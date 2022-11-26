Read full article on original website
Related
Beyoncé Wore a Tenniscore Set and Sky-High Heels for a Date Night With Jay-Z
While Beyoncé’s usually known to set trends rather than follow them (see: boob-baring gowns and plunging bustiers), her latest date night look proved that even a Queen B(ey) can’t resist the strange outfit combination celebrities can’t stop wearing. On Sunday night, the singer was spotted out...
Dua Lipa Wore a Plaid Dress in the Most Underrated Christmas Color
Leave it to Dua Lipa to put an ultra-chic spin on holiday plaids. On Sunday, the pop star, who was born in London to Kosovar-Albanian parents, shared the exciting news that she has recently been granted Albanian citizenship by the country's president Bajram Begaj. With the momentous occasion falling right in between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Dua seemingly got into the holiday spirit and wore a dress in a festive plaid print. But rather than red and green checks, the singer wore an asymmetric take on the pattern in one of the most underrated Christmas colors — blue — as well as, burgundy.
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Thought Prince Harry Was "Over-In-Love" with Meghan Markle
Despite the public's negative perception of Meghan Markle over the years, Queen Elizabeth was fully supportive of her grandson Prince Harry's relationship with Markle from the very beginning, according to royal author Gyles Brandreth. In his new royal biography, titled Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, which will be released in December, the Queen never spoke poorly of Meghan — even during the most trying of times — and was "truly delighted" when she learned she and Harry were getting married.
Kylie Jenner Shared a New Photo of Her Son, Who Is Still Named Wolf
As Thanksgiving weekend comes to a close, Kylie Jenner is reflecting back on time with her family — and sharing a rare photo of her son, Wolf. After confirming that he is still named Wolf in the season 2 finale of Hulu's The Kardashians, she shared a new snapshot of her second child with his face turned away from the camera (a celebrity parent go-to). After she welcomed him, she mentioned that she was thinking about changing his name. But as far as fans know, he's still little Wolf.
Dua Lipa Matched Her Super-Cozy Fall Outfit to the Albanian Flag
After touring the globe for what seems like a lifetime and a half, Dua Lipa is wrapping up her Future Nostalgia World Tour in her home country of Albania. After celebrating her new Albanian citizenship, the singer shared a gallery of images on Instagram wearing the colors of the Albanian flag: red and black. She paired a super plush knit dress with sheer black stockings and shiny red shoes, paying homage to the nation while still serving signature Dua style.
The Royal Staff Has a Low-key Rude Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have some unresolved beef with the royal family. Whether you heard it from the tabloids, Markle's podcast Archetypes, or that bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, we've gotten the Sussexes' side of the story. But now, an undisclosed nickname reportedly given to the husband-and-wife duo by the royal staff is coming to light — and it's actually kind of rude.
Meghan Markle Told Andy Cohen She Was a ‘Housewives’ Fan Until Her Own Life Started “Filling” With “Drama”
British royalty met a different kind of royalty during the season finale episode of Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes, where the Duchess of Sussex sat down with Bravo host Andy Cohen to discuss the real reason why she no longer watches The Real Housewives franchises. On Tuesday’s episode, Markle talked...
Meghan Markle Spent Thanksgiving Preparing Meals for Over 300 Homeless Women
Meghan Markle certainly had her hands full when it came to preparing a classic Thanksgiving feast this year, but this time, her pumpkin pie serving skills weren’t just reserved for Prince Harry, Archie, and Lilibet. On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated the holiday at Downtown Women’s Center in...
The Buttery Alo Leggings Kendall Jenner and I Wear Are Part of a Rare Sitewide Sale — for a Few More Hours
It’s no coincidence when celebrities and us normal people both gravitate toward the same brand. The truth is, it’s easy to tell what’s high-quality and worth your time and money, and that’s especially true when it comes to versatile athleisure pieces that take us from spin class to brunch to a relaxing afternoon on the couch, all without breaking a sweat (so to speak).
Hailey Bieber Currently Has an "Apple"-Sized Ovarian Cyst
Hailey Bieber has been candid with fans about her health in the past. In fact, earlier this year, the model experienced a "mini stroke" and shared the news with followers to spread awareness surrounding blood clots in young women. Now, Bieber is giving us another update on her health, but this time she's opening up about an ovarian cyst the "size of an apple."
For Christy Turlington Burns, Fragrance Is a Part of Her Love Story
Fragrance is something that's quite personal — just ask Christy Turlington Burns. Back in 1988, the supermodel starred in the campaign that launched Calvin Klein's Eternity scent. And earlier this year, she returned to the role. Cradled by her husband Edward Burns on a California beach at sunset, the...
Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin Had a Luxe Mommy-and-Me Shopping Trip
Thanksgiving shopping looks a little bit different when you're Gwyneth Paltrow. While there's no shame in finding a good deal with Black Friday and Cyber Monday lasting just about an entire month these days, Paltrow and her daughter went on a shopping trip that leaned into luxury just a bit more than big-screen TVs and holiday beauty sets. Paltrow shared a pair of snapshots on her Instagram Story over the weekend that documented the duo's trip to Bergdorf Goodman and, naturally, Apple Martin doesn't just look all grown-up, she looks a lot like her mom.
Tory Burch's Blowout Cyber Monday Sale Has Designer Bags and Celeb-Loved Apparel for Up to 75% Off
This winter is bringing out my preppy side, with gift-inspired bows clipped into my hair, a J.Crew package on its way to my door, and Gossip Girl returning to TV. While the style might illicit images of button-downs and plaid skirts, ballet flats, and headbands, it has evolved since our last mid-2010’s Pinterest posts, incorporating bold colors and unique prints into timeless designs. And few brands are doing it better than Tory Burch, which just added new styles to its unbeatable Cyber Monday sale that includes famous bags and celebrity-approved apparel.
The 11 Best Black Tights of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Is it just me, or do you also find shopping for black tights a tedious task? As much as I adore shopping (I did kind of make it my job), finding a pair of durable black tights always feels like a chore. Knowing that they would probably either cut off my circulation or rip at the faintest touch of a nail, it was never worth my investment. That being said, I couldn’t deny their ability to elevate any outfit. “Tights are an essential part of every woman’s wardrobe,” says stylist Michaela Leitz, and I couldn’t agree more. So to make shopping for black tights even easier, we identified 28 top-rated styles and put them to the test in our lab.
Laurel Charleston Is Doing Whatever the Eff They Want With Makeup
What happens when a woman decides “pretty” isn’t her goal with makeup? What if she wants to look cool as hell?. She links up with a cool-as-hell makeup artist who gets her vision. In Doja Cat’s case, that’s Laurel Charleston, the New York City-based visual artist responsible for all that makeup the rapper wore during Fashion Month this year. The makeup that made us think that even though the scene is more experimental than ever (thanks, Euphoria), we are simply not going hard enough.
