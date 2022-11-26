ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Health Officials Urge San Diegans to Take Precautions as COVID Hospitalizations Rise

By Debbie L. Sklar
 6 days ago
An unidentified COVID-19 patient is treated in the ICU of a California hospital. REUTERS/Omar Younis

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has increased by eight to 213, according to the latest state data.

Of those patients hospitalized as of Thursday, 24 were being treated in intensive care, up from 20 the previous day.

No updated figures have been released due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Local health officials are urging San Diegans to take precautions to avoid spreading respiratory illness over the long holiday weekend. These include wearing a well-fitting, good-quality mask indoors or in crowded spaces, washing hands thoroughly and often, staying away from sick people and cleaning commonly touched surfaces.

“This is a wonderful time of year, and we want everyone to celebrate smartly and protect themselves, their family and community,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer. “Don’t let flu, COVID-19, or other winter illnesses spoil your family reunions this holiday season.”

COVID-19 and flu vaccines are widely available across the region at pharmacies, medical centers and clinics. The two vaccines can be administered during the same visit. The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency noted that the COVID-19 primary vaccine series and booster do not protect against the flu, and the flu vaccine does not protect people against COVID-19. Therefore, it is recommended that eligible San Diegans get vaccinated against both viruses.

A fully vaccinated person can still contract and transmit COVID, but health officials say the vaccines offer protection against developing severe symptoms that can result in hospitalization and even death.

A total of 3,034 COVID-19 cases were reported to the county in the past seven days, compared to 2,193 infections identified the previous week. The cumulative total from throughout the pandemic increased to 938,321.

An additional five deaths were reported since the last report, and the region’s total death count climbed to 5,562.

–City News Service

Comments / 3

Jason Boone
6d ago

A "vaccine" prevents contracting or spreading a disease. This crap does neither, so at best it's a therapeutic. And how many of those are hospitalized for Covid vs with Covid?

Reply(1)
9
Mary Ternoois
6d ago

you can place your "vaccine" where the sun will not cause it to deteriorate..

Reply
6
