Queen City News

N.C. teen fights ‘suicide disease’

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Salem Collins was a typical teenage girl who enjoyed music and gymnastics until a rare disease took over.  “The one word I would sum it up with is ‘fear,’” said her father Jonathan Adams. “As a man, you like to fix things…so you find a problem and find a solution. […]
qcnews.com

Wife, kids pen heartfelt tributes to Jason Myers

Jason Myers was not only a son, father, husband, and meteorologist, but he was also the tooth fairy. He was the tickle monster. He was the dessert of his family. Jason Myers was not only a son, father, husband, and meteorologist, but he was also the tooth fairy. He was the tickle monster. He was the dessert of his family.
WBTV

Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers

Charlotte City Council approves extra $20 million to fund affordable housing projects. The Charlotte City Council voted to shell out over $20 million to help existing affordable housing developments. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte at McDonald’s. A path of...
WSOC Charlotte

‘I was in so much shock’: 16-year-old girl shot in car on Thanksgiving recovering

CHARLOTTE — A 16-year-old girl is thankful to be alive after being shot while riding in a car down on Thanksgiving Day near Uptown Charlotte. The girl, who asked not to be identified, was riding with her mother and her brother on Thursday to get a haircut when someone fired a gun into their car. The bullet started flying on Interstate 77 as they were merging from Wilkinson Boulevard.
charlottemagazine.com

2022 Charlottean of the Year: Lisa Brooks

Lisa Brooks will tell you she makes the best low country shrimp and grits on the East Coast, and she’s gotten marriage proposals over her Southern marinated filet mignon. “You don’t even need a steak knife,” she says with a grin. “It’s the best. Sorry, it just is.”
counton2.com

Tears, Tributes: Charlotte meteorologist memorial services

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening. Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives in a horrific helicopter crash along I-77 on Tuesday. The visitation for...
fortmillsun.com

Victim of Fort Mill Shooting Lived a Half Hour Away in Rock Hill

Fort Mill police issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring residents that a shooting the night before was an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public. The victim, 22-year-old Chandler Buckson of Rock Hill, lives a half hour away from the area where he was shot on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill in an area owned by the housing authority. A motive was not released.
WBTV

Make-a-Wish grants wish of Union County student

The bankruptcy came after months of scrutiny from a WBTV investigation and attorneys general around the country. CBS News interview provides update on Charlotte woman's death investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. The investigation into the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson continues. WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops...
villages-news.com

Villager gets ‘$1 million bill’ as surprise on 80th birthday

Village of Charlotte resident Chuck Marcotte received a “$1 million bill” at his 80th birthday celebration. The Villager received the bogus bill from Margie Steele, Christine Heaton, Linda Marcotte, and Karen Carbonneau of the Puc Puggy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. It was their way...
cn2.com

Haven Men’s Shelter Looks To The Future With Rebranding Announcement

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thanksgiving may be over, but supporters of the Haven Men’s Shelter still had plenty of room for a good meal. The Rock Hill non-profit held a luncheon for its donors and volunteers this past Monday, November 28 at Old Town Church, where they celebrated the organization’s history and accomplishments.
