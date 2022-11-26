Read full article on original website
MU gymnastics to have six appearances on SEC Network
Six Missouri gymnastics meets will be broadcast on SEC Network during the 2023 season, ESPN announced Tuesday. The Tigers’ first SEC Network appearance comes in their conference home opener against Georgia on Jan. 13. Two other home meets — against Kentucky (Feb. 3) and Auburn (Feb. 19) — will air on the network. The other three matches will be on the road, against LSU (Jan. 20), Florida (Feb. 10) and Arkansas (Feb. 24). The SEC Championships — which will be held March 18 — will also be aired on SEC Network.
Quarterback Tyler Macon among Mizzou players planning to transfer
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Three more players have informed the Missouri football staff they plan to enter the NCAA transfer portal: quarterback Tyler Macon, defensive end Travion Ford and cornerback D.J. Jackson. A team source confirmed each player met with the coaching staff Monday to say they plan to transfer. Jackson...
Report: MU safety Williams, LBs Lovett and Nicholson plan to transfer
Backup safety Jalani Williams won’t return to Missouri in 2023, per Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Williams, a former four-star recruit, played in all 12 games this season for the Tigers. According to Missouri, Williams has two more seasons of eligibility, gaining the second following the COVID-19...
MU volleyball parts ways with head coach Taylor
The MU athletic department announced Sunday morning that head volleyball coach Joshua Taylor will not return for the 2023 season. The news comes less than 24 hours after Missouri was swept by Mississippi State in its final match of the 2022 season. The Tigers finished the season 9-19 overall and 2-16 against SEC opponents.
