Watch: Jordan Spieth's cliff adventure at Pebble Beach among craziest shots from 2022
It happened in February, so it’s easy to forget what Jordan Spieth did at Pebble Beach. On one of the most iconic holes in golf, the Texan hit a shot with his front foot on the edge of a cliff.
And he made par — it would have been a surprise if it were anyone but Spieth.
His daredevil heroics at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is just one of many ridiculous shots from this past year. Will Zalatoris, for example, somehow hit a chip that eventually finished on top of Matt Fitzpatrick’s ball marker.
Check out some of the craziest shots from 2022:
