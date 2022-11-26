Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son
The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
Would Bill Belichick Fire His Own Sons? Ex-Patriots Coach Shares Theory
Bill Belichick obviously is all business as head coach of the Patriots. But with two sons — linebackers coach Steve Belichick and safeties coach Brian Belichick — on New England’s staff, it’s fair to wonder whether he’d ever consider firing them if things really went sideways in Foxboro.
Commanders and Giants to battle for NFC playoff spot
It’s been 7 NFL seasons since Washington and New York played meaningful, important games in December against each other. The Commanders, on Sunday, go to New York to face the Giants (7-4) who are in the 6th position, one-half game ahead of Washington. The oddity of the Washington schedule is going to be magnified greatly because both teams are unexpectedly in playoff contention as we enter December.
markerzone.com
BRUINS PLACE 16-YEAR NHL VETERAN ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Boston Bruins have placed 16-year NHL veteran Anton Stralman on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the American Hockey League. Stralman, 36, joined the Bruins in training camp on a professional try-out contract (PTO) and on the opening day of the 2022-23...
Bill O’Brien Reportedly Considering NFL Return; Could He Rejoin Patriots?
The coach many fans wanted to lead the New England Patriots’ offense this season reportedly is mulling a return to the pros. Bill O’Brien, who currently is the offensive coordinator at Alabama, is “considering NFL options,” The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz reported Sunday. O’Brien was the...
NBC Sports
Robert Kraft gives Devin McCourty special gift before 200th career game
New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty will reach a historic milestone Thursday night when his team hosts the Buffalo Bills for a Week 13 game at Gillette Stadium. McCourty will play in his 200th career NFL game. During his press conference Monday, McCourty was interrupted by Patriots owner Robert Kraft,...
Bill Belichick Has Strong Response To Question About Patriots Penalties
FOXBORO, Mass. — Poorly timed penalties doomed the New England Patriots in their Thanksgiving loss to the Minnesota Vikings. But head coach Bill Belichick doesn’t view flags as a major, persistent problem for his team. Asked Sunday about the Patriots ranking 10th in the NFL in accepted penalties...
Watch Mic’d-Up Highlights From Wild Patriots-Vikings Game
The Patriots unraveled when it mattered most Thursday night in Minnesota. But for three quarters, New England actually provided an entertaining product for frustrated fans to sink their teeth into. Sophomore quarterback Mac Jones enjoyed his best game of the season, completing 28 of 39 passes for two touchdowns and...
