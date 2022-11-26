Read full article on original website
Koenigsegg Is Gearing Up To Deliver The Very First Jesko
Koenigsegg is getting ready to deliver the first example of the Jesko to a customer, almost four years after the hypercar was first unveiled. This particular Jesko was spotted testing outside the automaker’s factory in Ängelholm, Sweden and is finished in a simple shade known as Battle Grey. It has also been equipped with a set of orange brake calipers and was spotted with protective tape across the sides to ensure the paint remains in tip-top condition for when the keys are handed over to the buyer.
This Home-Built Alfa Romeo Racing Game Simulator Will Give You Cargasms
Modern car-related video games have ultra-realistic graphics, but it is still quite hard to replicate the feeling of a real car when sitting in your living room. A petrolhead from Poland found the solution to this problem by building a DIY driving simulator using genuine interior parts from Alfa Romeo models.
The MZR Roadsports Evolution Datsun 240Z Asks What If A Perfectionist Restomodded A Fairlady
Although the Nissan (or Datsun) 240Z was enormously popular in the U.S., that wasn’t quite the case in the U.K. One small shop in Bradford, though, is looking to give the country’s enthusiasts the attentively restomodded 240Z they richly deserve. MZR Roadsports is a small shop in the...
This Manual Mercedes E55 AMG Is Something You’ll Likely Never See Again
Everyone can appreciate a classic Mercedes AMG, but many of them are becoming harder and harder to find as time goes on. This particular AMG, a W210 E55, is not only available now, but it also features a special standout feature: a manual transmission. The 2000 Mercedes E55 AMG, which...
Here’s How Ford F-150 Lightning And Mustang Mach-E Owners Can Unlock Extra Features
A lot of new vehicles have more ability than they arrive to owners with. In many cases, they are locked behind subscriptions but in the case of the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Mustang Mach-E, those abilities are just waiting for a person with the know-how to enable them. One YouTube channel just walked us through the process and it’s simpler than one might think.
Kahn’s Fiat 500ec Designio Is Just Like A French Bulldog
The Fiat 500 is a vehicle that’s best described as ‘cute’ but this particular example, brought to life by Kahn, is radically different than any other 500 we’ve seen before it. The British company works on a variety of different cars, big and small, and with...
2024 Ford Mustang GT Window Sticker Suggests Model Will Retain 450 HP Rating
Ford unveiled the 2024 Mustang in September, but the automaker has been keeping a handful of details under wraps. However, a few more pieces of the puzzle are starting to fall into place as Ford Authority has posted a window sticker of a 2024 Mustang GT Premium. The thing that...
Would You Ever Pay Wildly Over MSRP For A Hot New Car?
Last month we reported how a Nissan dealer was trying to sell a 2023 Z with a “$60,000 market adjustment.” That’s a $60k markup for a car that both Car & Driver and Motor Trend placed second to its Toyota Supra rival in their comparisons tests because it wasn’t as much fun to drive.
2022 Honda Civic e:HEV Driven, 2022 Lexus GX Roadtrip, And Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A study asking consumers if they would still favor ICE-powered cars over EVs has had some mixed results depending on where you live. A survey by Compare the Market reveals that Australians and Canadians would prefer an EV, whereas those in the US would still opt for an ICE if given the chance. Of those Americans that would prefer to own an EV, 18-24 years olds were the most likely to opt for one, with 43 percent picking them over ICEs. By comparison, upwards of 70 percent of people aged between 55-64 would prefer an ICE.
2026 Acura NSX Rendering Looks To The Past For A Sexy Future
This story contains illustrations of a NSX created by Ulises Morales that are neither related to nor endorsed by Honda or Acura. On November 16, 2022, Honda’s Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, put the final touches on the very last Acura NSX Type S. As it stands, that makes it the last NSX ever to leave the factory.
Lancia’s New Logo, Audi RS6 And RS7 Performance Editions, And 2024 Tesla Model 3 Facelift: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Polestar is fast adding to its range of all-electric offerings, with a hotly anticipated model, the Polestar 6, already in the works. The two-door sports car will be setting its sights high too, with engineers benchmarking the Porsche 911 in terms of vehicle dynamics. Polestar has time on its hands, as the first production units won’t arrive in showrooms until 2026, but the prospect of the 911 getting some competition is an exciting one.
Ford Tells Us How To Maximize Your Electric Car’s Range In The Winter
For many Americans, winter arrived suddenly and aggressively this year, reminding us that we have yet another season of frigid temperatures and slippery roads ahead of us. For more Americans than ever, though, winter adds another layer of complexity, as they prepare for their first winter in an electric vehicle.
190 At 40: How The Baby Benz Changed Everything For Mercedes – And For BMW
Ask most people to name the definitive small sports sedan from the 1980s and they’ll almost certainly namecheck the second-generation BMW 3-series, codenamed E30, which just so happens to be celebrating its 40th birthday this year. But there’s another small, premium German sedan turning 40 in 2022, the W201 Mercedes 190, and it’s arguably even more important than the E30.
Porsche Goes On An Off-Roading Adventure In The Taycan Cross Turismo
The all-electric Taycan has been a huge hit for Porsche and eager to show just how versatile the Cross Turismo variant is, the automaker headed into the Californian wilderness for an overnight camping trip. For the trip, Porsche went to the western sections of the Saddlerock Ranch and equipped a...
Two Lamborghinis Collide And One Rare Aventador SVJ Roadster Goes Up In Smoke
Recently one man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a supercar accident in Long Island. Sometime around 10:45 a.m. local time on November 6, his Lamborghini and another collided. It sent his 2021 Aventador into the center median where it burst into flames and ultimately burned to the ground leaving little more than a pile of ash.
YouTuber Recreates The Toyota Crown Out Of Cardboard
Toyota has teamed up with YouTuber DanCreator to build a life-size Crown out of corrugated cardboard. While there’s no word on how long the project took, the process began with Dan cutting long strips of cardboard and then gluing them together. He made three sets of these and then connected them together to serve as the vehicle’s frame.
Honda Recalls 117,000 Ridgelines Over Backup Camera Issue Owners Have Been Complaining About For Years
Honda Ridgeline customers are finally getting a win after years of complaints claiming that the backup camera on 2017-2019 trucks fails just after the warranty period ends. The automaker has finally decided to start a recall campaign addressing the fault after a U.S. Department of Transportation investigation. The recall affects...
2024 Tesla Model 3 Facelift With An Even More Simplified Interior In The Works
Tesla is preparing to update the Model 3 sedan in order to make it appeal more to customers and to drive down production costs. The updated model is working under the code name “Highland” and the mid-cycle refresh will be similar to the one introduced on the Model S and X in 2021.
Tesla Semi Completed A 500-Mile Trip With A Loaded Weight Of 81,000 pounds
As we are patiently waiting for the first deliveries of the Tesla Semi to commence on December 1st, Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter that the electric truck completed a 500-mile (805 km) trip while being loaded with a total weight of 81,000 pounds (36.7 tons). This impressive achievement matches the...
Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo Is A Stunning Single-Seater With A Hybrid Twin-Turbo V6
Ferrari is one of the few supercar makers that hadn’t unveiled a concept for the Gran Turismo video game, but this changed today. During the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Sony’s gaming series in the GT World Finals at Monaco, Ferrari revealed is own Vision Gran Turismo concept in both full-scale prototype and digital forms, boasting a stunning low-slung body, a single-seater layout, and a V6-based hybrid setup bringing monstrous power and torque figures.
