ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com

Save 20% on this Lego Robot Inventor kit for Black Friday as a coding gift before it's retired for good

By Chris McMullen
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mh29N_0jOVygTX00

Lego's Robot Inventor kit, a fantastic tool for learning to code, is set for retirement, which means one of two things. Either it's going to be paired with a maverick partner or it'll go for silly prices on eBay. The good news it's 20% off for Black Friday and if you hurry you can order it right now.

Rated for ages 10 and over, the Lego Robot Inventor kit is $287.99 from the official Lego store , and is part of Lego's Mindstorms series. What that means is that the fun doesn't stop when you've built it. In fact, the fun's only beginning.

There are five unique designs you can build and, thanks to the Robot Inventor App you can program these robots to undertake all manner of activities. And, thanks to the visual interface, stringing together commands should be a breeze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WUirK_0jOVygTX00

Lego Robot Inventor: was $359.99 now $287.99 at Lego

Build up to 5 different robots or come up with your own Lego automaton with this Lego Robot Inventor kit on sale for 20% off at Lego.com. This set will be retired soon, so you may want to act fast.
View Deal

So, while you're having fun you're learning to code, which also makes this an ideal tool for getting children into programming. We can see this being a boon for teachers and other educators too. But be quick, this robot's retirement is just around the corner.

We always knew Lego could be educational (that's our excuse anyway) but this Lego Robot Inventor kit takes things to the next level. You can construct one of five models, ranging from a humanoid robot and a roving vehicle through to something that resembles one of Boston Dynamics' robot dogs .

But once you've built the robot of your choice, you can program it to undertake complex tasks. No, it's not going to try to murder you in your sleep, but the Robot Inventor App, available on PC, iOS and Android is amazingly flexible.

There's no inputting strings of complex code, nor will the user be greeted by a cryptic error message. Instead, you drag and drop instructions which, in turn, can be nested within other instructions.

Don't worry about the robot falling off a table and smashing into several hundred blocky pieces, either. The Robot Inventor App now supports microphone and camera input, meaning you can screech "Stop!" before the worst happens.

The Lego Robot Inventor kit also includes color and distance sensors which will means you can have them act upon feedback from those sensors. We say "you", but the Lego Robot Inventor kit is also a great tool for teaching children to code.

But, with it being retired, you'll need to snap it up soon before it's gone, or gone on eBay. And at 20% off this Black Friday there's no sense in waiting. Or if you'd rather look to the stars, check out our list of best Lego space sets.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday deals page, or our guide to the Best Lego Black Friday deals.

Lego Robot Inventor: was $359.99 now $287.99 at Lego

Build up to 5 different robots or come up with your own Lego automaton with this Lego Robot Inventor kit on sale for 20% off at Lego.com. This set will be retired soon, so you may want to act fast.
View Deal

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

The Best Deals at the Sportsman’s Warehouse Black Friday Sale 2022 You Can Still Get

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. With big shopping holidays like Black Friday, it’s always the big retailers that have the best gear. For outdoor gear, it’s no different. If you’re looking for good deals on great equipment—like trail cameras, tents, and more—the Sportsman’s Warehouse Black Friday sale is a must shop.
The Independent

The Xbox series X has a rare discount in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

This is not a drill – the Xbox series X is on sale for Black Friday, thanks to Amazon. Reduced by £20, you’ll need to be quick if you want to score this rare saving.For some context, while other popular gaming consoles have risen in price owing to inflation (we’re looking at you, PlayStation 5), Xbox has kept its prices the same.Follow live: The best Black Friday 2022 dealsBut deals on the company’s latest coveted console are few and far between – in fact, this is only the second time we’ve seen the Xbox series X on sale.So, with the...
Digital Trends

Cyber Monday is your last chance to get an iPhone for $99

It’s a deal that keeps getting better and better as time passes. You can get an iPhone SE (2020 edition) that is locked to Straight Talk, one of America’s best prepaid phone plans, for only $99 at Walmart. That’s $50 off of the standard price of the locked phone at $149 and way lower than you’ll be able to get an unlocked iPhone SE for, but you need to hurry if you want to avail yourself of it because similar offers are already sold out. Thanks to being part of Cyber Monday phone deals, this is the lowest price yet on this particular phone, but today’s your last chance to take advantage of it. There’s no other major shopping event remaining this year, so you should buy the iPhone SE now to get it in time for the holidays.
Thrillist

The Oreo 2022 Holiday Lineup Is Stacked with Delicious Treats

If I were Santa Claus, I would politely communicate to parents all over the world that my cookie of choice is not the valiant attempt at chocolate chip cookies made from scratch, but rather a tray of Oreos. No offense to homemade baking, but the flavor and consistency of Double Stuffed Oreos simply cannot be beat.
Space.com

Space.com

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy