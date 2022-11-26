Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
'Heartwarming': Arizona seniors surprised with holiday gifts from the community
A Christmas gift is so much more than just a toy or gadget. It says someone cares about you and is thinking about you. That's why a Phoenix-area group wants to make sure the seniors and elderly in our community aren't forgotten. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
fox10phoenix.com
Car crashes into Phoenix fast-food restaurant; 2 people hospitalized
PHOENIX - Two people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a Phoenix fast-food restaurant on Nov. 29. The Phoenix Fire Department says the crash happened at 4 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles involved in the crash, with one car that had crashed into the building.
Arizona officials warn of high COVID levels in 8 counties
PHOENIX — Public health officials are advising residents in eight Arizona counties to wear masks inside public spaces due to high community levels of the coronavirus. The Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday that residents living in more than half of the state's counties should consider wearing masks for public indoor settings.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix family accidentally donates meaningful Christmas tree skirt to Goodwill
A family needs help after accidentally donating a precious holiday tradition to a Goodwill in Phoenix. The tradition involving hand prints and a Christmas tree skirt started in 2018 when Leo was born. "I bought the tree skirt and put paint on his tiny little hand, and that was the...
fox10phoenix.com
Community Cares: Love Them All Rescue to open facility in Scottsdale
A foster-based dog rescue in Arizona is taking a big step toward opening a brick and mortar location, creating an opportunity to help even more dogs in need. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Months-long search for Phoenix woman Roberta Louise Braden ends with her body being recovered
After a months-long search for Phoenix woman Roberta Louise Braden, the effort has ended with her body being recovered. Law enforcement and volunteers worked tirelessly in hopes to bring the missing 80-year-old home after she went missing on May 2.
KOLD-TV
An inside look: Amazon location in Arizona preps for Cyber Monday, busy holiday season
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cyber Monday spending is expected to top more than $11 billion this year, even as the country deals with 40-year high inflation. From technology to toys, major retailers are slashing prices in hopes you spend big this holiday season. Arizona’s Family visited the newest and largest...
Phoenix New Times
Fans Line Up As 85°C Bakery Cafe Opens its First Arizona Location
At noon on November 12, a line of about 25 people formed by the 99 Ranch Market in Chandler. Next door, the world-renowned 85°C Bakery Cafe was holding its soft opening. People trekked from all over the Valley and waited in line for 30 minutes or more to purchase baked goods rarely seen for sale in metro Phoenix.
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New Location
A popular seafood and steak restaurant has returned to the Valley.Photo byGarreth Paul/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants shut down they very rarely make a return appearance. The food and drink industry is incredibly cutthroat, and it often weeds out businesses for various reasons. Sometimes it’s nothing more than opening at the wrong time or in the wrong location. Because there are so many variables at play when it comes to restaurants, owners occasionally decide to take their concept and move it to another area of town. This is exactly what one formerly successful restaurant in metro Phoenix has decided to do.
New report goes in-depth on 'clever' ADOT freeway message signs
"We want the signs to capture their attention," said ADOT Assistant Communications Director Doug Pacey. "We want them to engage in the message... we want it to resonate with them."
fox10phoenix.com
Love Them All: Arizona dog rescue to open up new facility in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A foster-based dog rescue in Arizona is taking a big step toward opening a brick and mortar location, creating an opportunity to help even more dogs in need. Christine Conroy has a lot of work ahead of her, as the founder of Love Them All Rescue, she...
KGUN 9
Valley couple to be featured on 'The Great Christmas Light Fight’
MESA, AZ — Shelley and Michael Pelky began decorating their home 24 years ago; it all started with icicle lights on the front of their house and each year the couple added more to their display. “We gradually turned into a snowball hill,” said Shelley to ABC15 Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
'Enchant' in Scottsdale offers one-of-a-kind holiday experience
A new holiday display is open in Scottsdale. It's called Enchant and it's a Hallmark-sponsored event that features millions of Christmas lights. The event is held at nine locations across the country and this is the first time it's in Arizona. FOX 10's Irene Snyder checked it.
KGUN 9
Arizona communities at epicenter of water crisis
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (CNN/KGUN) — America's west is experiencing the worst drought in 1,200 years. The Colorado River is at record lows, threatening the livelihoods of 40 million people who rely on the river everyday. And though the government could impose additional water supply cuts, some Arizona communities are...
12news.com
From the simplest ingredients to the most delicious dishes, Fry Bread House is cooking up a storm
PHOENIX — Boiling pots of stew, fryers of hot oil and piles of crispy, golden fry bread make up the landscape of one of Phoenix's most famous Native American restaurants. "It's dangerous to come back here," Richard Perry says as he weaves his way through the hot kitchen of The Fry Bread House.
citysuntimes.com
Meet the K9s, handlers keeping Scottsdale safe Dec. 4 at Holland Center
Get a first-hand look at police K9s and their trainers in action and learn more about the dogs at the Scottsdale Police K9 Exhibition and Fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Holland Center. “It’s a free, family event where people can come out and meet...
'Hoofeels' generous? Valley pig rescue in need of blankets for cold winter months
PHOENIX — If you're feeling generous this holiday season, a Phoenix pig rescue is asking for as many blankets as possible to keep their rescue pigs warm during the winter months. Better Piggies Rescue needs small, medium, and large blankets plus comforters to provide much-needed comfort to all rescue...
KOLD-TV
Remains of Phoenix woman missing since May found in remote area on South Mountain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say human remains that were recently found on South Mountain have been identified as 80-year-old Roberta “Bobbie” Braden, who has been missing since May. On Nov. 21, Phoenix police responded to the report of possible human remains that were found in a...
Parents call for answers over allegations teacher mocked deaf student in Phoenix
A teacher was disciplined over allegations they mocked a student who is deaf at the Phoenix Day School for the Deaf.
