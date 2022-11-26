Read full article on original website
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pistons
After running off four straight at home last week, the Wine & Gold stumbled to start their three-game mini-trip in Milwaukee on Friday night, but hope to get back in the win column when they travel to Motown on Sunday. The Cavs were cruising in the opening stanza on Friday...
NBA
POWER RANKINGS >> Blazers Struggles Continue Resulting In A Drop In The Ranks About A Quarter Into The Season
The Portland Trail Blazers hit the road for week six of the NBA regular season, with stops in Milwaukee, Cleveland, and both New York teams. After a tough 1-3 road trip only winning against the Knicks, the Trail Blazers found themselves at 11-9 heading into week seven. The trip began...
NBA
Magic Unable to Slow Down Sixers in Rematch Between Shorthanded Teams
Paolo Banchero recorded 18 points, Franz Wagner scored 17 and Moe Wagner – playing in his second game of the season – had 12, but the Orlando Magic struggled to contain the Philadelphia 76ers during their 133-103 loss in a matchup between two injury-riddled teams on Sunday at Amway Center.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Running on Fumes
Justin and Carter react to the Cavs 1-2 road trip and discuss how fatigue appears to be a major factor in the Cavs last two games. As well as some insights from the loss to the Bucks, the progress of Evan Mobley and more. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
NBA
Burks’ boost to second unit gives Pistons pups needed exposure to clutch minutes
For where the Pistons are today and where they want to get tomorrow, Alec Burks has emerged as a central figure. He wouldn’t be the first name to come to mind if you posed that question to … well, anyone. But because Burks has almost singlehandedly fixed what ailed the Pistons bench and because a functional second unit has allowed the Pistons to become consistently competitive, Burks – a professional scorer – has emerged as a key cog in Troy Weaver and Dwane Casey’s restoration process.
NBA
Celtics’ 3-Point Shooting Buries Hornets Early In Boston
McDaniels Scores Career-High 24 PTS, Charlotte Overwhelmed By 24 Opposing 3-Pointers. As the Charlotte Hornets currently weather a multitude of key early-season injuries, they’re bound to occasionally run into a buzz-saw of a team that’s just firing on all cylinders. That team on Monday night was the NBA-leading Boston Celtics and the Hornets simply couldn’t keep up with their high-powered offense in a 140-105 road loss at TD Garden.
NBA
Lakers Lose Heartbreaker at the Buzzer to Pacers
With 9:59 left in Monday night's game between the Lakers and the Pacers, a Wenyen Gabriel dunk off a Russell Westbrook assist put the Lakers up by 17 points and they looked well on their way to their 3rd consecutive win and their sixth victory in seven games. In truly...
NBA
Recap: Despite a spirited fourth-quarter run, Wizards lose 130-121 in Boston
The Wizards received some impactful offensive performances from multiple players, led by Bradley Beal's 30 points, but couldn't keep the Celtics in check Sunday evening. Final score: Celtics 130, Wizards 121. The first half set the tone for the rest of the game. Right from the jump, the Celtics' offense...
NBA
Magic Play With Far More Spirit and Energy, But It Wasn’t Enough Against Kevin Durant & the Nets
Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol each scored 24 points and Franz Wagner posted 21 points, but the undermanned Magic, despite playing with far more spirit, energy, and effort than the prior night, could only do so much against Kevin Durant, who exploded for a season-best 45 points in Orlando’s 109-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at Barclays Center.
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans depth to be tested further vs. Thunder
It’s become a standard message from NBA head coaches that every player on a roster – regardless of age or experience – needs to be ready to contribute in games. That’s also been a reoccurring theme of Pelicans sideline leader Willie Green’s discussions with his club, dating back to training camp.
NBA
Wolves Fall To Wizards, 142-127
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday night after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg...
NBA
Westfield Trivia: Quarter Season Check-In
A quarter of the season has come and gone and December is nearly here. How well have you been following the Wine & Gold over the first 21 games of the 2022-23 campaign? Test your knowledge here! (Answers are listed at the bottom) 1) This Cavaliers have gone with 10...
NBA
Wizards Injury Update
Wizards forward Rui Hachimura, who has missed the last five games with right ankle soreness, received an MRI examination yesterday that revealed a bone bruise. He will be listed as out for Wednesday’s game at Brooklyn and his status beyond Wednesday will be determined by his clinical evolution. Hachimura...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Kings
Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10:00 PM ET at Golden 1 Center. Coming off their most thrilling finish of the season – a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer by rookie Andrew Nembhard against the Los Angeles Lakers – the Indiana Pacers look to continue their forward momentum in game three of its seven-game road trip on Wednesday in Sacramento.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings plays and strategy for Tues., Nov. 29
NYK – Immanuel Quickley (knee): Questionable. DET – Marvin Bagley (head), Bojan Bogdanovic (knee), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (toe): Questionable. Cory Joseph and Alec Burks would get more minutes in the backcourt, while Jalen Duren and Isaiah Livers would have to step up in the frontcourt. LAC...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Jazz (11.28.2022)
The Bulls (8-11) visit Salt Lake City for the only time to take on the Utah Jazz (12-10) in the first of two this season. The Bulls and Jazz split last year’s series with each winning on its home floor. However, Utah owns a 7-3 edge over the last 10 meetings. This season’s series will conclude in Chicago on January 7th.
NBA
Let’s Fly: The Reinvention Of Dennis Smith Jr.
About two months ago, Dennis Smith Jr. was still without a team just days before training camps were set to begin around the NBA. Fast forward a few weeks later and he’s guarding the reigning NBA Finals MVP in Steph Curry on the final possession of regulation in what eventually became a 120-113 overtime victory for the Charlotte Hornets over Golden State.
NBA
Preview: Wizards face Wolves Monday in D.C. to close back-to-back
The Wizards have lost three straight games (two in Miami, one in Boston), but are now back home in Washington, D.C. hosting a talented Timberwolves team. Can they shift the momentum back in their direction? Here's everything you need to know as well as three things to watch for. WHERE:...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets: Game Preview
One night after one of their most lopsided losses of the season, the Orlando Magic will head out on the road and attempt to wash away the bitter taste of a tough defeat. On Sunday, Orlando allowed the Philadelphia 76ers to shoot a scorching 64.9 percent from the floor – matching the highest shooting percentage ever allowed by the franchise – as it dropped a 133-103 decision.
NBA
Warriors Ride First Quarter Fire to Win in Minnesota
Sunday’s early tipoff time – 2:30 p.m. local time in Minnesota – did nothing to interrupt the Warriors rhythm, as the Dubs jumped all over the Timberwolves with a 47-point first quarter in a 137-114 win in Minnesota. The hot start, along with some clutch shooting from...
