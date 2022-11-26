WAUKESHA, Wis. — The judge who presided over the trial of Darrell Brooks, who was convicted of killing six people during the Waukesha Christmas parade, says she will decide whether to run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court “in the coming days.” Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow’s comments to WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee are the first public remarks she has made about a potential run for the state Supreme Court. She has been considering getting into the race for weeks, after she garnered national attention while presiding over the Brooks trial. There are three other announced candidates for the Supreme Court race, which will be decided in the April 4 election.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO