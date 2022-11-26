Read full article on original website
NHL
LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Kraken: 13 - 5 - 3 (21 pts) Kings: 12 - 9 - 3 (23 pts) The Trevor Moore-Phillip Danault-Viktor Arvidsson line skate into their final game this month with a combined 32 points (1-22=32), accounting for 43% of the Kings' 80 points scored among forwards in the month of November. No offensive line has more unblocked shot attempts in the league than Moore-Danault-Arvidsson (189).
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Avalanche
WINNIPEG - Two of the hottest teams in the Central Division face off tonight at Canada Life Centre, as the Winnipeg Jets welcome the Colorado Avalanche. Winnipeg's seven wins in their last 10 games is tied for the second most in the division, and is bested by just one team - the Avalanche - who are 8-2-0 in that same span.
NHL
Rookie Watch: Addison, Johnston among best in Central Division
Wild defenseman leads in power-play points; Stars forward has five goals. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (13-5-3) at Kings (12-9-3) | 7:30 p.m.
Kraken aim for road-trip sweep of three divisional rivals and a fifth straight win over Pacific opponents, plus Matty Beniers on another hot streak. Time: 7:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Shooting on Target. Earlier this season, Dave Hakstol told a post-game media scrum...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Lightning
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start in goal tonight for the Sabres as the team welcomes the Tampa Bay Lightning to KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here. Luukkonen was the first goalie off the ice after morning skate, indicating that he will make his third start this season since being recalled from Rochester on November 17 to fill in for an injured Eric Comrie.
NHL
Teams consistently executing breakouts usually qualify for playoffs
Housley says communication, transition, possession all go hand in hand. The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2022-23 regular season by former NHL coaches and assistants who will turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. Phil Housley, Mark Recchi and Marc Crawford will take turns providing insight.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: FLA @ EDM - 15:16 of the Third Period
Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event - High-Sticking the Puck. Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referee's call on the ice that Matthew Tkachuk's stick was not above the normal height of his shoulders when he contacted the puck at 4:48 of the second period (15:12 elapsed time) - four seconds prior to Brandon Montour's goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 80.1.
NHL
Sully Says: "I Disagree with the Call"
The Penguins, looking to rebound from a 4-1 defeat a mere three days ago at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs, headed into tonight's contest against the Carolina Hurricanes looking to even out the results two games into their five-game homestand. Kris Letang was out due to illness, replaced...
NHL
Robertson leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Nov. 27. FIRST STAR - JASON ROBERTSON, LW, DALLAS STARS. Robertson topped the NHL with six goals in...
NHL
Hall scores twice, Bruins top Lightning for 13th consecutive home win
BOSTON -- Taylor Hall scored two goals for the Boston Bruins, who extended their season-opening home winning streak to 13 games with a 3-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden . "We're learning that every team is going to give us their best," Hall said. "We're not...
NHL
Kahkonen helps Sharks shut out Canadiens to end skid
MONTREAL -- Kaapo Kahkonen made 28 saves in his first shutout for the San Jose Sharks, a 4-0 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Tomas Hertl scored twice, and Logan Couture had a goal and an assist for San Jose (8-13-4), which won for the second time in seven games (2-4-1) to end an 0-2-1 skid.
NHL
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 28.11.22
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Panthers. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. 8:18 PM. SUTTER ON RUZICKA'S ROLE:. "Just be consistent,...
NHL
The Master Blaster of Long, Long Ago | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
When the Devils arrived in New Jersey, they needed a good selling job. Big-time. "Look at it this way," says the club's radio analyst, and former goalie, Glenn (Chico) Resch, "we had a lot of challenges to overcome and that included the franchise's earlier failures in Kansas City and then Denver. We had to cultivate fans any way possible."
NHL
LA Kings vs. Ottawa Senators: How to Watch
The Kings begin a four-game home stand against Canada's capital. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Ottawa Senators:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Senators. Team Records:
NHL
Recap: Ducks Grab a Point on Terry's Tying Goal, Fall 2-1 in OT to Preds
The Ducks fought back to tie the game in the third period, but Roman Josi scored the game-winning goal in overtime, clinching a 2-1 win for the Nashville Predators tonight at Bridgestone Arena. Despite earning a standings point, the Ducks fell to 6-15-2 on the season and 2-9-2 on the...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT)
With the Oilers trailing 3-2 late in the third period, Evan Bouchard scored with 4.4 seconds left in regulation to get the game to overtime. Just 22 seconds into the extra frame, Leon Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid on a 2-on-1 and scored to lock in the win for Edmonton.
NHL
Ruff continues to adapt, becomes fifth NHL coach to win 800 games
NEWARK, N.J. -- Lindy Ruff has found a way to adapt, listen and persevere in his 22 seasons as an NHL coach. The 62-year-old still enjoys the traditional practice, the video work, game planning, and, most importantly, watching his players excel in big moments. On Saturday he became the fifth...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PANTHERS
FLAMES (9-9-3) vs. PANTHERS (10-8-3) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Panthers:. Points - Matthew Tkachuk (29) Goals - Carter Verhaeghe...
NHL
Coyotes proposed new arena project advances to public vote
TEMPE, Ariz. -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reiterated the League's strong support for the Arizona Coyotes' proposed new arena before Tempe City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to advance the proposal to a public vote. "We've been as committed to this community as any major league sports league could be,"...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Rangers for Metropolitan clash
Maple Leafs, Red Wings look to keep rolling; Panthers try to rebound against Oilers. Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games Monday. Hudson River Rivalry renewed. The New Jersey...
