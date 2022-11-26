Read full article on original website
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts to persuade global audiences that Beijing had no idea what was coming. But it was a better reflection of Chinese foreign policy thinking than either playing innocent or repeating ad nauseam that the invasion of Ukraine was the responsibility of the United States and NATO pushing a big power against the...
Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO
Congress can end the war in Ukraine and win a Nobel Peace Prize by enacting a statute withdrawing the United States from NATO.
China accelerates 'Mighty Dragon' stealth fighters' production to counterbalance US supremacy
'Air superiority of PLA over China – possibly. Over the western Pacific – questionable,' says a US military expert.
Russia's Medvedev warns NATO over supplying Ukraine with Patriot systems
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned NATO on Tuesday against providing Ukraine with Patriot missile defence systems, denouncing the alliance as a "criminal entity" for delivering arms to what he called "extremist regimes".
Watch: Retired colonel illustrates new Russian strategy through satellite images
Russia's widespread missile attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure caused the temporary shutdown of many Ukrainian power plants. Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton explains Russia's shift in strategy.
‘Russia wins by losing’: Timothy Snyder on raising funds for Ukrainian drone defence
Historian says Russia needs to lose its war in order to become a ‘normal’ European country – and stopping destruction of Ukraine’s power grid is essential
Top analyst sees demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max disappearing
Just the other day Bloomberg released a report indicating that the COVID crackdown and resulting chaos in Zhengzhou, China would result in a shortage of 6 million iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max units. The Foxconn factory in the city saw an exodus of workers starting a few weeks ago when China imposed rules designed to prevent the resurgent COVID virus from spreading throughout the country.
‘Life no longer as we know it’: war in space would have devastating effects, military expert says
Attacks on satellites could take out GPS systems, banking systems, power grids, and affect military operations, panel at space conference says
Chinese vaccine plans spark hope for end of 'zero COVID'
A campaign to vaccinate older Chinese has sparked hopes Beijing might roll back severe anti-virus controls that prompted angry protesters to demand President Xi Jinping resign
Foxconn chaos to leave Apple short 6 million iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max units this year
We've closely monitored the events taking place at Foxconn's largest iPhone assembly facility in Zhangzhou, China. The factory reportedly produces half of the iPhone units made worldwide and this year the plant is turning out iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. But production has slowed thanks to the exodus of workers who weren't enamored with China's COVID lockdown in the city.
‘Xi Jinping, step down’: Anti-lockdown protests in China spread to more cities
Protesters in China are calling for President Xi Jinping to step down in rare shows of dissent as a result the government’s zero-Covid policies.Around 300 protesters gathered at Middle Urumqi road in Shanghai on Saturday to pay tribute to the victims of a major apartment block fire that killed 10 people in Urumqi. Some social media accounts have suggested residents couldn’t leave their homes during the fire because of Covid-19 control measures.The Shanghai protesters carried flowers and candles and sang the national anthem. But others expressed rare criticism directed towards the government, yelling: “Xi Jinping, step down, Communist Party,...
Former China leader Jiang Zemin dies, aged 96
Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin died Wednesday at the age of 96, state media reported, hailing him as a great communist revolutionary who helped quell the 1989 pro-democracy protests. "Comrade Jiang Zemin was an outstanding leader... a great Marxist, a great proletarian revolutionary, statesman, military strategist and diplomat, a long-tested communist fighter, and an outstanding leader of the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics," Xinhua quoted the letter as saying.
20 years later, the ‘Axis of Evil’ is bigger, bolder — and more evil
All the Axis powers, and many of their aligned countries, are run by strong-man authoritarians who are largely insulated from being ousted by the public for their actions.
EU seeks specialized court to investigate Russia war crimes
The European Union wants to set up a U.N.-backed specialized court to investigate possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine
Cash-strapped speed junkies WILL want to consider this 5G TCL mid-ranger at this excellent price
If you haven't taken advantage (for some mysterious reason) of any of our top Black Friday phone deals kicked off days or even weeks ahead of the big day and kept alive all weekend long, Amazon might be able to tempt you into using a little of your holiday shopping budget on a last-minute Cyber Monday promotion launched with minimal fanfare.
dallasexpress.com
Sweden Confirms Sabotage Caused Nord Stream Pipeline Leaks
More than a month after Swedish domestic security began investigating the leaks from two Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, that agency determined gross sabotage caused the late September explosions on the line. Less than a week after the Nord Streams 1 and 2 pipeline explosions, evidence seized by...
Canada launches new Indo-Pacific strategy, focus on 'disruptive' China
OTTAWA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canada launched its long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy on Sunday, vowing more resources to deal with a "disruptive" China while working with the world's second-biggest economy on climate change and trade issues.
We can gain a critical edge in the great power competition
We live in a time of significant change and uncertainty, as authoritarian regimes challenge Western values and political systems, both militarily and economically. In particular, the rise of China as a superpower suggests unprecedented challenges for the United States and the West’s role in the world. In his recently released National Security Strategy, President Biden…
World's Biggest 'Artificial Sun' Edges Closer to Reality
Scientists around the world are attempting to develop viable nuclear fusion reactors in the hopes of creating a clean and virtually limitless energy source.
Taiwan opposition wins big in local vote as president's China threat bet fails
TAIPEI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) stomped home to victory in local elections on Saturdayas President Tsai Ing-wen's efforts to frame the vote as being about showing defiance to China's rising bellicosity failed to pay off. The elections for mayors, county chiefs and local...
