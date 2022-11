Nov. 29—The Clark County Sheriff's Office continues to search for answers after a body was found on a Springfield-area bridge early Friday morning. An individual driving on North Bird Road around 4:30 a.m. Friday observed a person laying in the northbound lane on the bridge over the creek between U.S. 40 and Old Columbus Road, according to call records.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO