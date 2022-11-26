Read full article on original website
Jordan Lund
Jordan Lund, 27, of Willmar, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, in Olivia, Minnesota from complications of liver failure. His memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 1, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service. Jordan Dominick Lund was born August 11,...
Fred Roguske
Fred Roguske, 80, of New London, died Saturday, November 26th at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. His funeral will be 10:30 am, Monday, December 5th at Living Hope Church in Willmar with interment to be in Oak Hill Cemetery in New London. Visitation will be Sunday, December 4th from 3-5:00 pm, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Memorials are preferred in leu of flowers to: CentraCare Hospice, 301 Becker Ave SW, Willmar, MN 56201 or https://www.centracare.com/foundation/ways-to-give or The Link, 206 N. Main St, New London, MN 56273 or https://www.youarethelink.org/donate or to donor's choice. www.hafh.org.
Julie A. Moorhead
Julie A. Moorhead, 83, of Minneapolis, formerly of Ortonville and Paynesville, died Tuesday, November 22nd at Chapel View in Hopkins. A memorial service to celebrate Julie's life will be a future date after the New Year. A complete life story will be posted when available. www.hafh.org.
Ann D. Turnquist
Ann D. Turnquist, 83 of New London, died Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in New London at a later date. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London.
Snow hitting southern Minnesota Tuesday
(Chanhassen MN-) Snow is falling in Southwest Minnesota and is moving to the north and east. The Twin Cities could end up with up to 7 inches by tonight. Snow should end in the Willmar area around 10 with only around an inch accumulation. Drivers should allow extra time and space between vehicles.
Cardinal Boys Hockey Team Opens Season with a Win in Wahpeton
(Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena- Wahpeton, ND) -- The Willmar Cardinals opened the 2022-23 campaign with a trip to Wahpeton, ND to take on the Breckenridge- Wahpeton Blades and came away with a convincing 5-1 victory. The Cardinals "came out buzzing early," according Voice of Cardinals Hockey on...
WalletHub: Minneapolis a top-ten city for singles
(St. Paul MN-) A new study says Minneapolis is one of the best cities in the country for single people. With nearly 50% of all U.S. adults being single and the average date costing over $90, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles.
Gophers Keep Paul Bunyan's Axe with Win Over Wisconsin (Saturday)
(Madison, WI) -- Athan Kaliakmanis hit Le’Meke Brockington for a 45 yard score late in regulation to help lock down a 23-16 win over the Badgers on Saturday in Madison. Minnesota (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) retained possession of Paul Bunyan's Axe, which goes to the winner of this annual matchup. Wisconsin (6-6, 4-5) fell to 4-3 under interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Minnesota, which defeated Wisconsin 23-13 last year, has beaten the Badgers in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1993-94.
No agreement reached in Renville County murder case
(Olivia MN-) A settlement conference was held Monday for Renville County Murder suspect Deja Padilla of Montevideo. No agreement was reached, and another settlement conference takes place February 6th at 1 p.m. Padilla, 19, is charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 3rd Degree Controlled Substance Drug Sales. Officials believe Padilla sold a Renville County woman drugs that contained a fatal dose of fentanyl November 13th of last year. Padilla is being held in the Renville County Jail in $500,000 unconditional bail.
BBE Jaguars girls win big in season opener
The Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (BBE) Jaguars girls hosted the Melrose Dutchmen Tuesday night and the outcome was the same as their season opener last year in Melrose with the Jaguars winning it going away, 68-35. Melrose’s Ria Nelson, who finished with 16 points, scored the game’s first basket to put the Dutchmen...
Bloomington restaurant shooting suspect could face 1st Degree Murder charges
(Bloomington, MN) -- Authorities want the man charged with a fatal shooting inside a Bloomington restaurant extradited back to Minnesota. Forty-seven-year-old Aaron Le remains jailed in Oklahoma. Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters, "the original criminal complaint is charging him with second-degree murder, but it is our intention to seek first-degree murders charges on him because obviously this was premeditated incident." Hodges says Le knew that the victim ate lunch at the Co Tu restaurant on Wednesdays and went there to gun him down. The chief thanked key witnesses for providing information that led to Le's arrest.
Gopher Men at Virginia Tech Tonight
(Blacksburg, VA) -- The Golden Gopher men's basketball team is in Blacksburg, Virginia tonight to take on Virginia Tech in the Big Ten/A-C-C Challenge. Minnesota is 4-2 on the season after Wednesday's 71-62 loss to U-N-L-V. The Hokies are 6-1 on the season after Friday's 69-64 victory over Charleston Southern. This is the second all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Gophers winning the previous meeting 58-55 in 2011.
