Yardbarker
Robert Griffin III says nobody in Green Bay has the 'gonads' to tell Aaron Rodgers to sit down
Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has some tough decisions ahead of him. On one hand, he has a four-time MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who's a proud competitor who wants to play through two injuries. On the other, he has a young quarterback in Jordan Love who flashed some immense potential in Green Bay's last game. The Packers, remember, traded up and spent the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Love, so they have plenty of reason to give him a chance to ride out this abysmal 4-8 season to see if he can be the future in Green Bay or not.
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores
It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
Yardbarker
Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
Yardbarker
2 Reasons OBJ Could Choose To Sign With The Cowboys
The entire NFL world knows how much the Dallas Cowboys and their players want Odell Beckham Jr. However, the Cowboys aren’t the only team who have their eyes on the veteran receiver. With at least one other team in the running, what are two reasons the Cowboys can give...
Yardbarker
Eerie discovery made after Aaron Rodgers exits game with injury
On Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an apparent rib injury. Subsequently, Jordan Love entered the game to replace an injured Rodgers in the fourth quarter. Love played extremely well, completing six of his nine passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. His most notable play was a 63-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson.
Yardbarker
Hugh Freeze makes admission about Auburn job
Hugh Freeze made an admission on Saturday about the Auburn job. Freeze and Lane Kiffin have been mentioned as the two leading candidates for the Auburn job. They have both coached like they have been distracted lately, with their programs losing their last three games. After Freeze’s Liberty Flames shockingly...
Yardbarker
Raiders Get Troubling Injury Update On RB Josh Jacobs
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis gave head coaching Josh McDaniels a vote of confidence following the team’s disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. It was another embarrassing loss for a Raiders’ team that has suffered numerous ones in the 2022 season, but since then, they have started to play some better football.
Yardbarker
Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals QB plans for Week 13
The Green Bay Packers offense did well on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played competently for most of the game, although he had a couple of bad interceptions. When head coach Matt LaFleur called in Jordan Love to relieve an injured Rodgers, Love led the...
Yardbarker
Steelers Will Break Out An Explosive Secret Weapon In Week 12 For Matt Canada To Use
It hasn’t necessarily been enjoyable to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers offense since the 2022 season began. The rushing attack has just recently shown life, but rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett hasn’t wow’ed anyone during his first year. The receiving core has been inconsistent and far from impressive while the offensive line has proved preseason theories right about the unit’s inability to be consistent. One of the questions that no one seems to have the answer to is: how does Matt Canada‘s offense find a way to be unpredictable and unique? It hasn’t been either of those things this season, but Monday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts could provide an opportunity to mix things up.
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son
The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
Yardbarker
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson makes startling admission about Ravens' defensive play call
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh presumably likes to keep opposing teams guessing. Which is probably why he parted ways with former defensive coordinator Don Martindale in January, who had earned a reputation for predictable play-calling, and replaced him with Mike Macdonald. But following Sunday’s 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville...
Yardbarker
Washington State Cougars 2022 Bowl Fate Almost Certain
Although the Washington State Cougars regular season didn’t end as they would have liked, WSU is still going to a bowl game. Here’s where they are likely headed and who their opponent could be. It’s been a good year for the Washington State Cougars. Coming off all the...
Yardbarker
Jordan Love, Jalen Hurts inadvertently make perhaps the greatest sports picture of all-time
Love hurts, love scars. Love wounds and marks. Just ask Nazareth. You could also ask Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love and Philadelphia Eagles' MVP candidate quarterback Jalen Hurts. After Hurts' Eagles beat Love's Packers, 40-33, on Sunday Night Football, the two players tag-teamed to create perhaps one of...
Yardbarker
Former Knicks Player Said Michael Jordan Is One Of The Dirtiest Players In NBA History: "He Would Cheap-Shot You And Then Look At The Ref For Help"
When we talk about Michael Jordan, most people will admit that there was no one more competitive than the Chicago Bulls superstars. We have heard a plethora of Jordan's competitive nature, but was Jordan a dirty player? It's something that we have never heard of. However, former New York Knicks...
Yardbarker
New NFL team listed as favorite to win Super Bowl
There is now a new betting favorite to win the Super Bowl. For the first time since last season, the Kansas City Chiefs are now favored to win the Super Bowl. Previously this year, the Bills were favored, but the Chiefs are healthier and regarded as playing better, likely leading to the odds shift.
Yardbarker
Cardinals might be on verge of cleaning house
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray dropped an f-bomb to describe his team's scheme on Sunday. Murray's brutal honesty about how things are going for the team on offense might be the harbinger of doom for Kliff Kingsbury's tenure as Arizona's head coach. Kingsbury, the former college football darling, has a...
Yardbarker
Ex-All-Pro CB Janoris Jenkins getting another chance in NFL
A controversial former All-Pro has gotten the call he had been waiting for. The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins to their practice squad. Jenkins, now 34, was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection with the New York Giants in 2016. But...
Yardbarker
Ravens assistant a reported frontrunner for college coaching job
Greg Roman has been on John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens staff since 2017, but the longtime offensive coordinator may soon have another job. Following Sunday’s 35-26 loss to BYU, Stanford head coach David Shaw announced he was stepping down as head coach of the Cardinal, prompting The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman to suggest Roman as a likely replacement.
Yardbarker
Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job
Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
Yardbarker
Packers Analyst Demands A Major Leadership Change
In their Sunday Night Football 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers surrendered 363 rushing yards and an additional 137 passing yards. The Packers allowed two separate players to run for more than 140 yards. It’s difficult to win a game when you surrender over 300 rushing yards.
