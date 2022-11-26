Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
Chunk of West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz slides away
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Big ocean waves battering West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz took a toll on the westside’s beloved recreational trail. A strong November swell, combined with King Tides and erosion, caused a large chunk of the trail to collapse down the beach below. The trail is known for its stunning ocean […]
lookout.co
Cabrillo College historian on how the school got its name and why some are opposed to changing it
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. The day after voters approved the creation of a junior college in Santa Cruz County in 1958, a reporter threw around potential names for it. “Already several names have been suggested. They have...
KSBW.com
11 qualified applicants for Monterey city council announced
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey County has revealed the 11, new qualified applicants for its at-large city council vacancy. Due to Monterey bylaws, people who run for mayor have to give up their given city council seat (if they have one). When Dan Albert ran for his seat he had to leave a vacancy on the council. Now that the mayoral election is over, the city is looking for.
KSBW.com
Public concerned a proposed senior living facility in Santa Cruz could risk monarch butterflies
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A proposed plan for a new senior living facility along West Cliff Drive has long been criticized for the potential traffic, noise and risk to neighboring monarch butterflies that shelter down the block in Lighthouse Field during the winter months. On Tuesday, City Council will...
ultimatemaitai.com
Sippin Santa at 55 South in San Jose
Traveling the Bay Area and beyond to find the best Mai Tai in the world! Tiki, cocktails, and adventures by Kevin Crossman. The annual holiday pop-up with a tiki theme is back at 55 South in San Jose. This craft cocktail bar and restaurant did the decor even more elaborately this year, and staff was ready to serve us at opening on Sunday. Music was peppy and got everyone in the mood.
KSBW.com
San Benito County's newest elected supervisor is the youngest in California
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Newley elected San Benito County Supervisor Dom Zanger makes history by being one of the youngest county supervisors in the state of California. “It took some convincing in some cases it wasn’t always a big, helpful part of my campaign that I was 26, 27 years old but, in the end, it was a net positive because people were ready for something new,” Zanger said.
NBC Bay Area
Neighbors Concerned About More Tiny Homes Coming to South San Jose
The San Jose City Council Tuesday approved using pieces of property in South San Jose as temporary locations for the unhoused. However, some neighbors are fighting back and said the area already has a disproportionate number of emergency housing projects. Resident Izzac Khayo and neighbors fought the plan to put...
Santa Cruz day trip: Appealing new dining, drinking spots
If you’re looking for a destination for a day trip to Santa Cruz, check out the westside of town, specifically the area around the Swift Street Courtyard. The area has been a shopping and dining mecca for nearly 20 years, but new restaurants, shops and breweries keep popping up in its old industrial buildings. It’s Santa Cruz’s version of Fourth Street in Berkeley, and a lot different than Surf City’s downtown or boardwalk areas.
santaclaranews.org
Tragic Car Accident in Santa Clara This Weekend, Police Ask for Assistance
Two vehicles collided on San Tomas Expressway and El Camino Real just after midnight on Friday. One passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to the Santa Clara police department, a Volvo was speeding westbound on El Camino Real at San Tomas Expressway and likely ran a red light.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Senior Financial Analytics Consultant at Central California Alliance for Health. Environmental Planner I at San Lorenzo Valley Water District. Data Analytics Services Director at Central California Alliance for Health. Dining Administrative Coordinator...
San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters
A prominent housing developer violated state law by gouging its renters living near San Jose’s Japantown. Now the company is paying it back. Swenson, one of the largest housing developers in San Jose, admitted in a letter sent to tenants this month it illegally raised the rent above the state limit. The letter came more than a... The post San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Prosecutor who won conviction in Kristin Smart trial is moving to Monterey County
SLO County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle has been hired as supervising attorney for Monterey County’s District Attorney’s Office.
One dead after Tesla hurtles off two-lane road south of San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif (KRON) — A Tesla with two occupants struggled with a curve on a windy road south of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, and one man died in the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Saturday around 3:43 p.m., a 2023 Tesla 3 was heading south on San Felipe Road, just […]
Saratoga fire smoke may be visible from highway: Fire Dept.
SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) – Smoke from a grassfire in someone’s backyard may be visible from Highway 85, but there is no danger to the public, according to a tweet from the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The fire is at Dagmar and Holiday in Saratoga, the tweet stated. Multiple units responded to a report of […]
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Santa Clara, CA
The city of Santa Clara, California, is well-known for its pleasant climate and a great standard of living. Still, it boasts a number of well-regarded dining establishments. The top 15 eateries in Santa Clara, as chosen by us. 1. Birk’s. $$$ | 408-980-6400 | WEBSITE. Birk’s is a restaurant...
Gilroy man dies after Watsonville motorcycle crash
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said they are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 29-year-old man on the Highway 129 off-ramp from southbound Highway 1 on Friday. Investigators said around 12:39 p.m., said the man was driving a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle. CHP said the man was going at an unknown speed when he veered The post Gilroy man dies after Watsonville motorcycle crash appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz County residents urged to take precaution against respiratory viruses
Not only is it the season to be jolly, it’s also the season for catching a nasty virus, warned Santa Cruz County public health officials. The spread of the flu and the Respiratory Syncytial Virus came early this year and is still on the rise, causing a higher rate of children being hospitalized throughout California, said the Santa Cuz County of Public Health.
Underage tobacco decoy operations result in eight citations for Watsonville businesses
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a minor decoy operation has resulted in several Watsonville tobacco businesses being fined for selling to minors. During the week, 11 businesses were visited, and one of them sold to an undercover volunteer. Cigarette City on Freedom Boulevard now faces a $1,000 fine for selling to minors, said police. The post Underage tobacco decoy operations result in eight citations for Watsonville businesses appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Lauren Seaver returns to KSBW Action News 8 Sunrise
SALINAS, Calif. — She's back!. Lauren Seaver returned to KSBW Action News 8 Sunrise Monday after taking time off to be with her second child. Monday was the first time that Paul Dudley and Lauren Seaver worked side-by-side. You can see Lauren's return in the video above.
Prosecutor in Kristin Smart case to take job in Monterey County
San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle has been appointed a Supervising Attorney for the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.
Comments / 0