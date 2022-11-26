Read full article on original website
Related
‘Great Beauty,’ ‘King of Laughter’ Actor Toni Servillo: ‘We Actors Are Empty Vases Filled and Emptied After Each Role’
Invited to speak about his profession of acting during a masterclass at the 40th Torino Film Festival, Toni Servillo – whose credits include Oscar winner “The Great Beauty,” Cannes Jury Prize winner “Il Divo” and “The King of Laughter,” which won him the best actor prize at Venice – brushed aside the cliché that actors kept in them, as stigmas, the characters they had played. “I’m sorry to disappoint you, but I kept none of them. We are just empty vases that fill and empty. I’m always afraid of the question: ‘How did you get into Pirandello?’ [he plays the writer...
Country singer Jake Flint dead at 37 mere hours after marrying wife Brenda
Country music singer Jake Flint died just hours after marrying his wife Brenda over the weekend, his publicist announced. He was 37. Clif Doyal told The Oklahoman that the “Hard Livin'” crooner passed away in his sleep shortly after he and Brenda said exchanged vows. No cause of death has been announced. “Jake Flint was an Ambassador of the Oklahoma Red Dirt music scene. He was a prolific songwriter, recording artist, and in-demand live performer throughout the Midwest and Southwestern U.S. As a testament to his kindness and humanity, he was also a tireless supporter of his fellow artists, always willing to...
Mamie and Grace Gummer Both Used Stage Names Early in Their Careers
Meryl Streep's status as a revered Hollywood star is something to behold, but it may be a hindrance for her children, including her daughters, Mamie and Grace Gummer.
Comments / 0