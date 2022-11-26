Read full article on original website
The Chris Watts Murder Home Has Finally SoldNikFrederick, CO
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Aurora postpones votes on American Rescue Plan Act grantsDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Weather Service predicts wintry Tuesday morning commute for DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver adds ‘Junior’ to ‘Martin Luther King’David HeitzDenver, CO
Snowfall totals: Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday
KDVR.com
Aurora man receives $800 water bill due to faulty meter
The average water bill in Colorado runs close to $38, but an Arapahoe County man's bill has been spiraling out of control. Chris Hunt told FOX31 his last bill was more than $800..
After highs in the 50s on Monday, the Denver metro area will see a change overnight into Tuesday as snow arrives.
Colorado road conditions: Snow creates a mess on area roadways
COLORADO, USA — Another round of snow has led to a mess on Colorado's roads. The cold front that arrived Monday night will continue to bring snow to the Denver metro area, foothills and mountains through Tuesday morning. Roads across the region will be icy, snowy and slick throughout...
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Echo Lake Lodge slated for 3 years of improvements, long time concessionaire leaving with mixed emotions
For many decades, Denver’s Mountain Parks have offered an escape from the concrete jungle that is the city. The parks dot the Front Range and some extend deep into the mountains. They offer trails, campsites and learning opportunities. One of the most popular park features through the years has been the Echo Lake Lodge.
milehighcre.com
Top Law Firm Signs Lease for 30th Floor at 1900 Lawrence
One of the world’s top law firms, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, will relocate from its existing downtown office and take over the entire 30th floor at 1900 Lawrence, a Class A+ trophy office tower in downtown Denver. Gibson Dunn is the first tenant to sign a lease at 1900 Lawrence, which is owned by Riverside Investment & Development Company in partnership with Convexity Properties and Canyon Partners Real Estate. The projected move-in date is February 2025.
Promenade Shops Holiday Ice Rink in Loveland Won’t Be Happening for 2022
Another blow to the Loveland area for the 2022 holiday season, as the Promenade Shops at Centerra has announced that the ice rink won't be opening. It was just a couple of weeks ago that it was announced that Loveland's Holiday Council would not be putting up their annual decorations. Now, another longtime favorite activity for the Loveland/Fort Collins area won't be putting smiles on thousands of faces.
Colorado Restaurants Ranked As Best in the U.S. By TripAdvisor
Good eats are always a vibe and some new rankings are giving a few Colorado restaurants major bragging rights. TripAdvisor recently released the ultimate dining directory with the "2022 Best of the Best Restaurants" and Colorado restaurants made a few appearances. Best Fine Dining Restaurant in Colorado. If you're looking...
Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts
The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
99.9 KEKB
