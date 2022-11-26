ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

realvail.com

Billionaire eyeing Tennessee Pass Line acquires another railroad in Colorado

Stefan Soloviev, the billionaire New York developer and Colorado agricultural landowner who first revived interest in the dormant Tennessee Pass rail line through Eagle County in 2018, is on the verge of acquiring yet another railroad in the southern part of the state. According to the Alamosa Valley Courier, Soloviev...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Police: Common red flags for rental scams in Eagle County

Most Eagle County residents are aware of the monumental struggle that has become the local search for housing. Many renters are now becoming all too familiar with an array of scammers attempting to take advantage of an already slim housing market at the expense of scrambling residents-to-be. Vail Police suggest those on the housing hunt take caution.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

$13 Million Avon Colorado Home for Sale was in Wall St. Journal

A home for sale in Avon, Colorado is not only massive and beautiful, but it is so astounding that it was featured in an issue of the Wall Street Journal. The home is located at 275 Wild Rose, Avon, CO 81620, which isn't exactly what you would call the town of Avon itself, but rather in the mountains surrounding the town:
AVON, CO
Summit Daily News

‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70

EAGLE COUNTY — Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
