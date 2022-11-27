ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 best Cyber Monday deals under $50: headphones, TVs, streamers

By Ruben Circelli
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KmQbD_0jOVyBJ800

Cyber Monday is finally here, but luckily, you don't have to ante up hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars to take advantage of a good old-fashioned deal. Tons of sales are still live right now for products under $50, so if you're looking for a stocking stuffer, these deals are worth a look.

Our list below includes headphones, smart speakers, Bluetooth speakers, streamers, and earbuds. And what's more is that not a single one will cost you more than $50. So, if you're in the market for a new, cheap piece of kit, these Cyber Monday deals are worth checking out while they're still live.

If you don't find anything to your taste below, though, make sure to have a look at our master list of all the greatest Cyber Monday deals out there .

7 best Cyber Monday sales under $50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00zWEt_0jOVyBJ800

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $49 at Amazon
Amazon's popular smart speaker is back with a whole new look in its fourth generation. It also has a built-in Zigbee smart hub this time round, and extra bass. Four stars View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUA4l_0jOVyBJ800

Chromecast 4K: was $50 now $40 at Amazon
Google's Chromecast is a user-friendly, featured-packed media streamer with all the apps you already know and love. Whatever you want to watch, you can do with Chromecast. Plus, you'll get a great 4K HDR picture, and Dolby Vision and Atmos support. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zY3ng_0jOVyBJ800

AKG Y500: was $150 now $49.99 at Walmart
" Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off while making it look easy" – that's what we said of these wireless on-ears under intense review. Five stars View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xuRfv_0jOVyBJ800

Streaming Stick 4K: was $50 now $25 at Amazon
Roku's smart stick supports HDR and promises 30% faster streaming as well as all the apps you could need. At half off, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more full-featured streamer for the money, especially one that's so small and portable. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03oxyj_0jOVyBJ800

Sony SRS-XB12: was $60 now $30 at Walmart
The colorful Sony SRS-XB12 is small but mighty. It boasts a water-, dust-, and mud-proof build, plus an Extra Bass feature for more low-end bass clout. You can even pair two speakers together for room-filling stereo sound. (Hey, at this price, you might as well buy more than one.)
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWL1B_0jOVyBJ800

Google Nest Mini: was $50 now $20 at Best Buy
The Google Nest Mini is a tiny smart speaker with Google Assistant. It can be used as a wireless speaker or smart hub through which you can control other Google Home and Chromecast-enabled speakers around your house. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wp5GD_0jOVyBJ800

Smokin' Buds 2 earbuds: was $60 now $24 at Amazon
These four-star earbuds manage to offer a full, fun listening experience when we reviewed them at their retail price, and now at less than half of what they once cost, these buds are a smokin' hot deal, indeed. View Deal

