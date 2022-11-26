Read full article on original website
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
WBAY Green Bay
PREVIEW: Human Trafficking: A look inside “The Life”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a billion-dollar industry victimizing people here in Wisconsin. Experts say human trafficking is a real issue happening in every county of our state -- but it can be invisible. Action 2 News is bringing you “Human Trafficking: A look inside ‘The Life.’” In...
wpr.org
'We're not going anywhere': Wisconsin's Jewish leaders say community is strong, despite rising antisemitism
Meira Meadows was a college freshman when she and her three siblings were verbally harassed in downtown Milwaukee for being Jewish. Her younger brother was wearing a kippah, the traditional Jewish head-covering, that night in April last year when they grabbed a quick bite in the city. A man followed the group down the block and hurled an antisemitic slur at them.
wtmj.com
Parade killings judge nears decision on Supreme Court run
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The judge who presided over the trial of Darrell Brooks, who was convicted of killing six people during the Waukesha Christmas parade, says she will decide whether to run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court “in the coming days.” Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow’s comments to WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee are the first public remarks she has made about a potential run for the state Supreme Court. She has been considering getting into the race for weeks, after she garnered national attention while presiding over the Brooks trial. There are three other announced candidates for the Supreme Court race, which will be decided in the April 4 election.
WISN
Milwaukee County's creative answer to jail staffing crisis
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Jail is facing a hiring crisis that is impacting employees and public safety. But the sheriff's office is taking an innovative approach to try to solve the problem. "Four months ago we were down to 123 staff members, and we're budgeted for 251," said...
An O.D. in Wisconsin Earlier This Year, Leads to 4 Million Worth of Cocaine
Back in January an overdose in Kenosha, Wisconsin has led to a $4 Million cocaine bust. TMJ4. Kenosha Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a possible narcotics overdose, and got there in the nick of time saving a person's life. Deputies administered narcan which helped save this person's life. What happened afterwards, was the local authorities tracking down the drugs that were used. Let's see if we can find out where these deadly drugs came from, so we can prevent more overdoses from happening.
Local family in hiding: Records reveal domestic violence at root of terror
Patricia Lewis said in just four days this month, someone made two attempts on her life. She felt her last choice was to come to us with her story.
empowerwisconsin.org
Another deadly record for Milwaukee
MADISON — Two days before Thanksgiving, Milwaukee had recorded its 195th homicide of 2022, according to police. The violence-plagued city had posted another homicide record for the third straight year. As bad as the new murder ceiling is, it’s even more unsettling to know there’s a month left on...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee nonprofit receives $2.5 million from Jeff Bezos’ fund
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee nonprofit is one of 40 organizations in the U.S. that will receive money from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ philanthropic fund. Since it was first created in 1987, Hope House of Milwaukee has provided safe, temporary refuge for those without a home or place to sleep.
milwaukeemag.com
Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee
Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Phony Kenosha County 'eye doctor' charged again, back in jail
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Kenosha County eyeglass salesman is back in jail, charged with practicing optometry without a license again. The FOX6 Investigators first told you about Lee Hagopian pretending to be an eye doctor back in 2015, then 2019 and again in 2021. After six years of our persistent reporting, Kenosha County finally convicted him of a crime. However, prosecutors say it didn't keep him from doing illegal eye exams.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee serial reckless driver sued by police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police sued a serial reckless driver for the second time. MPD announced LaShawn Thomas was served with the summons and complaint over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend after the civil lawsuit was filed Nov. 17. According to police, Thomas racked up 37 citations since 2017; 13 of those...
Hope House receives $2.5M grant to help address homelessness in Milwaukee
Hope House in Milwaukee just received its biggest grant ever from Day 1 Family Fund, created by Amazon's Jeff Bezos. Hope House received a $2.5 million reward.
Judge Dorow Patiently Denies Yet Another Request for Modification of Bail
Following her ruling in the recent trial in Wisconsin v. Brooks, Judge Dorow has received hundreds of emails, letters, cards, and gifts from people who are praising her for her patience in dealing with the outbursts of Brooks. Thousands of supporters voiced their support for this judge on social media too--saying that she deserved some time off. However, the track record of the defendant in the upcoming case in which she will preside suggests that Dorow won't be getting a break anytime soon.
CBS 58
Dozens of citations, but no arrests: City of Milwaukee sues another 'egregious reckless driver'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee has filed a lawsuit against a second "egregious reckless driver," in an effort to hold drivers accountable who endanger public safety. MPD says LaShawn Thomas has racked up 37 citations in the past five years,13 of them this year alone. Thomas was...
nbc15.com
Man linked to death of woman who passed out at S. Milwaukee bar arrested
SOUOTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused of drugging women he met through dating apps and may be linked to the death of a woman who collapsed at a Wisconsin bar was captured late Tuesday morning. The Franklin Police Department announced on its Facebook page the arrest of Timothy...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee stabbing; man wounded near 13th and Cleveland, stabber sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police searching for the person who stabbed a 33-year-old man on the city's south side on Monday evening, Nov. 28. Officials say around 6:30 p.m. Monday, a fight broke out. During that fight, the victim was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Kenosha Killer Kyle Rittenhouse Incites Gun Violence Against ‘Fake News’ Media With New Video Game
The Kenosha killer's latest money play incites violence against the "fake news" media. The post Kenosha Killer Kyle Rittenhouse Incites Gun Violence Against ‘Fake News’ Media With New Video Game appeared first on NewsOne.
Freeway ramp crash: Community holds vigil for Milwaukee youth advocate
Family members say Shannon King was killed in a car accident early Sunday morning. On Monday night, dozens gathered to remember her impact.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee kidnapping, shooting; 2 men accused of leaving 2 men for dead
MILWAUKEE - Two men are now charged after a kidnapping and shooting in Milwaukee. Prosecutors say they left two other men for dead in a vacant home. A 19-year-old was shot in the head, but was able to tell police what happened. He just could not say where it happened – and that prompted a city-wide search.
Fake shooting threat at Greendale Middle School, student ID'd as suspect
A student at Greendale Middle School may face criminal charges after police say the person threatened to "shoot up" the school in a social media post.
