifier from Levoit, one of our favorite home appliance brands. With its portable design and low noise levels, it is a perfect solution for traveling or office use. This handy air purifier features a 360° VortexAir Technology 3.0 and 3-stage filtration so you can breathe easily within minutes of switching it on. View Deal

Whether you struggle with allergies, low-quality sleep, congestion or symptoms caused by pet dander, the Levoit Mini is ready to help you create a healthier, cleaner living space. But there are more benefits to this clever machine. This model comes with a built-in aromatherapy feature — just add a few drops of fragrant essential oils to the aroma pad and your space will smell great for hours.

The Levoit Mini is certified as energy-efficient, so it won't put pressure on your energy bills. Considering how much great technology has been packed into this air purifier, its price is an absolute steal. And with this additional 16% Cyber Monday discount, we can safely say it is one of the best budget-friendly deals we have seen so far.

Find more Cyber Monday deals on home tech and home health at Live Science.

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

