College Park, MD

No. 22 Terps Rout Louisville, 79-54, In Final ACC/Big Ten Challenge

LOUISVILLE, KY -- No. 22 Maryland jumped all over Louisville early and often and cruised to a 79-54 victory as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Terps remain unbeaten heading into a big showdown Friday night against Big Ten foe No. 16 Illinois. The Terps led 37-26 at halftime...
Seven Terps Garner All-Big Ten Honors on Defense & Special Teams

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Senior kicker Chad Ryland has been named Second Team All-Big Ten and six other Terps garnered honorable mention all-conference accolades as the league announced its honorees on defensive and special teams on Tuesday. Ryland was voted a second team selection by the coaches, while the media...
