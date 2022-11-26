Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Iowa’s Democrats are getting bulldozed
The 2022 Midterms confirmed one thing about Iowa — it is not a swing state anymore. Republicans ran the table, as they retained all their statewide offices by comfortable margins. In addition, the GOP managed to flip Iowa’s fourth house seat in the 3rd Congressional District and the office of the state attorney general. This almost gave them a clean sweep, but Democrats held onto the office of state auditor.
WLOS.com
AG Josh Stein reacts to NCDHHS Certificate of Need decision in Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Attorney General Josh Stein said he agreed with last week's announcement that AdventHealth would get a state Certificate of Need for acute care beds in Western North Carolina. Stein had previously spoken out against awarding the Certificate of Need to HCA Mission Health. Stein said...
GoLocalProv
Sealed Federal Whistleblower Lawsuit Against Barletta for 6/10 Contamination Unveiled
The key document of the federal whistleblower complaint filed by James White, President of Local 57 of the International Union of Operating Engineers against Barletta Heavy Division, has now been secured by GoLocalProv. The claim was under court-ordered seal for approximately two years. White’s lawsuit constitutes a federal civil action....
North Carolina George Floyd family-run nonprofit gets new name
The non-profit organization is now The Floyd Family Center for Social Equity.
WBTV
NC’s first ‘Safe Haven Baby Box’ to be unveiled in Ashe County
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s first-ever “Safe Haven Baby Box” will be unveiled in Ashe County on Tuesday. That new box will be located at the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. A Safe Haven Baby Box is a secure place for a mother to surrender...
Danny De Gracia: It's Time To Have Uncomfortable Conversations About Homelessness
Beyond the superficial opulence that is Hawaii’s visitor industry, the epidemic of homelessness is a problem that local politicians have ignored or put out of view for decades. It is quite revealing how, when global representatives descended upon Oahu for the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference, Hawaii leaders opted...
RCSO: East Rockingham traffic stop nets pot, crack, fentanyl bust
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators reportedly found drugs in a car during a traffic stop in East Rockingham earlier this month. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Community Impact Team stopped a vehicle for having an expired license plate on Nov. 18 while patrolling in East Rockingham.
Greensboro man wins $150,000 off $5 scratch-off
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Eddie Perdue, of Greensboro, bought a $5 scratch-off and won $150,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Perdue stopped at the Stanly Tobacco & Vapes on Landmark Center Boulevard in Greensboro and bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket. The game launched in August with six $150,000 top prizes. Three remain […]
