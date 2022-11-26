Read full article on original website
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent FundingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
NYS Music
Twiddle Announce Indefinite Hiatus, Final Tour Stops in Ithaca and Huntington next January
Vermont-based jam band Twiddle has announced an indefinite hiatus starting in 2024 after 18 years of touring together. Coming with the announcement is probably their final tour as a band, called the Distance Makes The Heart Tour. Twiddle is comprised of members Mihali Savoulidis [vocals, guitar], Ryan Dempsey [keys, organ,...
NYS Music
Ripe Announce New Album “Bright Blues” with Tour Stop at Terminal 5
Alt-pop group Ripe announces the release of their sophomore album Bright Blues, and tour dates for the spring, including a stop at Terminal 5 in New York City on April 15. Ripe first became a group at Berklee College of Music and immediately began drawing fans in with deep funk, soulful jazz, pop melodies, and well-done improvisations. Hailed by Boston’s WGBH as “teeming with a pop swagger, confidence, and total self-assuredness,” Ripe is comprised of singer Robbie Wulfsohn, guitarist Jon Becker, drummer Sampson Hellerman, and trombonist Calvin Barthel.
NYS Music
Alan Doyle U.S. Tour to Include Four NY Dates
Canadian singer/songwriter Alan Doyle is headed to the U.S. for 2023 on a month-long tour which includes four New York concert dates. Opening on February 15 Buffalo’s Town Ballroom and closing March 11 in Bonita Springs, FL, Doyle’s U.S. run also features stops at the Clayton Opera House on February 16, Sony Hall in Manhattan on the 24th, and Port Washington’s Landmark on Main Street on the 25th.
New York’s Best City For Singles Is A Total Shocker
It’s time for holiday romance! Maybe you’re a harried executive who’s lost sight of what really matters in life. Maybe you’re considering going back to the small town you were born and raised in, where you’ll reconnect with a humble veterinarian/wreath farmer/prince in disguise that you knew in high school and they’ll sweep you off your feet and remind you of what’s truly important in life.
Where are millennials moving? Hint: It’s not New York City or Boston
New York City lost six times more millennials to out-of-state metro areas than any other U.S. city in 2021, a recent study of U.S. Census Bureau data has found. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data showed that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
New York Businesses Caught Selling ‘Highly Invasive Species’
Several New York businesses were busted for selling "highly invasive species." On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, the DEC confirmed one person was ticketed for selling a "highly invasive species"
6sqft
175-year-old church in Manhattan’s Rose Hill neighborhood to be demolished
A historic church that has resided in Manhattan for more than 175 years is set to be demolished, as first reported by Crain’s New York. Located at 154 Lexington Avenue in Nomad, the First Moravian Church served as an important meeting space for patriotic societies and women’s groups and played a critical role in welcoming Armenian immigrants to New York City. An application was filed this month for an 11-story mixed-use building at the site, according to city records.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
15 EXCITING Museums in New York City (& What to See at Each)
Home to more than 83 museums (including the fifth largest museum in the world), there’s no shortage of great museums in New York City to choose from. The challenge? Choosing which ones to visit can feel overwhelming, but that’s where I come in. In a sea of options,...
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving Child
Adult-themed barber shop in NY has shut down.Photo by(@snoopdogg/Instagram) The Dominican hair salon in West Harlem, New York that caught attention for its questionable advertising technique – see photo – has since closed. Los Muchachos Santana was originally located on Amsterdam Ave and West 108.
Staten Island will get $92M rec center, NYC’s first in nearly a decade
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As an early Christmas present, Staten Islanders have gotten their first glimpse at the new $92 million recreation center slated for the borough’s North Shore. Last week, the city Parks Department unveiled the official design of the new Mary Cali Dalton Recreation Center, which will...
boropark24.com
Mayor Adams Completes Brooklyn Eruv Project by Signing 99-Year Lease for $1
A new eruv surrounds all of Boro Park, and most of Brooklyn, thanks to the work of the Brookyn Eruv Board and Vaad, and the oversight of Rabbi Yaakov Zeide and 10 additional rabbis: notably HaRav Asher Eckstein and HaRav Gavriel Tzinner, shlita, the dayan of Vishnitz and the author of Boi Toshiv.
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
Computer crash causes chaos at Brooklyn hospitals network with ties to Hochul
The computer network has crashed and been offline for more than a week at a Brooklyn hospital group chaired by a billionaire mega donor to Gov. Kathy Hochul — causing chaos for patients and medical workers, sources said Monday. Patients from Brookdale, Interfaith and Kingsbrook Jewish hospitals — part of the One Brooklyn Health System — have had to seek treatment at other hospitals amid the cybersecurity mess, which has left medical staffers unable to access patient records, sources told The Post. The IT crash — which was first reported by The City — is also a potential security risk...
techeblog.com
This Luxury Robotic Parking Spot in NYC Will Cost You $300,000 or More
You won’t need ZF EasyTurn technology to park in this luxury robotic parking spot in NYC, just $300,000 USD. Believe it or not, that is the low-end for one of these spots, as they run all the way up to $595,000+ at 121 East 22nd Street near NYC’s Gramercy Park where a 140-unit condo building developed by Toll Brothers boasts 24 automated parking spaces.
fox5ny.com
NYC subway crime
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have deployed more uniformed officers to subway cars and platforms in efforts to crack down on subway crime. However, felony transit crimes have jumped by nearly 40% this year compared to last year.
Construction worker plummets four floors off NYC building
A construction worker plummeted four floors to his death at a landmarked building on the Upper West Side on Monday morning, police said. The 36-year-old hardhat was on scaffolding at 263 West End Ave. in Manhattan on the Upper West Side when he tumbled to his death around 11:25 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t clear what type of work the man was doing at the building between West 72nd and West 73rd streets, cops said. The real estate website StreetEasy.com describes the structure as an “elegant prewar co-op building with 22 floors and 125 apartments.” It was originally constructed in 1929, records show. Previous 1 of 3 Next
advertisernewssouth.com
Sussex County History Today: Ski Country
As the calendar flips to display December, the weather inevitably turns to the cold of winter. One of the first thoughts most have is to envision snow, which is followed, for many, by the prospect of skiing. Sussex County has a rich history of New Jersey skiing and ski areas....
NYS Music
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) Opens Doors to Visitors
The Long Island Music Hall of Fame is homeward bound and opened its doors in Stony Brook after two decades of planning the nonprofit’s first physical facility. On Friday November 25th, LIMEHOF celebrated its grand opening with a preview for former inductees and the media. Guests and former inductees...
sarahfunky.com
Top Cities New Yorkers Are Moving to
Although New York is amazing, an increasing number of people are moving out of it. The reality is that job opportunities are fewer than before. This, combined with a high cost of living, makes NYC an unsuitable location for many. Furthermore, the New York City lifestyle isn’t for everyone. It is always busy, loud, and filled with crowds. Living in a place like this can be exciting, especially when you are young. However, it can become a little too much after a while. Luckily, there are many great places you can relocate to and call your new home. These five cities New Yorkers are moving to offer a great lifestyle you will surely be happy with.
‘This is not science fiction, this is reality’: NASA Ambassador to present ‘The Latest Search For Extraterrestrial Life’ at Clay Pit Ponds
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It may seem like something out of science fiction, but here’s the reality, according to NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Harold Kozak: We are not alone. On Dec. 3, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the at the Clay Pit Ponds Nature Center, located...
