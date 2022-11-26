Read full article on original website
Dave Nelson
2d ago
the whole state has terrible drivers......californians, floridians, texans have taken over the roads
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
realvail.com
Billionaire eyeing Tennessee Pass Line acquires another railroad in Colorado
Stefan Soloviev, the billionaire New York developer and Colorado agricultural landowner who first revived interest in the dormant Tennessee Pass rail line through Eagle County in 2018, is on the verge of acquiring yet another railroad in the southern part of the state. According to the Alamosa Valley Courier, Soloviev...
Is Hard Kombucha the Latest Drink Trend Sweeping Across Colorado?
One of the latest trends in alcoholic beverages to be sweeping across Colorado involves a drink that some enjoy not just for the taste, but for health benefits as well. Get ready for hard kombucha to take the state by storm. What is Hard Kombucha?. In case you're not familiar,...
Colorado road conditions: Snow creates a mess on area roadways
COLORADO, USA — Another round of snow has led to a mess on Colorado's roads. The cold front that arrived Monday night will continue to bring snow to the Denver metro area, foothills and mountains through Tuesday morning. Roads across the region will be icy, snowy and slick throughout...
13 Facts About Southwest Colorado’s Four Corners Monument
The Four Corners Monument in southwestern Colorado is a special place and it is like no other spot in the entire country. How Much Do You Know About the Four Corners Monument?. Everybody knows about Four Corners. It's the only spot in the entire country that is shared by four states. But, there's a good chance you don't know much about the history of the Four Corners Monument and what is there today.
The 5 Dumbest Things Colorado Drivers Do In The Snow
Snow in Colorado. It happens a lot and it's to be expected quite honestly any time of year but especially this time of year. What's really been surprising to me though here in my 3rd winter in Colorado is the number of people that don't know how to drive in the snow here.
The Rudest Towns in Colorado According to Grand Junction
Ask someone in Colorado which towns the rudest people live in and they will probably answer with a town that is close to a huge ski resort. Which Colorado towns do you think need a lesson in hospitality?. What is the best thing you can do to a rude person?...
Colorado Christmas light display ranked 1 of best in US
The holiday season is here and Christmas light displays are popping up across the country.
25 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Largest Mineral Hot Springs Pool
Living in Colorado means you are not far from the healing powers of our state's many hot springs and geothermal pools. In fact, Colorado is home to one of the largest outdoor geothermal pools in the world. Located in Glenwood Springs, the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool was established in 1888....
UPDATE: No Unnecessary Travel Restriction Cheyenne South Lifted
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.--The restriction on unnecessary travel between Cheyenne and the Colorado line has been lifted. ORGINAL POST: As of 6 a.m., Interstates 80 and 25 were open in southeast Wyoming despite a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the region. But WYDOT was urging people to avoid...
11 missing children recovered in 1st Colorado operation
The Aurora Police Department, U.S. Marshals District of Colorado and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recovered 11 endangered missing children during a two-week operation earlier this month.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Snowfall totals: Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday
Snow fell across the Denver metro area and parts of Colorado during the morning commute on Tuesday causing treacherous travel for some.
Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts
The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
Echo Lake Lodge slated for 3 years of improvements, long time concessionaire leaving with mixed emotions
For many decades, Denver’s Mountain Parks have offered an escape from the concrete jungle that is the city. The parks dot the Front Range and some extend deep into the mountains. They offer trails, campsites and learning opportunities. One of the most popular park features through the years has been the Echo Lake Lodge.
A Big Ol’ Herd Of Elk Makes Visit To Colorado Homeowner’s Doorstep
Looks like a few friends smelled that Thanksgiving lunch. Growing up in the southeast, and not spending much time out west, it truly is hard to imagine a part of the country where everybody lives on elk and bison time, like states such as Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. Seriously, you...
How much snow will Denver see Tuesday?
After highs in the 50s on Monday, the Denver metro area will see a change overnight into Tuesday as snow arrives.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Tusinski: From swing to safe, why Colorado is no longer a purple state
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. This November’s midterm elections definitively proved what many political analysts and armchair pundits have been saying for years: Colorado is now a blue state.
What time will snow start for Denver metro area?
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 10