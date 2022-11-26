ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

fantasypros.com

Taylor Heinicke tosses a pair of TDs in Commanders' Week 12 win

Taylor Heinicke completed 14 of his 23 pass attempts for 138 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Sunday's win over the Falcons. Heinicke has not been using his legs at all which has put a major cap on his fantasy production. The other problem with Heinicke's fantasy stock is the Commanders have been winning games causing a negative game script in which Heinicke is handing the ball off consistently. Washington's QB is best left o the bench or on wavier wires moving forward unless an emergency starter is needed for your team.
fantasypros.com

Antonio Gibson has quiet day in Commanders' Week 12 win

Gibson did not see his usual workload in Week 12 despite the Commanders' high usage of the running game. This is a bit concerning for the third-year back as he had been relying on a safe floor to boost him into a flex play most weeks. Gibson is still an important piece to the Commanders' offensive puzzle and should be considered a mid-range flex play in Week 13 when the Commanders take on the Giants.
fantasypros.com

Dolphins D/ST dominate with five sacks and a score in Week 12

The Dolphins D/ST recorded five sacks, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown while allowing 15 points in Sunday's 30-15 win over the Texans. The Dolphins D/ST has been very up-and-down this season. However, they've been opportunistic at times with three defensive touchdowns on the year. In the right matchup, the Dolphins D/ST have a nice ceiling but still carry the prospect of a low floor. The Dolphins D/ST face a difficult task as they play the 49ers in Santa Clara in Week 13.
fantasypros.com

Sam Darnold picks up two touchdowns in Week 12 win

Sam Darnold completed 11-of-19 pass attempts for 164 yards and one touchdown while adding three rushes for three yards and a touchdown in Carolina's 23-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. Darnold led the Panthers to a win in his first start with the team of the season...
fantasypros.com

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (11/28) PREMIUM

We’ve had some wild slates over the last few weeks, and this is yet another one. While we do have 10 games in total, we have a ton of teams playing a back-to-back set. Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Cleveland, Indiana, Minnesota, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Washington are all playing the second half of a B2B set. That’s going to cause chaos close to the opening tip, and there’ll surely be numerous players rested in this spot. Just be sure to keep an eye on injury reports up until 7ET!
