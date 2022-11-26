ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Mississippi Press

Prep Roundup: Greyhounds come up short in South State bid; Gators dominated by Picayune

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- In the end, it came down to simple math: Three is better than one. Brandon’s trio of stars -- quarterback Landon Varnes, running back Nate Blount and receiver Lester Miller -- accounted for 542 yards and four touchdowns, outgaining the entire Ocean Springs team by 166 yards, and ultimately proving too much for Greyhound quarterback Bray Hubbard and his teammates to overcome as the Bulldogs repeated as South State champions with a 34-31 victory last Friday night on Hugh Pepper Field.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wrjwradio.com

Pearl River women earn lopsided win against Columbia State

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Despite having a week-long layoff, the Pearl River women’s basketball team didn’t miss a beat. The Wildcats returned to action with an incredible 67-point, 95-28 victory over Columbia State Monday night inside Marvin R. White Coliseum. “I thought we had active hands early on...
PEARL RIVER, LA
WLOX

Sea Wolves fire Head Coach Phil Esposito

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Sea Wolves are looking for a new head coach after firing Phil Esposito, Monday. The Biloxi-based team is currently last in the Continental Division of the Federal Prospects Hockey League with a 2-9-2 record. Previously, Esposito coached multiple teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League, as well as the FPHL.
BILOXI, MS
NOLA.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Traditional oyster season delayed

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday’s gloomy weather symbolizes how non-productive traditional oyster farms are on the Coast. Last week, we showed you how off-bottom oyster farming has been successful. However, the traditional on-bottom reefs haven’t been opened. In fact, the DMR isn’t opening those traditional reefs south of Pass Christian and Waveland.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
wrjwradio.com

Civic Woman's Club Pilgrimage-- Home of Jerry and Amanda Foxworth

The 35th Annual GFWC-MFWC Civic Woman's Club of Picayune Christmas Pilgrimage Scholarship Fundraiser. As customary, the club’s Pilgrimage will have three homes and one church for the 2022 Pilgrimage Dec. 3 from 2-6 p.m. The tickets are $10 in advance from a CWC member, MeLinda's Fine Gifts, and $15 at the door, sold only at the three homes. No tickets sold at the church.
PICAYUNE, MS
wxxv25.com

Waveland arrest three with shoplifting, seek fourth suspect

Waveland Police have arrested three people and are looking for a fourth suspect in connection with a shoplifting case. Police Chief Michael Prendergast said three people were arrested: 45-year-old Keith Bell of Gulfport, 44-year-old Brian Johnson of Gulfport and 24-year-old Mahalia Willis of Biloxi. All three were charged with felony shoplifting and trespassing. Willis also has an outstanding warrant for felony shoplifting out of Slidell, Louisiana. No bond has been set.
WAVELAND, MS
KPEL 96.5

Guy Goes Viral After People Thought He Was Rolling Up Weed at the Bayou Classic on National TV

Just when you think you've seen it all, I present to you the wildest viral video from Bayou Classic weekend in New Orleans. The Big Easy plays home to the annual showdown between Southern and Grambling, and with all of the events, parties, and not to mention the Battle of the Bands, sometimes people forget that there is actually a football game at the center of it all.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Significant severe storms could strike Bogalusa

NEW ORLEANS/BATON ROUGE — National Weather Service New Orleans/Baton Rouge Office issued a weather advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday for our region. Bogalusa and Washington Parish are at risk of being hit by severe storms. The Bogalusa area is currently in the enhanced risk threat area with damaging wind...
BOGALUSA, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers

A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
MOSS POINT, MS
NOLA.com

Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner

The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

