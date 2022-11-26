Read full article on original website
Bullish Tuesday For Marijuana Stocks - RIV Capital, Icanic Brands Among Top Gainers
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor. © 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved. BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE. Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward. Featuring live company presentations, insider...
Here's Where Morgan Stanley Bets The Housing Market Goes In 2023
Researchers at Morgan Stanley MS expect the housing market to take a dive in 2023, blowing cold air on those who purchased a home in 2022. What Happened: Morgan Stanley anticipates a 4% year-over-year gain in U.S. home prices by the end of 2022 as determined by the Case-Shiller Index.
Cryptocurrency Cosmos Hub's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Cosmos Hub's ATOM/USD price has risen 3.2% to $10.08. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 8.0% gain, moving from $9.33 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.45. The chart...
Production Agreement Finalized for Large-Scale Gold and Silver Ore Stockpile in Mexico; This is the largest high-yield asset addition for AABB to date: Asia Broadband Inc. (Stock Symbol: AABB)
Growth Set to Reach $200 Million for $AABB by 2024. - Active and Expanding Mining Operations in Mexico for Base & Precious Metals. - Established Marketing Program to the Asian Markets for High Growth Returns. - Digital Assets Division for Offerings of Cryptocurrency and NFT Products. - Launch of Property...
Walmart Unusual Options Activity For November 29
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Walmart WMT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Looking At PepsiCo's Recent Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on PepsiCo PEP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Securonix Announces Support of Amazon Security Lake at AWS re:Invent 2022 to Deliver Faster Data Ingestion and Analysis
Securonix Next-Gen SIEM, XDR and SOAR capabilities with Amazon Security Lake arm customers with the intelligence they need to swiftly act against potential threats. Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), today announced at AWS re:Invent 2022 that it is supporting Amazon Security Lake from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Securonix supports the ability to ingest events in the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) sent from Amazon Security Lake to the Securonix solution to make data normalization more straightforward. This allows for faster data ingestion and analysis, and allows organizations to quickly apply new threat detection analytics and hunt for threats regardless of the source providing the underlying data.
Tesla Analyst Says Risk-Reward On The Stock Is More Balanced Now But…
Tesla Inc. TSLA is among the worst-performing large-cap stocks this year as multiple headwinds — both external and internal — to the company weigh down on the stock. The Tesla Analyst: Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi Jr. has an Underperform rating and $150 price target for Tesla shares. The...
