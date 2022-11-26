Read full article on original website
Billionaire eyeing Tennessee Pass Line acquires another railroad in Colorado
Stefan Soloviev, the billionaire New York developer and Colorado agricultural landowner who first revived interest in the dormant Tennessee Pass rail line through Eagle County in 2018, is on the verge of acquiring yet another railroad in the southern part of the state. According to the Alamosa Valley Courier, Soloviev...
Summit Daily News
Wildlife officials find no evidence of wolves near Meeker, where 40 cattle were found dead inexplicably
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have little explanation for why as many as 40 cattle near Meeker have shown up dead in recent months in a situation described as “perplexing” to the agency’s governing board this month. While wolves were an early target for blame, Parks and...
This Carbondale distillery won the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado award
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced that Marble Vodka 80 was named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022 in the Best Food and Beverage category — an honor Head Distiller and Founder Connie Baker couldn’t be more thrilled about. “Even though we have won over 40...
Family of woman found dead near a Vail creek says things aren’t adding up
This case is being investigated as a suspicious death and the cause of death is undetermined, but her family says there has to be more to the story.
Police: Common red flags for rental scams in Eagle County
Most Eagle County residents are aware of the monumental struggle that has become the local search for housing. Many renters are now becoming all too familiar with an array of scammers attempting to take advantage of an already slim housing market at the expense of scrambling residents-to-be. Vail Police suggest those on the housing hunt take caution.
$13 Million Avon Colorado Home for Sale was in Wall St. Journal
A home for sale in Avon, Colorado is not only massive and beautiful, but it is so astounding that it was featured in an issue of the Wall Street Journal. The home is located at 275 Wild Rose, Avon, CO 81620, which isn't exactly what you would call the town of Avon itself, but rather in the mountains surrounding the town:
Tour Amazing Crested Butte Home Before Someone Very Rich Buys It
It could very well be anyone's dream to live in a gorgeous, brand-new home in the middle of some of Colorado's most beautiful mountains, just secluded enough to not be bothered by any neighbors but also just down the street from a picturesque ski town, right?. Well, for someone that...
Summit Daily News
‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70
EAGLE COUNTY — Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
