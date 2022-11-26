ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts to persuade global audiences that Beijing had no idea what was coming. But it was a better reflection of Chinese foreign policy thinking than either playing innocent or repeating ad nauseam that the invasion of Ukraine was the responsibility of the United States and NATO pushing a big power against the...
Phone Arena

Top analyst sees demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max disappearing

Just the other day Bloomberg released a report indicating that the COVID crackdown and resulting chaos in Zhengzhou, China would result in a shortage of 6 million iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max units. The Foxconn factory in the city saw an exodus of workers starting a few weeks ago when China imposed rules designed to prevent the resurgent COVID virus from spreading throughout the country.
Phone Arena

Foxconn chaos to leave Apple short 6 million iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max units this year

We've closely monitored the events taking place at Foxconn's largest iPhone assembly facility in Zhangzhou, China. The factory reportedly produces half of the iPhone units made worldwide and this year the plant is turning out iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. But production has slowed thanks to the exodus of workers who weren't enamored with China's COVID lockdown in the city.
The Independent

‘Xi Jinping, step down’: Anti-lockdown protests in China spread to more cities

Protesters in China are calling for President Xi Jinping to step down in rare shows of dissent as a result the government’s zero-Covid policies.Around 300 protesters gathered at Middle Urumqi road in Shanghai on Saturday to pay tribute to the victims of a major apartment block fire that killed 10 people in Urumqi. Some social media accounts have suggested residents couldn’t leave their homes during the fire because of Covid-19 control measures.The Shanghai protesters carried flowers and candles and sang the national anthem. But others expressed rare criticism directed towards the government, yelling: “Xi Jinping, step down, Communist Party,...
AFP

Former China leader Jiang Zemin dies, aged 96

Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin died Wednesday at the age of 96, state media reported, hailing him as a great communist revolutionary who helped quell the 1989 pro-democracy protests. "Comrade Jiang Zemin was an outstanding leader... a great Marxist, a great proletarian revolutionary, statesman, military strategist and diplomat, a long-tested communist fighter, and an outstanding leader of the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics," Xinhua quoted the letter as saying. 
dallasexpress.com

Sweden Confirms Sabotage Caused Nord Stream Pipeline Leaks

More than a month after Swedish domestic security began investigating the leaks from two Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, that agency determined gross sabotage caused the late September explosions on the line. Less than a week after the Nord Streams 1 and 2 pipeline explosions, evidence seized by...
The Hill

We can gain a critical edge in the great power competition

We live in a time of significant change and uncertainty, as authoritarian regimes challenge Western values and political systems, both militarily and economically. In particular, the rise of China as a superpower suggests unprecedented challenges for the United States and the West’s role in the world. In his recently released National Security Strategy, President Biden…
NASDAQ

Taiwan opposition wins big in local vote as president's China threat bet fails

TAIPEI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) stomped home to victory in local elections on Saturdayas President Tsai Ing-wen's efforts to frame the vote as being about showing defiance to China's rising bellicosity failed to pay off. The elections for mayors, county chiefs and local...

