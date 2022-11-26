Read full article on original website
N.C. teen fights ‘suicide disease’
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Salem Collins was a typical teenage girl who enjoyed music and gymnastics until a rare disease took over. “The one word I would sum it up with is ‘fear,’” said her father Jonathan Adams. “As a man, you like to fix things…so you find a problem and find a solution. […]
WFAE.org
Worm Wars: Charlotte's cankerworms are nearly gone, but tree bands are still going up
If you're new to Charlotte, let's catch you up on an unusual holiday tradition that takes place around this time of year, but seems to be declining. It's called cankerworm banding. Every year around Thanksgiving, many of us buy rolls of plastic and insulation, wrap them around tree trunks, then coat the plastic with sticky, resiny-smelling goop.
qcnews.com
Wife, kids pen heartfelt tributes to Jason Myers
Jason Myers was not only a son, father, husband, and meteorologist, but he was also the tooth fairy. He was the tickle monster. He was the dessert of his family. Jason Myers was not only a son, father, husband, and meteorologist, but he was also the tooth fairy. He was the tickle monster. He was the dessert of his family.
Neighbors concerned for wildlife being impaled while hopping fences in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Some neighbors in south Charlotte are upset with their homeowner’s association after spiked fences were installed because they say they’re causing harm to wildlife in the area. Channel 9 reporter Almiya White spoke with residents about one incident over the weekend that raised alarms. Sue...
Catawba County missionary arrested after confrontation during cross-country trip
VALE, N.C. — A missionary and his family from Catawba County claim their civil and religious rights were violated after they were arrested nearly 2,000 miles away -- near Cameron, Montana. Jesse Boyd said he and his family were on a journey across America, carrying a cross and flag,...
WBTV
Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
Charlotte City Council approves extra $20 million to fund affordable housing projects. The Charlotte City Council voted to shell out over $20 million to help existing affordable housing developments. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte at McDonald’s. A path of...
Why Parents Should Be Cautious About Young Kids And Trampoline Parks
CHARLOTTE – Trampoline parks are a fun and easy outlet for active kids. The huge indoor facilities give them a place to roam, jump, play dodgeball, navigate obstacle courses and practice their best ninja moves. They’re a favorite spot for birthday parties. But parents need to understand the...
WBTV
CBS News interview provides update on Charlotte woman's death investigation
WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops have seating. Of the nearly three thousand stops, less than 300 have a place for you to sit. But a group of young organizers decided to do something about it. Park Ranger shot while on duty in north Charlotte. Updated: 6...
WBTV
Here’s how you can continue supporting the families of Myers and Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A week following a fatal helicopter crash that took the lives of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, support continues to pour in from all over the Charlotte community and beyond for each of the victim’s families. You can help donate to each...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Christmas story coming to life through drive-through Charlotte Nativity Festival
WEDDINGTON – The Charlotte Nativity Festival returns the first weekend in December to Weddington. The festival's goal is to bring the community together by sharing the story of Jesus Christ's birth and providing an opportunity to donate to area nonprofits. The free event will be hosted by The Church...
‘I was in so much shock’: 16-year-old girl shot in car on Thanksgiving recovering
CHARLOTTE — A 16-year-old girl is thankful to be alive after being shot while riding in a car down on Thanksgiving Day near Uptown Charlotte. The girl, who asked not to be identified, was riding with her mother and her brother on Thursday to get a haircut when someone fired a gun into their car. The bullet started flying on Interstate 77 as they were merging from Wilkinson Boulevard.
cn2.com
Community Rallies Around Family that Lost Everything in House Fire
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Fort Mill family made it out alive as their home went up in flames, just two nights before Thanksgiving. The family lost everything in the blaze, including three vehicles. Thankfully no one was hurt, but those who love them are rallying to...
charlottemagazine.com
2022 Charlottean of the Year: Lisa Brooks
Lisa Brooks will tell you she makes the best low country shrimp and grits on the East Coast, and she’s gotten marriage proposals over her Southern marinated filet mignon. “You don’t even need a steak knife,” she says with a grin. “It’s the best. Sorry, it just is.”
wccbcharlotte.com
Rezoning Of Dilworth Neighborhood Bar Has Customers Concerned About Future
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday afternoon, Dilworth Neighborhood Grille saw its fair share of patriotic soccer fans. “I love it. This place is home base for a lot of teams,” said customer Seth Amott. About 600 people packed the bar to watch a tie between America and England.
counton2.com
Tears, Tributes: Charlotte meteorologist memorial services
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening. Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives in a horrific helicopter crash along I-77 on Tuesday. The visitation for...
fortmillsun.com
Victim of Fort Mill Shooting Lived a Half Hour Away in Rock Hill
Fort Mill police issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring residents that a shooting the night before was an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public. The victim, 22-year-old Chandler Buckson of Rock Hill, lives a half hour away from the area where he was shot on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill in an area owned by the housing authority. A motive was not released.
WBTV
Make-a-Wish grants wish of Union County student
The bankruptcy came after months of scrutiny from a WBTV investigation and attorneys general around the country. CBS News interview provides update on Charlotte woman's death investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. The investigation into the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson continues. WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops...
Agency likely to help with arrest warrant in Shanquella Robinson’s death
Nov. 29 marks one month since Shanquella Robinson mysteriously died while on vacation with friends.
villages-news.com
Villager gets ‘$1 million bill’ as surprise on 80th birthday
Village of Charlotte resident Chuck Marcotte received a “$1 million bill” at his 80th birthday celebration. The Villager received the bogus bill from Margie Steele, Christine Heaton, Linda Marcotte, and Karen Carbonneau of the Puc Puggy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. It was their way...
cn2.com
Haven Men’s Shelter Looks To The Future With Rebranding Announcement
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thanksgiving may be over, but supporters of the Haven Men’s Shelter still had plenty of room for a good meal. The Rock Hill non-profit held a luncheon for its donors and volunteers this past Monday, November 28 at Old Town Church, where they celebrated the organization’s history and accomplishments.
