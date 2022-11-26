We’ve had some wild slates over the last few weeks, and this is yet another one. While we do have 10 games in total, we have a ton of teams playing a back-to-back set. Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Cleveland, Indiana, Minnesota, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Washington are all playing the second half of a B2B set. That’s going to cause chaos close to the opening tip, and there’ll surely be numerous players rested in this spot. Just be sure to keep an eye on injury reports up until 7ET!

