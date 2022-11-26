Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E loses its Consumer Reports recommendation
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is arguably one of the most popular EVs outside Teslas in the United States today, but Consumer Reports does not seem to be too impressed with the all-electric crossover for now. As per the magazine’s recent Auto Reliability Survey, Consumer Reports no longer counts the Ford Mustang Mach-E as one of its recommended vehicles.
teslarati.com
Rivian equips new hypercar-focused suspension system
The Rivian R1T all-electric pickup and R1S all-electric SUV will equip a new intelligent suspension system geared for hypercars. Rivian will source its new suspension system from Tenneco, its previous suspension provider. However, the R1T and R1S will now utilize Tenneco’s CVSA2/Kinetic® H2 semi-active suspension technology, which will be integrated into the pickup’s skateboard chassis.
teslarati.com
Tesla is revamping the Model 3, and it is about time
Tesla is reportedly revamping the Model 3 in a new project code-named “Highland.” In all honesty, it’s about time. The Model 3 is arguably the most crucial vehicle in Tesla’s history. Before the Model 3, Tesla was confined to expensive, luxury vehicles with the Model S and Model X. While every day, and “average” people wanted to embark on the journey of owning and driving an electric car, very few in this category could ideally and logically afford Tesla’s first two commercial releases.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s new customers come from Toyota, Honda most frequently: study
Research published by S&P Global Mobility has identified which brands consumers are leaving when they buy a new Tesla. Tesla has become notorious for taking the sales of other notable brands as customers look to switch to electric vehicles. Now, data has been published showing which brands are losing the most customers to Tesla. S&P Global Mobility found, most notably, that over a quarter of Tesla buyers were coming from either Toyota or Honda.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen to launch all-electric ID.AERO sedan worldwide
Volkswagen recently teased the launch of the ID.AERO, its fully-electric sedan, in China. VW plans to position the ID.AERO in the premium midsize sedan segment worldwide. “With the ID. AERO show car, we are revealing a preview of the next member of the ID. family. A car with an emotional and at the same time extremely aerodynamic design, a range of over 600 kilometers, an extraordinary amount of space, and a premium interior,” says Ralf Brandstätter, Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Passenger Cars.
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi completes 500-mile journey weighing in at 81,000 pounds
The Tesla Semi’s first deliveries are drawing closer, and CEO Elon Musk is wasting no time on Twitter promoting the electric vehicle maker’s upcoming Class 8 all-electric truck. Based on Musk’s recent posts, it appears that the Semi is definitely ready to work for its customers, as the Tesla team recently completed a 500-mile journey with the vehicle weighing in at 81,000 pounds.
yankodesign.com
With a carbon-fiber frame and a 1000W motor, this might be the most affordable premium e-bike yet…
Returning back to its roots after building the flagship high-end Nyx e-bike, Nireeka announced the Revenant, a stunning sub $2500 e-bike with a 1000W motor, 50-mile range, and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). The Revenant follows Nireeka’s established design style, posturing itself as an incredibly slick, state-of-the-art e-bike for people on...
Industry-First V10 Outboard Boat Motors Make Up to 400 HP
Mercury MarineMercury's new V10 outboard offers more power than a V8 while being smaller than a V12.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y in Quicksilver paint and white interior spotted in Giga Berlin
It appears that Tesla Gigafactory Berlin is now producing Model Ys that are painted in the company’s new Quicksilver color and equipped with a white interior. This was hinted at in a recent drone flyover of the Germany-based electric vehicle factory. There is no denying that the Tesla Model...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Elon Musk invites Bill Gates to drive the Semi — just so he knows it’s legit
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates do not necessarily see eye-to-eye in a lot of things. Gates has shorted Tesla stock, and Musk has turned Gates into the butt of jokes several times online. The two billionaires also disagree on one specific thing — long-haul battery electric trucks.
Do Cops Drive V6 Dodge Chargers?
The Dodge Charger Pursuit is an example of V6 Charger and V8 Charger that cops can use. Police Chargers are in use all over the country. The post Do Cops Drive V6 Dodge Chargers? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Watch as Caterpillar tests a giant electric mining truck prototype
Caterpillar is throwing its hat in the electric mining truck ring. The newly-Texas-based company gathered feedback from real-world customers to develop a battery-powered version of the huge 793, and it demonstrated what the truck is capable of at its proving grounds in Arizona. Electrifying a mining truck makes a tremendous...
Top Speed
Top 10 Classic Japanese Motorcycles
Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
teslarati.com
Hyundai reportedly considering building 2 massive battery plants with LG
Hyundai is reportedly considering building two massive battery plants in a partnership with LG. Rumors have been circulating over the past week that Hyundai is considering building a battery plant along with its new electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Georgia. The older report stated that Hyundai is working with SK Innovation to build a single plant. However, according to an unnamed source cited by a local paper in South Korea and reported by Reuters, Hyundai may also be considering building a pair of battery plants with LG Chem.
teslarati.com
Toyota investigates after bZ4X range disappoints in Danish road test: report
Toyota has reportedly launched an investigation into the findings of a road test conducted by Danish media, which showed that the all-electric bZ4x’s range was significantly less than its WLTP estimates. This was true for both the two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants of the Toyota bZ4X. The Toyota bZ4X is...
Top Speed
Top 10 Bikes For A Cross-Country Road Trip
It is a great debate in the motorcycle world. Do you ride or trailer your bike to events? Traditionalists argue that the point of owning a motorcycle is to ride it, not trailer it. However, modern practical riders know that not all bikes perform well on long rides. The last thing you want is to arrive at your destination event too sore and tired to enjoy it. That is why large touring motorcycles exist. These bikes excel at making long-distance travel an enjoyable experience. So, head out on your next great adventure with one of these ten motorcycles that are perfect for a cross-country road trip.
teslarati.com
Daimler begins deliveries of all-electric Freightliner eCascadia semi
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced it has officially started deliveries of the Freightliner eCascadia all-electric semi-truck after five years of testing, co-creation, and refinement. Freightliner kicked off initial deliveries on Monday at Penske Truck Leasing in Reading, Pennsylvania, with two units making it to the company after several years...
A new report sheds light on the future of airless tire technology
The global airless tires market was valued at $49.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $77.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period. This is according to the Brand Essence detailed market intelligence report on the global airless tires market released on Tuesday. The report applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weigh upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate the global airless tires marketplace for the forecast of 2022 to 2028.
This New 60-Foot Catamaran Comes With a ‘Hi-Lo’ Platform for Launching Tenders
VisionF Yachts is bringing seafarers a true mighty mite. The Turkish yard just added a new entry model to its fleet of stylish luxury catamarans that is the epitome of small but mighty. The 60-footer, known simply as the VisionF 60, was designed entirely in-house and follows in the footsteps of the larger VisionF 80. Like its 80-foot, all-aluminum predecessor, the newcomer features clean, simple lines and a sporty profile. This time around, though, the hull will be built of GRP instead of lightweight metal. Vision F says one of the vessel’s biggest draws is the fact that the beam measures roughly...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s automatic high beams get shoutout from owners with update 2020.40
Tesla’s lineup of all-electric vehicles are loaded to the teeth with tech and convenience features, but some of them, while great on paper, have received polarizing reviews. Among them was automatic high beams, which some Tesla owners have previously dubbed as flat-out “unusable” since it sometimes dazzles oncoming traffic. Fortunately, this seems to be changing now.
