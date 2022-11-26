Fred Roguske, 80, of New London, died Saturday, November 26th at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. His funeral will be 10:30 am, Monday, December 5th at Living Hope Church in Willmar with interment to be in Oak Hill Cemetery in New London. Visitation will be Sunday, December 4th from 3-5:00 pm, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Memorials are preferred in leu of flowers to: CentraCare Hospice, 301 Becker Ave SW, Willmar, MN 56201 or https://www.centracare.com/foundation/ways-to-give or The Link, 206 N. Main St, New London, MN 56273 or https://www.youarethelink.org/donate or to donor's choice. www.hafh.org.

