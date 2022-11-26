If you are looking for authentic food, great drinks and a lot of fun when dining out for Mexican, this spot on Highway 2, north of I-70, is hard to beat. It's a great little family-owned restaurant full of great people putting smiles on faces with each meal, and suffering through the Broncos losses, just like the rest of us. If you are a margarita fan, and fan of Mexican restaurants in Colorado, you really need to stop in.

COMMERCE CITY, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO