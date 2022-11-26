Read full article on original website
Taylor Heinicke tosses a pair of TDs in Commanders' Week 12 win
Taylor Heinicke completed 14 of his 23 pass attempts for 138 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Sunday's win over the Falcons. Heinicke has not been using his legs at all which has put a major cap on his fantasy production. The other problem with Heinicke's fantasy stock is the Commanders have been winning games causing a negative game script in which Heinicke is handing the ball off consistently. Washington's QB is best left o the bench or on wavier wires moving forward unless an emergency starter is needed for your team.
Josh Jacobs (calf) not expected to practice much ahead of Week 13
Josh Jacobs is dealing with a calf injury and is not expected to practice much leading up to the Raiders' game against the Chargers on Sunday. Jacobs is coming off a monstrous performance in Week 12 that saw him finish with 229 rushing yards and two scores. The fact that he may not practice this week is both surprising and concerning, considering the fact that he looked completely healthy on his game winning breakaway 86-yard touchdown run against the Seahawks. It is possible the Raiders are just being cautious with him, but his status will need to be monitored throughout the week. If good to go, Jacobs would have another mouthwatering matchup in Week 13 against the bottom-barrel Chargers' rush defense.
Antonio Gibson has quiet day in Commanders' Week 12 win
Gibson did not see his usual workload in Week 12 despite the Commanders' high usage of the running game. This is a bit concerning for the third-year back as he had been relying on a safe floor to boost him into a flex play most weeks. Gibson is still an important piece to the Commanders' offensive puzzle and should be considered a mid-range flex play in Week 13 when the Commanders take on the Giants.
Dolphins D/ST dominate with five sacks and a score in Week 12
The Dolphins D/ST recorded five sacks, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown while allowing 15 points in Sunday's 30-15 win over the Texans. The Dolphins D/ST has been very up-and-down this season. However, they've been opportunistic at times with three defensive touchdowns on the year. In the right matchup, the Dolphins D/ST have a nice ceiling but still carry the prospect of a low floor. The Dolphins D/ST face a difficult task as they play the 49ers in Santa Clara in Week 13.
Damien Harris (thigh) not expected to play in Week 13
Harris is considered week-to-week going forward according to Rapoport, an indication he'll miss some time. Rhamondre Stevenson caught nine passes out of the backfield last week and should be in line for a workhorse role against Buffalo.
Russell Wilson embarrasses self in abysmal loss
Russell Wilson was atrocious on Sunday, completing just 19-of-35 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown and he lost a fumble in a Broncos' 23-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. Wilson was lucky to come out of the game with any scores at all, as his 9-yard...
Miguel Cabrera says 2023 will be his final season
"It feels a little weird to say that," Cabrera said. "I thought I'm not going to say never, but I think it's time to say goodbye to baseball." Cabrera is set to turn 40 years old in April. He said he would like to stay involved in Tigers organization and help young players once his own playing career is over. "I have time to decide, but my goal is to stay in baseball, try to help, because I love baseball," he said.
Broncos D/ST falls in Week 12 to Sam Darnold's Panthers
The Broncos D/ST allowed 23 points while recording no sacks and recovering a fumble in a Week 12 loss to Carolina. In another game that QB Russell Wilson and the Broncos' offense could get absolutely nothing going, the defense struggled to contain debuting QB Sam Darnold and company. WR DJ Moore scored and surpassed 100 yards receiving, and RB D'Onta Foreman managed 113 yards of his own on the ground. The Broncos' season has long been over, and they face the Ravens next week. Their D/ST will not be a recommended streaming option in that matchup.
David Bakhtiari active for Week 12
Bakhtiari was questionable with a knee issue but is a go for Sunday Night Football. Bakhtiari's presence at the left tackle position will be valuable against the Eagles' pass rush as Green Bay attempts to keep Aaron Rodgers' jersey clean against Philly. Bakhtiari will help make give Rodgers' more time to find the open man against a top-ranked Philly secondary. Thankfully for the managers of skill position Green Bay players, Bakhtiari should be helpful for both the passing and run games.
Byron Pringle scores in Week 12
Byron Pringle caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Siemian in the second quarter of the 31-10 loss to the Jets. He finished the day with two catches for 12 yards on two targets. Fantasy Impact:. It was the first touchdown of the season for Pringle who has just five...
Sam Darnold picks up two touchdowns in Week 12 win
Sam Darnold completed 11-of-19 pass attempts for 164 yards and one touchdown while adding three rushes for three yards and a touchdown in Carolina's 23-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. Darnold led the Panthers to a win in his first start with the team of the season...
Aaron Rodgers (ribs) planning to play in Week 13
According to Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers, he received good news on his MRI scans Tuesday, and the franchise player plans to suit up against Chicago in Week 13. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Rodgers was unable to finish the game against the Eagles on Sunday, paving the way for...
Christian McCaffrey day to day with knee irritation
McCaffrey was reportedly dealing with the knee injury on Sunday. He did not leave the game, but still saw just 15 touches. With Elijah Mitchell (MCL sprain) out 6-8 weeks, it should be Jordan Mason complimenting McCaffrey in the 49ers backfield. McCaffrey should be good to go for Sunday against the Dolphins, but he will probably still be limited at practice throughout the week.
Darnell Mooney (ankle) placed on injured reserve, ending season
Darnell Mooney has been officially placed on the injured reserve, a move that confirms that he is out for the rest of the season. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) This is just a formality, as Mooney was already reported to miss the rest of the year with the ankle injury he suffered in Week 12. In his absence, Justin Fields will turn to Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown as his top receiving options for the final stretch of the season.
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (11/28) PREMIUM
We’ve had some wild slates over the last few weeks, and this is yet another one. While we do have 10 games in total, we have a ton of teams playing a back-to-back set. Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Cleveland, Indiana, Minnesota, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Washington are all playing the second half of a B2B set. That’s going to cause chaos close to the opening tip, and there’ll surely be numerous players rested in this spot. Just be sure to keep an eye on injury reports up until 7ET!
Deshaun Watson to take first-team practice reps Wednesday
Deshaun Watson is set to be reinstated from his suspension Monday afternoon and take first-team reps in practice on Wednesday. (Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter) Watson is set to return against his former team in the Texans on Sunday. Last we saw him, he looked a little rusty in the preseason so it'll be interesting to see how he performs after missing even more time. Jacoby Brissett will likely return to his backup role after leading Cleveland to a 4-7 record.
Derrick Henry bottled up on ground in Week 12 loss to Bengals
Derrick Henry was bottled up on the ground in Week 12, rushing 17 times for just 38 rushing yards while also hauling in all three targets for 79 receiving yards in the Titans' 20-16 Week 12 loss to the Bengals. Fantasy Impact:. Henry's quiet day on the ground would have...
Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Week 13 (2022)
Each week through the NFL season, we’ll look at our rest of season rankings to help you make roster decisions. Below you can find the complete rest of season rankings from several of our experts. Check out the rest of our weekly fantasy football advice >>
Fantasy Football Kicker Week 13 Guide, Rankings & Waiver Wire Advice (2022)
Week 13 is shaping up to be a solid week for fantasy kickers, as six players enter the week with a K Score of 28 or less. Justin Tucker, the top-performing kicker on the season, boasts a K Score of just 20 with the Denver Broncos and their strong red zone defense heading to M&T Bank Stadium.
Week 12 Sunday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Packers at Eagles) PREMIUM
The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites against the visiting Packers. The betting info suggests that the oddsmakers and bettors aren’t concerned about Philadelphia losing in Week 10 and narrowly escaping with a win in Week 11. The Packers are entering this game off of a loss after an impressive win in Week 10. The Eagles and Packers are top-heavy, which is reflected in the player suggestions. Yet, there are a few interesting bargains.
