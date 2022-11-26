ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Comments / 10

Dave Nelson
2d ago

the whole state has terrible drivers......californians, floridians, texans have taken over the roads

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
realvail.com

Billionaire eyeing Tennessee Pass Line acquires another railroad in Colorado

Stefan Soloviev, the billionaire New York developer and Colorado agricultural landowner who first revived interest in the dormant Tennessee Pass rail line through Eagle County in 2018, is on the verge of acquiring yet another railroad in the southern part of the state. According to the Alamosa Valley Courier, Soloviev...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

13 Facts About Southwest Colorado’s Four Corners Monument

The Four Corners Monument in southwestern Colorado is a special place and it is like no other spot in the entire country. How Much Do You Know About the Four Corners Monument?. Everybody knows about Four Corners. It's the only spot in the entire country that is shared by four states. But, there's a good chance you don't know much about the history of the Four Corners Monument and what is there today.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts

The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Tusinski: From swing to safe, why Colorado is no longer a purple state

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. This November’s midterm elections definitively proved what many political analysts and armchair pundits have been saying for years: Colorado is now a blue state.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy