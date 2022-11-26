ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan State defeats Virginia-Lynchburg 123-59

BALTIMORE — Malik Miller scored 26 points and Morgan State defeated Virginia University of Lynchburg on Tuesday night. Khalil Turner added 21 points and Isaiah Burke 20 for the Bears. Marcus Willis led the Dragons with 25 points.
Sprouse's 25 lead American over Albany 88-62

WASHINGTON — Led by Geoff Sprouse's 25 points, the American Eagles defeated the Albany Great Danes 88-62 on Tuesday night. Jonathan Beagle led the Great Danes with 13 points. The Eagles improved to 5-2 with the victory and the Great Danes fell to 3-6.
