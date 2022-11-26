Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’sMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlanta, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta AirportZack LoveAtlanta, GA
Related
dawgnation.com
BJ Ojulari helps highlight the present, future issues for Georgia football outside linebacker room
ATHENS — Azeez Ojulari tried his best. He wanted his younger brother, BJ, to play for Georgia. He was a 4-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle and had the option of following in his brother’s footsteps of being an outside linebacker at Georgia. But BJ didn’t want...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football will hold No. 1 ranking heading into final College Football Playoff rankings
ATHENS — Heading into the final College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia will be the No. 1 ranked team. The Bulldogs won 37-14 against Georgia Tech last weekend, keeping them in the top spot. There is a new No. 2 team, as Michigan moves up following its big win over Ohio State. TCU now sits at No. 3, while USC moves from No. 6 to No. 4 after its win over Notre Dame.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football using past SEC championship defeats as fuel for LSU matchup: ‘Hopefully fourth times a charm’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart wasn’t wrong when he was sizing up the number of national championships he’s won compared to the number of SEC championships he has been a part of. With his time at Alabama and Georgia, Smart has won five national championships. He’s also won six SEC championships as well. Twice in his coaching career, he’s won a national title without winning the SEC, something that happened last year for the Bulldogs.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football stock report: Kenny McIntosh carries offense, defense dominates
ATHENS — Kirby Smart would be the first to say Georgia has yet to play its best football, and considering how Saturday went, that’s a very good thing. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs beat Georgia Tech 37-14, but not before trailing at the end of the first quarter and holding a scant 10-7 halftime lead.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs complete perfect regular season, look ahead to LSU
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers after completing perfect regular season. Winner: Georgia special teams. Neither the Georgia...
dawgnation.com
Brian Kelly sizes up Georgia offense: ‘lethal’ tight ends, confident Stetson Bennett
ATHENS — It’s fair to say the Georgia football offense has sputtered of late, with quarterback Stetson Bennett not playing his best football of the season. But when LSU coach Brian Kelly looks at the Bulldogs’ offense, he sees the best in them, starting with the Bulldogs’ dynamic duo of tight ends.
dawgnation.com
CJ Jackson: Recent 2024 offer talks up Georgia football ‘priority’ status and red carpet treatment
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 2024 EDGE prospect CJ Jackson of Tucker. He has yet to receive a ranking from any of the major recruiting services. =========================================================. The CJ Jackson story just keeps...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football recognizes LSU freshman Harold Perkins can wreck SEC championship dreams: ‘You need to know where he is at all times’
ATHENS — Georgia is accustomed to playing star pass rushers. Such is life in the SEC, where Alabama has the likes of Will Anderson and the Bulldogs have Jalen Carter. But Saturday’s challenge against Harold Perkins is a little different than what Georgia is used to seeing. For...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football sits at No. 1 in Coaches Poll top 25 rankings for Week 14 heading into SEC championship game
ATHENS — Georgia football closed out the regular season with yet another win, beating Georgia Tech. 37-14. The win moved the Bulldogs to 12-0 on the season and kept the Bulldogs at the top of the Week 14 Coaches Poll. Georgia is followed by Michigan at No. 2, TCU at No. 3 and USC at No. 4.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football eager for 2022 SEC Championship Game: ‘I’ve been wanting to play LSU again’
ATHENS — The normally muddy College Football Playoff picture looks relatively clear following Saturday’s results. Georgia though will care little about what happened around the sport or who the Bulldogs could potentially see in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Instead, Georgia is eager to play in the SEC...
dawgnation.com
LSU QB ankle injury could factor into Georgia betting line increase in SEC title game
ATHENS —Georgia has increased to a 17 1/2-point favorite over LSU in the SEC Championship Game, up 2 1/2 points from where the line opened two weeks ago. The uncertain status of LSU’s Jayden Daniels may have something to do with that. The Bayou Bengals’ elusive quarterback injured...
dawgnation.com
Social media speculates about College Football Playoff picture as Georgia football caps unbeaten regular season
ATHENS — While programs like Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon and LSU all faltered on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs kept doing what they’ve done all season. Win. It wasn’t always pretty on Saturday, but the Bulldogs eventually pulled away for a 37-14 win over Georgia Tech. The win moved Georgia to 12-0, one of just three teams to go unbeaten during the regular season.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-LSU live updates, injury news, practices notes for 2022 SEC Championship Game
The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the LSU Tigers in the 2022 SEC Championship Game. Below you can find live updates about the week, injury news and practice notes for the game. This will be the fifth time Georgia and LSU have met for the SEC championship. LSU won the...
Comments / 0