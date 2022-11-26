ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson has extremely vulgar message for critic

The Baltimore Ravens lost a tough game to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and Lamar Jackson was in no mood to hear about it from critics on Twitter. The Jaguars scored a touchdown with 14 seconds remaining to cut Baltimore’s lead to 27-26. Rather than playing for overtime, Doug Pederson made the gutsy decision to go for a 2-point attempt and the win. Trevor Lawrence hit Zay Jones with a pass to convert and give Jacksonville a 27-26 lead. Justin Tucker had a shot at a 67-yard field goal on the Ravens’ ensuing drive, but the kick came up short.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: Why Greg Roman’s offense needs to be ‘faster’ before the snap

If anything has summed up the Ravens’ slow-going, late-snapping, barely-beating-the-play-clock offense this season, it might not be the delay-of-game penalty they took in the first quarter Sunday. It might be what came immediately afterward. After watching a flag turn second-and-goal at the Jaguars’ 10-yard line into second-and-goal at Jacksonville’s 15, the Ravens broke their huddle with ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Lamar Jackson Tonight

The NFL World isn't very happy with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday night. Jackson went off on a fan following the Ravens' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. The Ravens quarterback went a bit overboard with his message. Jackson's vulgar response has gone viral on social media...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Jaguars player absolutely blasts Urban Meyer

It’s been almost a year since Urban Meyer was fired as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars after a series of controversies, but it appears that some of the Jacksonville players aren’t quite done taking shots at their former coach. Following Sunday afternoon’s win over the Baltimore...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
92Q

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Speaks Out On Lamar Jackson’s Tweet After Backlash

  Following the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 loss Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars, things got a bit heated on social media between Lamar Jackson and a fan. The fan on twitter sent out a series of tweets saying that the Ravens should “Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team.” Well of course […] The post Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Speaks Out On Lamar Jackson’s Tweet After Backlash appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

Antonio Brown Takes Shot At Alex Guerrero After Bucs’ Loss

Antonio Brown took aim at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following their demoralizing Week 12 loss to the Browns in Cleveland, but not at his usual target. The former NFL wide receiver took a break from needling Tom Brady in order to take a shot at the quarterback’s longtime trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero. Brown, obviously, has a bit of history with Guerrero dating back to his brief tenure with the New England Patriots and parts of two seasons with the Bucs.
TAMPA, FL

