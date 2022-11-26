ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia football will hold No. 1 ranking heading into final College Football Playoff rankings

ATHENS — Heading into the final College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia will be the No. 1 ranked team. The Bulldogs won 37-14 against Georgia Tech last weekend, keeping them in the top spot. There is a new No. 2 team, as Michigan moves up following its big win over Ohio State. TCU now sits at No. 3, while USC moves from No. 6 to No. 4 after its win over Notre Dame.
Georgia football using past SEC championship defeats as fuel for LSU matchup: ‘Hopefully fourth times a charm’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart wasn’t wrong when he was sizing up the number of national championships he’s won compared to the number of SEC championships he has been a part of. With his time at Alabama and Georgia, Smart has won five national championships. He’s also won six SEC championships as well. Twice in his coaching career, he’s won a national title without winning the SEC, something that happened last year for the Bulldogs.
Social media speculates about College Football Playoff picture as Georgia football caps unbeaten regular season

ATHENS — While programs like Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon and LSU all faltered on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs kept doing what they’ve done all season. Win. It wasn’t always pretty on Saturday, but the Bulldogs eventually pulled away for a 37-14 win over Georgia Tech. The win moved Georgia to 12-0, one of just three teams to go unbeaten during the regular season.
