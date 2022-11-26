ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cyber Monday pushes Ruskin's Amazon warehouse into high gear

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The North Pole may run something like Amazon’s shipping facility in Ruskin. Amazon calls it a “Fulfillment Center” and on Cyber Monday it lived up to its name. What You Need To Know. Amazon's Ruskin fulfillment center was busy right through Cyber...
RUSKIN, FL
"We're sick of this problem" Polk residents say waste management isn't picking up trash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County board of commissioners just declared a state of emergency, saying Waste Management has consistently missed trash pickups for over a year. “Polk County Waste Management skipped trash pickup before Thanksgiving. What am I supposed to do with that?” questioned one Polk County resident. “We’re all getting sick of this.”

