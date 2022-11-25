Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
wemu.org
Overnight homeless shelter coming to Ypsilanti
This winter, the City of Ypsilanti will have an overnight shelter available to those experiencing homelessness. In recent years, if someone in Ypsilanti needed a place to stay overnight, they didn’t have a local option. They would have to catch a shuttle or find their way to Ann Arbor to stay at the Delonis Center.
Non-profit that donates everyday items to kids in need is in need of donations
Oakland County Foster Closet allows kids in Michigan's foster care system to shop for new or gently used everyday items free of charge. But the need is growing and funding is dwindling.
Arab American News
Northville Arab American couple honored in online memorial service, donations for children exceeded $615,000
Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier Roads. The couple died at the scene. They had...
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
WLUC
Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
ALTOONA, Penn. (WLUC) - Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, has announced its expansion into Michigan. According to a Tuesday press release, the first Michigan location is projected to begin in 2025 and will start in the Detroit market. Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY, Sheetz’s locations will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu where local residents can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.
Take A Look At The Best Christmas Light Display In Michigan
It doesn't matter if you're young or old. Everyone enjoys looking at Christmas lights during the holiday season. Michigan has lots of great places to check out Christmas lights, but which one is the best? According to this list, we have an answer. Take A Look At The Best Christmas...
fordauthority.com
Ford Land Has Sold 25 Michigan-Based Properties In Four Years
While it completely revamps Michigan Central Station and transforms that historic site into a massive mobility hub, Ford has also been selling off a number of other, older properties in recent months. Those include the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with earlier this year, and more recently, Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan, which has been used to house various Blue Oval teams over the years, including the automaker’s media communications operation. In fact, Crain’s Detroit Business has discovered that Ford Land has sold a grand total of 25 Michigan-based properties alone since 2018, a large number, indeed.
michiganchronicle.com
Black CEO Drives New Automotive Plant to Detroit
It’s a transformative development taking place on Detroit’s southwest side. The Delray community is set to be home to a world-class automotive plant, providing opportunity to Detroit residents. LM Manufacturing is in a joint venture with Magna Seating of America, and LAN Manufacturing, a minority-owned auto supplier. It’s also in a partnership with Bedrock, Detroit’s largest real estate developer, helping LM Manufacturing to occupy 296,000 square feet of space at Bedrock’s Sakthi Industrial Campus.
abc12.com
4 Mid-Michigan school districts getting extra help to improve education
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The state of Michigan is partnering with dozens of struggling schools across both peninsulas to help improve academic outcomes. The Michigan Department of Education is forcing 54 school districts with a total of 112 schools into partnership agreements with the state. They were selected based on falling into the bottom 5% of standardized tests scores or a graduation rate below 67%.
Detroit News
$1 million investment aims to boost affordable rental housing in Oakland County
Oakland County will allocate $1 million toward developing more affordable rental housing in its communities at a time when the U.S. continues to face a housing supply shortage. The county announced the plans on Monday, saying it would use part of the annual funding from the U.S. Department of Housing...
5 best Christmas light displays in metro Detroit
Humans' invention of electricity means we can go out in December and stare at thousands of colorful light bulbs arranged in pleasing ways. Yes, it's time for drive- and walk-through holiday light displays, and metro Detroit has many to offer. So grab some egg nog or hot cocoa to go and head out. We also suggest stocking up on cookies — gingerbread or otherwise. 🚘 Drive-through tradition: Wayne County Lightfest. When: Wednesday to Sunday until Dec. 24 from 6-10pm, with wait times longer on the weekends.Details: Drive through a four-mile stretch of twinkling light displays with a holiday theme. There's...
WILX-TV
Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A hotel in Ann Arbor has been designated unsafe after the body of a worker was found Monday. According to authorities, the Ann Arbor Fire Department was dispatched to the Victory Inn on Washtenaw Avenue just before 12:45 p.m. on reports of a carbon monoxide incident. Officials said fire crews found the body of a maintenance worker in a boiler room with carbon monoxide levels in excess of 500 parts per million.
HometownLife.com
Canton Police propose controversial license plate reader cameras at busy corner
Canton Police say the license plate reader cameras they're proposing at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Beck Road will help solve crimes in an area of the township hit hard by retail fraud. Known as LPRs, the cameras take still photographs of passing vehicles, recording license plate numbers, date,...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit philanthropist gives away 2,100 circus tickets so children can enjoy free show
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Thousands of children were able to enjoy a free circus show thanks to a Detroit philanthropist. "We came here to have some fun and see some live performances." Horatio Williams, teaming up with several corporate sponsors, gave away 2,100 tickets to the Universoul Circus’ Thanksgiving Day...
HometownLife.com
Jolly holidays: Create a December to remember with these 7 merry Christmas events
With Thanksgiving now in the past, these events and activities in metro Detroit surely will help you get in the holiday spirit. Climb aboard a complimentary horse-drawn carriage for a tour of the holiday lights and Birmingham's festive downtown, every weekend through Christmas Eve. The carriage rides begin in Shain Park and are on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservations required.
WNEM
Former Genesee Co. clerk sentenced
LIVINGSTON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Former Genesee County Clerk John Gleason was sentenced Monday for his charges of witness bribing/intimidating/interfering and willful neglect of duty. Gleason was charged in April, accused of attempting to intimidate an employee to create and backdate a marriage affidavit and license for a marriage he...
Small fire closes Mexican Village Restaurant in southwest Detroit
Southwest Detroit's long-standing Mexican Village Restaurant is closed until further notice. A message posted on the restaurant's website reads: "Due to a small fire, Mexican Village Restaurant in Detroit only will be closed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience." ...
Hershey Shoes in Garden City is selling iconic carousel
Before Hershey Shoes closes, it has one last thing to sell. A rare merry-go-round that dates to the 1970s is going up for auction. The play set, known as the...
Holiday Markets highlight local this holiday season
(CBS DETROIT)- Holiday markets return to Detroit's Eastern Market with a number of diverse shops to meet the needs of holiday shoppers.Many of them feature a variety of Michigan-made gifts, clothing and a lot more. One holiday market is owned by Cristal Franklin, the niece of the legendary Aretha Franklin. She decided to use her brand CFranks to celebrate Detroit and the icons, like her aunt, who helped make the city what it is today."We know one thing about Detroit, is we have the biggest record industry in the world that fueled the record industry in the sixties, in the seventies, with Motown. And anyone who's driving a car can thank Detroit. So, you know, Detroit has always been a hot spot.The holiday market will run every Sunday through and also Christmas Eve. Here is the breakdown of remaining dates:Sunday, December 4 Sunday, December 11 Sunday, December 18 Saturday, December 24 - Last-Minute Gifts & Food Shopping"We're right there when you talk about New York, Paris, L.A., Miami, Detroit," Franklin added.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Contemporary, luxury Rochester house has 12 acres
Looks, luxury and land. A contemporary-style home in Rochester that has all of those things and more is up for sale. Built in 2019, the house is located at 4550 Hunter Creek Lane near Silverbell and Gallagher roads in Rochester. The asking price for the four-bedroom, seven-bathroom house is $6.9 million.
