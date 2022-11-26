ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

University Of Wyoming Kicks Starting Running Back Titus Swen Off Team

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Titus Swen, the University of Wyoming’s starting running back, has been dismissed from the team for what the university says are “violations of team rules.”. The junior from Fort Worth, Texas, had been a workhorse for the Cowboys’ offense,...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

2022 Border War operation nets 3 arrests for Wyoming law enforcement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany Counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, Nov. 12. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

F.E. Warren Air Force Base to hold exercise next week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents should be aware of a military exercise that will be taking place at F.E. Warren Air Force Base next week. There will be an active shooter exercise conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to test the readiness of base emergency responders. The exercise is scheduled...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne police looking to identify suspect in string of vehicle burglaries

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has put out a report regarding a series of vehicle burglaries and property damage at the Life Care Center of Cheyenne. An owner of a Nissan Versa was parked in the lot next to the main building at 1330 Prairie Ave. and returned later to find damage to the vehicle’s front passenger door.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/28/22–11/29/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne to bill Laramie County $407K for Laramie County Community College/Sweetgrass Underpass

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne will be seeking $407,777.80 from Laramie County for work on the Laramie County Community College/Sweetgrass Underpass. The City Council approved the action on Monday as part of its consent agenda. Documents state the total cost for the underpass, which is now complete, as over $1.9 million. The Wyoming Department of Transportation provided $700,000 toward construction, and the city says the county owes the $407,777.80 based on “concept memorandum of understanding meeting held on October 25, 2019.”
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne housing projects in the works

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne city planners gear down the 2022 construction season, but that doesn’t mean that building has stopped completely. As weather permits, they still work on current housing units and anticipate next spring’s projects. “The total number of, between pre-application meetings or submitted...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Fire Rescue responds to fire at construction site over weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a multi-family residential structure that was under construction early on Saturday morning. On Saturday, Nov. 26 at around 6:21 a.m., firefighters were called out to the 1500 block of Richard Martin Drive. Upon arriving at 6:29 a.m., they found flames and smoke coming out of the structure and noted that the fire was quickly gaining in size.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police on Accident Alert Due to High Number of Crashes

Due to a high number of crashes related to the current hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department is currently on accident alert. Officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, impaired drivers, road blockage, or the inability to exchange information. Drivers involved in all other accidents should exchange...
CHEYENNE, WY

