ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Cooler Weather, Onshore Flow Predicted for San Diego County

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBgFF_0jOUTmIv00
Palm trees and clouds on a cold morning this week in San Diego. Courtesy National Weather Service

Cooler weather and increased onshore flow were expected over San Diego County Saturday with some patchy low clouds and fog developing over the coastal waters Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said.

Skies over Southern California were clear Saturday morning and forecasters said there will be some pockets of elevated fire weather in the mountains as the winds kick up Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be around 70 degrees, with overnight lows in the upper 40s. The western valleys and foothills were expected to be in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. The mountains were expected to reach the upper 50s, dropping into the lower 40s overnight, and highs in the deserts were predicted to in the lower 70s with lows in the 40s.

Another trough of low pressure could increase onshore flow and bring cooler temperatures to the coast and valley areas late Sunday through Tuesday. A slight chance of precipitation remain in the forecast for Monday.

“Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are looking to be quite cool, with 60s expected for the coast, valleys and deserts, and 40s in the mountains,” the NWS said.

Gusty winds up to 25 knots and choppy seas were expected Monday evening into Tuesday. Conditions hazardous for small craft were possible.

A more significant storm could hit Southern California by the end of next week or next weekend, forecasters said.

–City News Service

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Storm will bring rain to Southern California; mudslides possible

After enjoying above-average temperatures through Thanksgiving weekend, rain is back in the forecast for Southern California. “Expect increasing cloud cover and rain to move into Ventura County and northern areas of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon,” said KTLA weather anchor Kirk Hawkins. “The precipitation expands to the entire Los Angeles area on Thursday and continues […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Weather Today: Windy Conditions, Chance of Light Rain

You'll want to grab a windbreaker and possibly even an umbrella just in case since gusty winds and the chance for some wet weather are taking aim for San Diego County. Cooler and windier conditions were predicted for Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said, and the county may even see light showers Monday into Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California

A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued For The Sierra Nevada

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Central San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday morning from 2 AM through 8 AM. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from twenty-eight to thirty-two degrees are expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could possibly damage unprotected...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
KESQ

Calm weekend, wind on the way

Higher winds are set to return this week as a trough of low pressure arrives on Monday. Conditions will be breezy on the valley floor by Monday night. Peak wind gusts will occur in more wind-prone areas like the San Gorgonio Pass, High Desert and mountain pass areas. This trough...
CBS LA

Below-freezing temperatures anticipated this week, officials say

A cold weather alert has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County where overnight temperatures are expected to drop to below-freezing this week.The alert is in effect from Monday through Thursday in Lancaster; Tuesday and Wednesday in the Santa Clarita Valley; and Monday through Friday at Mount Wilson.Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said children, the elderly and those with disabilities or special medical needs are most vulnerable during cold weather. "Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don't get too cold when they are outside. There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning," Davis said. Residents were also urged to frequently check on loved ones, friends and neighbors and to avoid leaving pets outdoor. For those experiencing homelessness, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter. For more information, visit www.lahsa.org/ or call the L.A. County Information line at 211.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

U.S. warns California about water storage conditions as drought continues

Federal water officials are warning Californians about the ongoing water conditions heading into the new year. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency overseeing water resource management in 17 states, announced that California cities and industrial contractors who get water from Central Valley Project should prepare for “extremely limited water supply conditions in 2023.” […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Gusty Santa Ana Winds to Subside Friday, with Cooler Weather Ahead

Gusty Santa Ana winds will subside on Friday, with cooler weather forecast for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego. “Santa Ana winds will diminish in strength and coverage today, but it will remain quite dry inland with high temperatures for coastal areas into the western valleys several degrees above average,” the agency said.
SANTA ANA, CA
cohaitungchi.com

The Best San Diego Hikes for Non-Hikers

There’s a reason why hiking has soared in popularity in recent years. A nice hike isn‘t just a lovely day in the great outdoors, it can also be a great way to stay in shape. And with New Year’s resolutions looming on the horizon, hiking is poised to be more popular than ever.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

WINDS ROAR THROUGH EAST COUNTY MOUNTAINS

November 24, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Gusty winds howled across East County’s mountains and rural region last night and early today, Thanksgiving morning. Strong winds are forecast to continue through Friday. The National Weather Service reports peak gusts as high as 89 miles per hour...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy