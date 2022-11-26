Confused About Health Insurance? For Open Enrollment Period, you Need Someone Like Quentella Perry in Your Life

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
Related
Aurora Health Care to increase hospital-room costs in 2023
Aurora Health Care will increase the cost for hospital-room stays in 2023 by 5.3% to 5.5% depending on the location in the Milwaukee area.
2022 flu season considered worst in more than a decade
As the holiday season gets into full swing, health experts say the yuletide cheer might be soured by the spike in respiratory viruses, including the flu and RSV.
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
money and envelopesPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons) As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin nonprofits prep for 'Giving Tuesday'
MILWAUKEE — Ashley Kessen spent Monday morning volunteering her time at Feeding America in Milwaukee, packing boxes full of hygiene products that will be taken to food pantries across the state. What You Need To Know. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin services 35 counties in Wisconsin. They work with more...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee nonprofit receives $2.5 million from Jeff Bezos’ fund
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee nonprofit is one of 40 organizations in the U.S. that will receive money from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ philanthropic fund. Since it was first created in 1987, Hope House of Milwaukee has provided safe, temporary refuge for those without a home or place to sleep.
WISN
Milwaukee County's creative answer to jail staffing crisis
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Jail is facing a hiring crisis that is impacting employees and public safety. But the sheriff's office is taking an innovative approach to try to solve the problem. "Four months ago we were down to 123 staff members, and we're budgeted for 251," said...
spectrumnews1.com
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
Hope House receives $2.5M grant to help address homelessness in Milwaukee
Hope House in Milwaukee just received its biggest grant ever from Day 1 Family Fund, created by Amazon's Jeff Bezos. Hope House received a $2.5 million reward.
Big Juicy Wisconsin Joint Named One of America’s Best Steakhouses
This steak house is as casual as it is delicious. Not one pretentious thing about this place. Great steaks, good price, that's it. It's impossible to say which is best, but I can tell you that for me, it's usually easier to tell someone a steakhouse that wouldn't make the list.
Real News Network
Striking Case New Holland workers prepare to spend the holidays on the picket line
This time last year, 10,000 workers and UAW members at John Deere waged a massive strike that became a national news story. This year, workers at another industrial manufacturer are spending Thanksgiving carrying on a strike that has lasted for seven months, but has received significantly less national attention. As Mel Buer reports, “CNH Industrial, a multinational corporation, is an agricultural machinery and construction equipment manufacturer with 13 locations across the United States producing its Case and New Holland brands of equipment. Workers at the Burlington and Racine locations are unionized with the United Auto Workers (UAW)—UAW Local 807 and Local 180, respectively—and have been embroiled in contentious contract negotiations with the company since earlier this year. Their previous six-year contract with Case New Holland officially expired on April 30. After weeks of stalled negotiations failed to produce an acceptable contract, over 1,000 workers in Burlington and Racine walked off the job on May 2.” As the holidays approach and the weather gets colder, we need to remember the brave workers holding the line and fighting for a better life for themselves and their families. In this mini-cast, we speak with Marcques Derby of UAW Local 807, who has worked at CNH Industrial for 11 years.
empowerwisconsin.org
Another deadly record for Milwaukee
MADISON — Two days before Thanksgiving, Milwaukee had recorded its 195th homicide of 2022, according to police. The violence-plagued city had posted another homicide record for the third straight year. As bad as the new murder ceiling is, it’s even more unsettling to know there’s a month left on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee death, Racine 'Ripoff Romeo' a person of interest
RACINE, Wis. - A "Ripoff Romeo" has resurfaced in Wisconsin. He's also a person of interest in a death investigation in South Milwaukee. One of his past victims thinks more should have been done to stop him years ago. Timothy Olson, 52, has been in and out of prison since...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DPW winter service season updates for 2022-23
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) released on Monday, Nov. 28 updates for the winter service season involving all 1-4 unit residences. They are noted below:. Garbage and Recycling Collection. The winter collection season begins Dec. 5. All residents should continue setting out their garbage carts for...
CBS 58
City of Milwaukee expected to present plan to raze Northridge Mall property
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee is expected to present its plan to raze or tear down the Northridge Mall property that's been at the center of a legal battle for years. The owners of the property, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprises, continue to appeal the court's raze order...
Freeway ramp crash: Community holds vigil for Milwaukee youth advocate
Family members say Shannon King was killed in a car accident early Sunday morning. On Monday night, dozens gathered to remember her impact.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MCTS, bus drivers union contract reached; 3-year deal, wage increases
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 998, the union that represents MCTS bus drivers and mechanics, reached an agreement on a three-year contract, officials announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to a news release, highlights of the three-year agreement include:. Wage increases –...
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Joaquin!
Joaquin is a four-year-old long-haired cat staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
CBS 58
School Bulletin: Philanthropist donates $3 million to Milwaukee charter school
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Hmong American Peace Academy has more than a million reasons to be thankful this holiday season. It just received a $3 million donation from MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and former wife of Amazon's Jeff Bezos. "When I received the call, I thought it was a...
wpr.org
'We're not going anywhere': Wisconsin's Jewish leaders say community is strong, despite rising antisemitism
Meira Meadows was a college freshman when she and her three siblings were verbally harassed in downtown Milwaukee for being Jewish. Her younger brother was wearing a kippah, the traditional Jewish head-covering, that night in April last year when they grabbed a quick bite in the city. A man followed the group down the block and hurled an antisemitic slur at them.
WISN
Milwaukee among the worst cities for porch pirates
MILWAUKEE — It's a sign of the season: packages piling up on porches and doorsteps. But many of them may never end up in the hands of the people who ordered them. "Putting in your address and thinking you're going to get it delivered, doesn't guarantee you'll get it delivered to your home," said Lisa Schiller of the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin.
Comments / 0