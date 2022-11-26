Watch: Jordan Spieth's cliff adventure at Pebble Beach among craziest shots from 2022

Photo: Kent Horner/Getty Images for AT&T)

It happened in February, so it’s easy to forget what Jordan Spieth did at Pebble Beach. On one of the most iconic holes in golf, the Texan hit a shot with his front foot on the edge of a cliff.

And he made par — it would have been a surprise if it were anyone but Spieth.

His daredevil heroics at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is just one of many ridiculous shots from this past year. Will Zalatoris, for example, somehow hit a chip that eventually finished on top of Matt Fitzpatrick’s ball marker.

Check out some of the craziest shots from 2022: