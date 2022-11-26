Read full article on original website
Cindy L. Walsh, 64, Dental Assistant
ASHLAND – Cindy L. Walsh, 64, died November 26, 2022, after a courageous year-long battle with GI cancer. Daughter of the late Paul E. Murphy and late Nancy (Jennings) Murphy of Needham, Cindy is predeceased by her dear husband, Brian J. Walsh of Hopkinton. She leaves behind her daughters Kirstin Click & husband David of Upton, Kelly Burke & husband Michael of Needham, & Kara Francis and husband Zac of Adelaide, Australia and her five beloved grandchildren Brian, Esme, Evie, Lila, and Liv. She also leaves behind her brother, Paul. E. Murphy Jr & wife Karin Murphy of Chester, NH, and many brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
Mary C. (McLaughlin) Delaney, 90, Crossing Guard at Walsh Middle For 3 Decades
FRAMINGHAM – Mary C. (McLaughlin) Delaney, 90, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Sunday, November 20, 2022. Born in Somerville, she was the daughter of the late Arthur & Margaret (Coughlin) McLaughlin, and the beloved wife of Richard F. Delaney. Mary grew up in Somerville and after high school,...
John L. Murphy, Sr., 89, Navy Veteran & 34-Year City of Newton Employee
NATICK – John L. Murphy, Sr., 89, a longtime resident of Newton and the last 15 years of his life in Natick died Saturday, November 19, 2022. Born in Newton he was the son of the late Matthew M. & Anna (Cronin) Murphy, and the beloved husband of the late Elaine V. (Mead) Murphy.
Photo of the Day: Marching Back Into Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Look who is marching back into the City of Framingham today, November 28. Workers could be seen installing the soldiers all over the City. The replicas of the Shoppers World soldiers are being delivered to their locations across the City of Framingham, including the new women and soldiers of color created last year by former Mayor Yvonne Spicer.
Tickets On Sale For School of Rock at Walsh Middle School
FRAMINGHAM _ Walsh Middle School will stage Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock in December. Tickers are available now. Shows are Friday, December 9 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, December 10 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets available at showtix4u.com. The musical production has roughly 100 Walsh students on...
Middlesex Savings Bank Donates $100,000 for MassBay’s Center for Health Sciences, Early Childhood, and Human Services
FRAMINGHAM – Middlesex Savings Bank recently presented MassBay Community College President David Podell with a check for $100,000 towards the construction of MassBay’s Center for the Health Sciences, Early Childhood, and Human Services. The donation will provide additional funding for the construction project as well as the Middlesex...
Albert Jay McAnulty, Jr., 75, Roofer & Softball Umpire
FRAMINGHAM – Albert J. “Jay” McAnulty, Jr., 75, of Holliston and formerly of Framingham died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Albert & Elda (Tomasi) McAnulty, Sr., and the beloved husband of Susan (DiMuzio) McAnulty.
Detour on Concord Street Tonight Into Wednesday
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham announced a detour tonight on Concord Street (Route 126). The detour will be between Lincoln Street and Union Avenue from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday, November 30. Eversource Electric needs to do repairs, said Framingham Police.
Photo of the Day: 10th Reunion For Framingham High Class of 2012
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School Class of 2012 held its 10th reunion last night, November 25. About 70 classmates attend the reunion held at China Gourmet on Route 9 West in Framingham. Photo submitted to SOURCE media.
Kathryn ‘Kitty’ (Flynn) Seariac, 94, Framingham South High Secretary
FRAMINGHAM – Kathryn “Kitty” L. (Flynn) Seariac, age 94, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Friday, November 22, 2022 after a period of declining health. . She was the beloved wife of the late William “Buzz” L. Seariac, a retired Framingham firefighter, who died in 1992.
City of Framingham’s Christmas Tree Arrives
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s Christmas tree was installed in front of the Memorial Building in downtown Framingham early this morning, November 28. The tree came from “City property,” this year, said Framingham DPW Director Bob Lewis. The City of Framingham will hold its 31st...
Coalition To Launch Framingham Together Website Monday
FRAMINGHAM – We at Framingham Together will launch our new website and community PSA’s on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. At this zoom Press Conference we will have four community leaders and board members speaking about the importance of the work of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in our community.
Framingham Police Arrest 4 For Breaking & Entering into Apartment
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police charged 4 individuals with breaking & entering after they were found inside an apartment in downtown Framingham. Police were called to Irving Square Apartments at 75 Irving Street at 8;37 a.m. on November 22. “Management notified police that several individuals were inside of an apartment...
Framingham Garden Club’s Annual Greens Sale December 2-3
FRAMINGHAM – On December 2-3 the Framingham Garden Club, Inc. is launching our annual Holiday Greens Sale, offering hundreds of wreaths, swags and baskets. We’re excited to be back to our in-person sale at the Cushing Maintenance Building in Framingham.. “For over 30 years our members have annually...
Framingham Fire Stations Collecting For Toys For Tots
FRAMINGHAM – All Framingham Fire Stations, including the headquarters station, have a Toys for Tots bin to collect unwrapped toys for boys and girls. Individuals can drop off an unwrapped toy to make a child’s holiday more complete until Wednesday, December 9. Toys for Tots is a program...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
1 The City of Framingham’s Christmas Tree arrived at the Memorial Building yesterday morning. The 31st annual holiday tree lighting will take place Friday night, December 2. 2. In World Cup action, USA is in a must win situation today against Iran. Game starts at 2 p.m. 3. CITY...
For 38th Year, Mass State Police Collecting For Toys For Tots
FRAMINGHAM – For the 38th straight year, the Massachusetts State Police are proud to assist the United States Marine Corps Reserve with the annual Toys for Tots holiday drive. Donors may drop off new, unwrapped, non-violent toys for boys or girls, ages infant to 14, at any State Police...
Framingham Police Cite Drive in Main Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a crash at Main Street and Route 9 on November 26. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday. There were no injuries, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was cited for a stop...
Framingham Police Arrest Natick Man on Motor Vehicle Violations
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Natick man on multiple motor vehicle violation on November 25, including operating a motor vehicle after license suspended for an operating under the influence arrest. Police arrested at 11:43 a.m. on Blandin Avenue Fernando Mendez, 36, of 164 West Central Street of Natick.
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Saturday Morning Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash over the weekend. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 10:11 a.m. at 1170 Worcester Road on November 27. There were no injuries, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was cited for “following too closely,” in the rear-end...
