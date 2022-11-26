Read full article on original website
Edward Curl
3d ago
I was walking on the Newburgh River walk a couple of years back and saw a log floating down the Ohio and on it was three bald eagles.
Boonville man injured in tree stand fall
WARRICK CO., Ind., (WEHT) – Indiana conservation officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred November 23 in Warrick County. The Indiana DNR says at around 2:06 p.m., Warrick County Dispatch received a call of a hunter being injured after falling from his tree stand near the area of State Road 61 and Square […]
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights
It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified
Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
$47M Santa Claus, Indiana Property is For Sale with Stables, Diner, Sports Bar, Shooting Range and More – See IncrediblePhotos
If you have ever been to Holiday World, in Santa Claus, Indiana, you've probably seen this beautiful piece of fenced property. It's perfectly groomed, massive, and now, for sale. I always wondered what was on the other side of the fence and gated driveways. My imagination would run wild with...
Man identified after fatal wood chipper incident in Owensboro
Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, have identified the man who was killed in a wood chipper incident on Monday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the man was 46-year-old Joseph "Joey" Wesley Manire of Crofton. The sheriff's office says the incident unfolded in the Stonegate subdivision on Monday just before...
2 Car Accidents Yesterday in Washington
An accident occurred at 700 S and State Road 57 in Washington around 3:45 p.m. yesterday. When an SUV collided with the barrier, a male passenger complained of pain. INDOT was contacted due to the light being hit and not working on the Daviess County side. INDOT turned it over to contractors for the issue, and it should be fixed by this morning.
DCSO identifies man killed in wood chipper accident
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Monday night in an equipment accident. DCSO says 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire from Crofton, KY was killed in the incident. Deputies say a local tree trimming contractor was working when Manire became tangled and partially fell into a wood chipper. We’re told […]
Train accident leaves one dead in Dubois County
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Huntingburg Police Department tells us an investigation has been opened after a person was hit by a train. The Dubois County Coroner says they were called to the hospital after the person was struck, and police tell us the incident was fatal. We’re told it happened near Highway 231 […]
After investigation, Evansville priest returns to public ministry
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say following completion of a thorough investigation, Evansville Bishop Joseph M. Siegel has returned Father Bernie Etienne, a priest of the diocese and pastor of Evansville`s Holy Rosary Parish, to active ministry, effective immediately. A news release says an allegation of inappropriate sexual conduct against Father Etienne, which was alleged […]
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/28)
Jennifer Miley, 40, of Washington, was charged with OVWI endangerment and OVWI greater than.15%. Bond was set at $2,000. Aben Saintyl, 44, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of driving while intoxicated > or = to.15% and driving without a license. No bond set. Sean Monroe, 35, of Vincennes,...
Traffic stop in Washington leads to 12 lbs. of marijuana
A Vincennes man was jailed for possessing a dozen pounds of marijuana. Washington Police made a traffic stop on Friday night due to a traffic infraction. A Daviess County Deputy and K9 arrived on the scene and the dog alerted to the presence of drugs. Twelve pounds of marijuana and...
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville teen was arrested overnight after Indiana State Police troopers say he was speeding, and fled from authorities. According to a press release, that happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. on State Road 66 near State Road 61. Officials with ISP say they saw a...
Four Kentucky Boys Decorated Cookies and Want Your Votes for the Best
See those cookies? They're the handy work of four boys from Whitesville, Kentucky. I suppose before we continue, I should introduce you to the boys. Meet the Abbotts- the sons of my friends Bridget and Aaron Abbott. The four of us played softball together and against each other for years. We go way back- to even before these guys were even born.
Gun drawn during fight in Evansville, deputies say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A domestic dispute ended with a man behind bars Sunday morning in Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 4800 block of Lakeside Drive shortly before 6 o’clock Sunday morning. The caller told police she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend earlier that morning and […]
Greene County ‘tiny home’ set to help children in need
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sunday marked the end of a long road for several community members around Greene County. Several organizations, led by Erin’s Purpose, collaborated on the construction of a “tiny home” for the County’s Department of Child Services. They hosted a ribbon cutting over the weekend for the facility, one that Terri Neighbors, the […]
Girl Scouts Delicious Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser Happens Saturday in Owensboro, Kentucky
How would you like some delicious fluffy pancakes made from the heart? Girl Scout Troop 1592 is cookin' and flippin' them on Saturday to benefit Christmas Wish. Santa will be there for photo opportunities, and there are some amazing silent auction items. It's been incredible watching these young ladies grow...
Dubois County Court News – November 28, 2022
Seatbelt Violation: Kameron S. Korvela; Julia A. Thomas; Ian D. Allen, $25. Speeding: Damian Regalado-Sandoval; McKenzi A. Brackett; Karen S. Eigel; Cameron N. Dorsey; Calvin S. Gessner, $141; Tracy R. Prechtel; Jonathan L. Frizzell; Shana L. Parker, found guilty, sentenced to pay $141. Operating With Expired Plates: Jayme R. Fest;...
Evansville woman charged with rape and other charges set to stand trial
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman charged with rape other charges from a 2021 investigation is set to stand trial starting Monday. Heidi Carter was arrested last year after Evansville Police say they found a woman shackled and raped inside a home in the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue. Police also found a body […]
Stop light taken down after crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Indiana Sheriff’s Office has issued a “traffic alert” Sunday evening after an accident. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers announced that the stop lights on SR57 South at the Pike County line have been removed for the evening. The lights, which were up for ongoing construction, needed to […]
Owensboro 4th Grader Expands Her ‘Christmas Candy for Cancer’ Goodies
Earlier this month, I shared a story about Meadow Lands Elementary School 4th grader, Raelyn Duncan. Last year, she started a mini-nonprofit called K9 Cookies for Cancer. In advance of the annual St. Jude Radiothon at WBKR-FM in Owensboro, Raelyn and her mom Karen baked up thousands of homemade dog treats and sold them for charity. When it was all said and done, Raelyn had raised $4300 for the children of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
