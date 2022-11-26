Read full article on original website
Cowboy Running Back Titus Swen has Been Kicked off the Team / Cowboy Hoops Back on the Court Wednesday / Junior Hawks two More on the Road This Weekend
JUNIOR HOCKEY – The Sheridan Junior Hawks winning streak is now six games they will play in Bozeman, Montana this weekend with their next home games December 9th and 10th against Great Falls, Montana. COWBOY FOOTBALL – The Wyoming football Cowboys are now waiting to see which bowl game...
Titus Swen: Dismissed UW Running Back Says System ‘Just Ain’t Fit My Style’
After his dismissal from the University of Wyoming football program, junior starting running back Titus Swen said he plans to play somewhere else next season and that UW, "just ain't fit my style."
University Of Wyoming Kicks Starting Running Back Titus Swen Off Team
Titus Swen, the University of Wyoming's starting running back, has been dismissed from the team for what the university says are "violations of team rules.". The junior from Fort Worth, Texas, had been a workhorse for the Cowboys' offense,
Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
No “Smash And Grabs” But Shoplifting In Wyoming Is Increasing And Driving Prices Up
A shoplifter took $500 in merchandise from the Lander Safeway store at 5 p.m. Nov. 5, getting away in a Jeep Cherokee. A vehicle matching that description turned up later in Riverton, where hundreds of dollars worth of meat were reported
2022 Border War operation nets 3 arrests for Wyoming law enforcement
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany Counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, Nov. 12. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up...
UPDATE: No Unnecessary Travel Restriction Cheyenne South Lifted
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.--The restriction on unnecessary travel between Cheyenne and the Colorado line has been lifted. ORGINAL POST: As of 6 a.m., Interstates 80 and 25 were open in southeast Wyoming despite a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the region. But WYDOT was urging people to avoid...
F.E. Warren Air Force Base to hold exercise next week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents should be aware of a military exercise that will be taking place at F.E. Warren Air Force Base next week. There will be an active shooter exercise conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to test the readiness of base emergency responders. The exercise is scheduled...
Public’s Help Sought In Finding Missing Laramie County Teen
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for the public's help in finding a Laramie County teenager who has been missing since November 15. The Wyoming Missing Persons website, which is operated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation [DCI] includes the following listing for Christian Jenkins:. Missing Person,...
Weather service upgrades Kimball, Banner, and east Laramie County to winter storm warning
PINE BLUFFS - A total of five to nine inches of snow is possible in Kimball, Pine Bluffs, and Harrisburg according to a winter storm warning posted by the National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne. The warning for Kimball, Banner, and east Laramie County is in effect until to 2...
Ground blizzard warning along I-80 in Wyoming with gusts up to 60 mph possible until Wednesday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Ground blizzard warnings are in effect on Tuesday afternoon in areas of southeast Wyoming, including along the Interstate 80 corridor from Laramie to Rawlins, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. With wind gusts of up to 60 mph possible until 2 p.m. Wednesday, blowing...
Cheyenne police looking to identify suspect in string of vehicle burglaries
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has put out a report regarding a series of vehicle burglaries and property damage at the Life Care Center of Cheyenne. An owner of a Nissan Versa was parked in the lot next to the main building at 1330 Prairie Ave. and returned later to find damage to the vehicle’s front passenger door.
Cheyenne Under Winter Storm Warning, Blizzard Warning For Summit
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Tuesday had Cheyenne listed under a Winter Storm Warning. The agency said that while snow should taper off today, Cheyenne could see wind chills of -15 on Wednesday. The agency had the Buford and Vedauwoo as well as...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/28/22–11/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne hires Summit Engineering to design, bid for construction Highway 30 Greenway underpass
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Summit Engineering will be providing the design and bidding services for the construction of a relocated U.S. Highway 30 Greenway underpass following a Cheyenne City Council action Monday. The council, as part of its consent agenda, awarded Summit Engineering $84,300 for the work that must be...
Cheyenne to bill Laramie County $407K for Laramie County Community College/Sweetgrass Underpass
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne will be seeking $407,777.80 from Laramie County for work on the Laramie County Community College/Sweetgrass Underpass. The City Council approved the action on Monday as part of its consent agenda. Documents state the total cost for the underpass, which is now complete, as over $1.9 million. The Wyoming Department of Transportation provided $700,000 toward construction, and the city says the county owes the $407,777.80 based on “concept memorandum of understanding meeting held on October 25, 2019.”
Cheyenne housing projects in the works
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne city planners gear down the 2022 construction season, but that doesn’t mean that building has stopped completely. As weather permits, they still work on current housing units and anticipate next spring’s projects. “The total number of, between pre-application meetings or submitted...
Cheyenne Fire Rescue responds to fire at construction site over weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a multi-family residential structure that was under construction early on Saturday morning. On Saturday, Nov. 26 at around 6:21 a.m., firefighters were called out to the 1500 block of Richard Martin Drive. Upon arriving at 6:29 a.m., they found flames and smoke coming out of the structure and noted that the fire was quickly gaining in size.
Cheyenne Police on Accident Alert Due to High Number of Crashes
Due to a high number of crashes related to the current hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department is currently on accident alert. Officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, impaired drivers, road blockage, or the inability to exchange information. Drivers involved in all other accidents should exchange...
Public hearing for liquor license transfer from Poor Richard’s on Cheyenne council agenda
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a public hearing scheduled for tonight regarding the transfer of ownership of a retail liquor license from Poor Richard’s Restaurant to Andiamo 307. Poor Richard’s Restaurant previously stood at 1808 O’Neil Ave. until its demolition in June 2021 following its permanent closure during...
