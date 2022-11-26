ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling Weekly

I can't unsee Amazon's inside out cycling short images - but should you consider buying some this Cyber Monday?

By Rob Spedding
Cycling Weekly
Cycling Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UEOdZ_0jOUc0KJ00

It's no surprise that one of the retailers offering the most in the way of deals this weekend is Amazon. Naturally, we've happily been helping Jeff Bezos save up for new spaceships by highlighting some of the best cycling offers Amazon have on the go on our Cyber Monday bike deals page.

This means we've had to look at a lot of pages on Amazon which in turn means we've been exposed to some - to my mind at least - curious, if not downright disturbing, imagery.

I'm talking about the habit that a surprising number of Amazon's retailers have of photographing Lycra cycling shorts on a model (real or a mannequin) inside out. Maybe it's just me, but seeing the chamois on the outside feels like all kinds of wrong.

I'm not sure what these pictures are triggering in me. I don't think I've ever had a dream in which I'm giving a presentation in a just a pair of reversed shorts. And I've never left the hotel, jumped on the bike and got a couple of minutes into my ride before realising that I have, indeed, put my bibs on inside out. Which is what tech writer Tom Wieckowski from our sister site Cyclingnews did this morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzKUP_0jOUc0KJ00

I don't know why but I don't like this and you can't make me. (Image credit: Amazon)

I don't think I've ever seen brands like Rapha, Castelli or Assos putting the innards of their best cycling shorts on display in this way. Perhaps that's because these brands feel that the likely audience for their products know what a chamois looks like.

One plausible explanation for this questionable displaying of foam is that newer cyclists wondering if you should wear underwear when you ride might want to see what padding is on offer. Or what a chamois pad even is. In which case fair play -even though I don't like, I'll have to go along with it.

And just because I don't like how the products have been shot, it doesn't mean I should dismiss them. Earlier this summer Cycling Weekly's tech features editor Stefan bought nine cheap cycling products from Amazon and put then put them through their paces to see if they were great deals or a false economy. He was pleasantly surprised.

So, while I'm looking at something like the Sportneer padded cycling shorts and thinking baboon's backside. I might really be hovering over a proper cycling bargain.

So, in the interest of fairness, I've included a selection of said shorts for you to peruse...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4fbL_0jOUc0KJ00

Finally, says the blurb for Sportneers , a pair of cycling shorts you can actually feel comfortable in. I mean, I'm pretty sure this has been done before but comfortable shorts for less than $11/£11 seems like a good deal. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EA0aV_0jOUc0KJ00

Got to admit, I'm getting REALLY mixed messages from the title for the Ohohu cycling shorts . Breathable, yes. 4D padding  - sure. Christmas decorations clearance. I'm sorry? View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LF0t4_0jOUc0KJ00

Flat stitch seams, moisture transfer function, a Coolmax pad and 4.5 stars from over a hundred reviews for the Baleaf shorts. View Deal

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

These 6 Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Aren't Likely to Last

Amazon's Black Friday deals have been running all month, but the online retailer launched a fresh batch of deals for this upcoming Cyber Monday. Though many deals will continue all weekend, there are some that are only good while supplies last. We've gathered up a bunch of deals that won't last beyond Cyber Monday below, so you can make the most of the savings in this short window of time.
Rolling Stone

Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale is One of the Best — Here Are the Deals to Shop Before It’s Over

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Looking to score some Cyber Monday deals? Make sure to stop by Nordstrom’s website. The department store running a massive Cyber Monday sale on everything from clothing to home goods to shoes, including savings on some rarely-discounted brands. Related: Best Cyber Monday Fashion Deals Head to nordstrom.com now to shop the full sale (there are thousands of discounted items) and see our selection of the best Cyber Monday deals from Nordstrom below. Just be sure to act fast; most of...
SFGate

Parachute’s Entire Website Is 20% Off for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve bought from Parachute before and receive their almost daily newsletters in your inbox, then you already know what I’m going to tell you. The luxe bedding brand is putting on a sitewide sale for Cyber Monday and everything is 20% off.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechRadar

This Cyber Monday Xbox Mini Fridge deal is the coolest we'll see today

Here's a Cyber Monday Xbox deal that's a little different, but nonetheless worth a look thanks to its excellent discount. Cyber Monday deals are overall beginning to stabilize, but this Cyber Monday Xbox deal for the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge is an absolute steal. Especially if you're looking for one of the best Xbox accessories that is as stylish as it is practical.
Cycling Weekly

Cycling Weekly

449
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The magazine's unrivaled coverage of domestic and international racing sits alongside trusted product reviews, peerless training advice and insightful features.

 https://www.cyclingweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy