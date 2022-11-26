Read full article on original website
Costco Planning to Open New Store in ArizonaBryan DijkhuizenBuckeye, AZ
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
Advice for Home Sellers About the Upcoming 2023 Real Estate MarketTammy EminethPhoenix, AZ
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
prescottenews.com
Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of November 28, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 22.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 31.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
azbigmedia.com
10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona
As mortgage rates reached 20-year highs and the economy began to falter, the overall U.S. housing market saw sales drop and price growth slow. Yet, among the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. and the 10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona, prices were on the upswing in even more locations this year than last, with 86% of zips experiencing increases.
New report goes in-depth on 'clever' ADOT freeway message signs
"We want the signs to capture their attention," said ADOT Assistant Communications Director Doug Pacey. "We want them to engage in the message... we want it to resonate with them."
AZFamily
An inside look: Amazon location in Arizona preps for Cyber Monday, busy holiday season
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cyber Monday spending is expected to top more than $11 billion this year, even as the country deals with 40-year high inflation. From technology to toys, major retailers are slashing prices in hopes you spend big this holiday season. Arizona’s Family visited the newest and largest...
How the Metrocenter, light rail construction could help Arizona chip industry
Developers of the $1 billion Metrocenter Mall redevelopment project are set to move forward with purchasing the 80-acre site and demolishing most of the buildings by next year.
KOLD-TV
Metallica M72 World Tour coming to Glendale for 2 shows in September
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Metallica is heading to Glendale’s State Farm Stadium early next September, where the band is scheduled to play two shows!. The tour announcement comes as Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey sponsor the Metallica M72 world tour, in which the band plans to play two nights in every city that it visits. The group will stop in Glendale on Sept. 1 and 3, 2023. Two-day tickets go on sale Friday here and will include the chance to buy the 72 Seasons vinyl and/or CD. Single-day tickets will go on sale Jan. 20, 2023. A portion of the proceeds sold will go to the band’s All Within My Hands foundation which raises money for career and technical programs in the U.S., food insecurity, and disaster relief founds.
Park ‘N Swap vendors hopeful new Phoenix Rising stadium will bring economic boost
PHOENIX — After Phoenix city council members approved a new lease agreement between the city and Phoenix Rising soccer club to build a temporary stadium near Sky Harbor Airport, word spread fast. The Rising’s temporary stadium, which will be built near 40th Street and Washington, is right next to...
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) As you know, you pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some great news: if you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are some helpful programs that are definitely worth your time.
AZFamily
Mesa couple turns to On Your Side after Chase Bank suddenly closes their accounts
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Imagine logging onto your bank account online only to discover your account is frozen, and you can’t get to your own money!. It happened to two different Valley families, and they reached out to On Your Side for help. Barb White and her husband Steve were shocked when they tried to log into their Chase bank accounts and discovered the bank had frozen all three of their accounts. “It’s like a punch in the gut,” Barb said. “It’s excruciating, because you just want answers. Can you just give me an answer? Can you tell me anything at all? They absolutely will not.” Steve said the situation felt helpless to him and that it left him and his wife confused as to why.
azbigmedia.com
Single-family rental community Orchards on 12th sells for $19.4M
Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Bill Hahn, and Ryan Boyle brokered the $19,433,137 (±$511,398/per unit) Orchards on 12th, a 38-home, new construction single-family rental community located at 1220 E. Baseline Road in Phoenix. Northmarq represented the seller, Scottsdale-based TruVista Holdings, LLC . The buyer, CPI/BYN Orchards SFR Owner, LLC, is an entity formed by Los Angeles-based The Carlyle Group and Banyan Residential from Washington D.C.
fox10phoenix.com
Car crashes into Phoenix fast-food restaurant; 2 people hospitalized
PHOENIX - Two people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a Phoenix fast-food restaurant on Nov. 29. The Phoenix Fire Department says the crash happened at 4 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles involved in the crash, with one car that had crashed into the building.
kjzz.org
Arizona's first international airport was in Douglas. Now, preservationists are working to keep it
Several of Arizona’s airports are going to be busy for the next month or so with holiday travel. But the state’s first international airport was not in Phoenix, Tucson, Yuma, or anywhere else in the Valley. It was, in fact, in Douglas — right along the Arizona-Mexico border...
momcollective.com
The Best Neighborhood Christmas Lights in Phoenix
Here is your neighborhood Christmas Lights round-up for Phoenix!. Christmas Eve Luminarias in Moon Valley – 1344 W Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85023, USA. Start from Thunderbird Rd and Coral Gables Drive, and go north on Coral Gables. Follow the lights and the cars!. Moon Valley is a small...
fox10phoenix.com
A look at the impact of major holiday shopping days in Arizona
Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are some of, if not, the busiest days on the calendar for local business owners. FOX 10’s Marissa Sarbak breaks down why these weekends are not just good for small businesses, but for all Arizonans.
Phoenix New Times
Find the Best Falafel in Phoenix at These 7 Restaurants
Falafel is a traditional chickpea-based dish that most experts agree was invented over 1,000 years ago in Egypt. It then spread throughout the Middle East and Mediterranean countries, becoming a staple. Most Greek and Middle Eastern restaurants in the Valley offer versions of falafel, but this list is for fans...
At least $3,336 available for Arizona families to meet their basic needs
Check your eligibility and get benefited from this program. If you live in Arizona, you must have an idea that the prices of different items have increased by 1.4 percent over the past few weeks. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices have gone up by 0.8 percent, the energy index has risen by 7.4 percent, and the costs of all other items have increased by nearly 0.9 percent.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler air moving into Arizona!
PHOENIX — Winds are picking up across northern Arizona as a storm system passes to our north. A Wind Advisory is in effect along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains overnight. Wind gusts could hit 40 to 50 mph in places like Flagstaff, Heber, Winslow, Window Rock and Show Low.
2 adults found dead in car near Goodyear, MCSO said
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people who were found in a car west of Goodyear. The two adults were found deceased Friday morning in a car parked near MC-85 and Cotton Lane, deputies said. MCSO has...
KTAR.com
Weeknight closures on I-17 north of Phoenix will impede traffic for months
PHOENIX – Interstate 17 north of Phoenix will be closed several nights a week well into next year so crews can blast rocks to make space for new lanes. Segments of I-17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point will be closed in both directions two to three nights a week, Mondays-Thursdays, for the next eight months, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Monday.
