lcnme.com
Coastal Rivers Offers Family Program on Mammals of Maine
On Thursday, Dec. 1 from 3:15-4:15 p.m., Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust is hosting a family program all about Maine mammals at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm. Naturalist Angela DesVeaux will provide a brief introduction to our local mammals and lead a short, gentle hike to look for tracks and signs. Following the hike, participants will make a small craft to take home.
WMTW
Mainers can now apply for heating assistance online
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has launched a new online application for the Home Energy Assistance Program. The new online portal lets people start the application process remotely while sending their application information directly to the local community action agency that will verify and process the application. It will also...
WMTW
New transitional housing plan for asylum-seekers arriving in Southern Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Council of Governments, as association that coordinates actions by Portland and two dozen other municipalities in Southern Maine, envisions building 200 modest homes to temporarily house asylum-seeking families. GPCOG is eyeing an undeveloped 20-acre lot for sale in Portland's Riverton neighborhood for Safe...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine
Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
They’re old guys with chainsaws. The Mainers they’re helping couldn’t be more grateful.
PORTLAND, Maine — Ever heard of a wood bank? It’s likely you haven’t because Maine has just a handful of them. The idea is straightforward: Just as food banks provide food, wood banks provide firewood to heat the homes of people who are struggling to get by.
How Would You Use This Beautiful Central Maine Church?
If you spend enough time on Maine real estate websites, you are bound to see some really unique properties. From ultra-modern seaside mansions, to 120 year old Victorian era homes, to warehouses for sale, to legit castles. This, however, has to be one of the most unique properties we have...
mainebiz.biz
In SoPo, growing consulting firm finds great visibility in former Weight Watchers building
A growing consulting firm that’s leasing space in Scarborough found the space it needed to grow and excellent visibility in its purchase of a South Portland building formerly occupied by Weight Watchers of Maine Inc. S&W Real Estate Co. LLC bought 241 Running Hill Road from Weight Watchers of...
Police Investigating after Body Washed Ashore on Sears Island, Maine
The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office is working together with multiple agencies to investigate a body that was washed ashore on Sears Island in Searsport. The male body was found by hikers Saturday morning around 9:15 a.m. Waldo County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Jeff Rice said the “body appeared to have been in the water for a significant period, and the victim appeared to be in his 20s,” according to News Center Maine.
wabi.tv
House fire causes large plume of smoke over Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Calls came around 1pm Sunday afternoon for a fire in Augusta that created a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away. Tankers were on hand as the house is located in a non-hydrant district. “It challenged them initially with the amount of fire...
Imagine Hitting the Maine Hard Water in this Luxurious Ice Shack
You wouldn't be roughing it on the ice in this shack. Now this is an ice shack. Sebago Bait in Windham have been quite a spectacle on the ice this season with their fancy new ice shack. The outfitter recently purchased a Core-Ice 6515ST Ice Shack. The swanky setup boasts two bunk beds, a TV, stovetop, microwave, oven, and a furnace. Leaving the cozy foam insulated oasis isn't necessary on those brutally cold days, as it features multiple ports to drop a line down.
The Frustrated Opinion of Someone Trying to Find an Apartment in Maine
I’ve gone on this tangent before and I’m sure you have, too. What used to be a quiet, quaint oasis tucked away in the Northernmost part of our country is now a tourist trap sucking in out-of-staters causing our rent prices to skyrocket. Maine is changing and it...
Maine Middle School Students Shock Community by Helping Save Money on Fuel
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
A Turkey-Miracle Occurred At My Maine Home This Thanksgiving
Do you believe in miracles? Well, a miracle took place at my Lewiston home on Thanksgiving and I will fill you all in on everything!. The day had finally come for me to host my very first Thanksgiving dinner, which meant, I had to prepare the turkey. I recently published...
Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine
It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by Cloris Ying on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
lcnme.com
Mobius Students Celebrate Return to In-Person Karate at the Y
Linda Porter’s favorite words are “I’ll try.”. Porter has been the sensei of a karate class filled with Mobius clients at the CLC YMCA in Damariscotta for the past five years. She has taught karate, including to special needs children and adults, for 25 years, starting in western Massachusetts, where she owned her own studio. Her son has Asperger’s syndrome and took karate classes beginning at age 6.
lcnme.com
Community Christmas Tree Lighting Returns to Bristol Mills
Following a two year COVID-19 caused hiatus, the annual Christmas Tree lighting service returns to Bristol Mills on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. The theme is “Carols, Cocoa & Cookies.”. Following the brief ceremony, everyone is invited into the Congregational Church’s Russell Parish House for refreshments. The church...
The Best Place To Live In Maine
It is overwhelming to find a town that meets all your needs, but this town in Maine might just check all your boxes. This is the best place to live in Maine.
lcnme.com
Holiday Art Open House
George Mason’s Holiday Art Open House will be on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday the 4th and feature a variety of affordable miniature works called Heart Protectors. Larger relief tapestry pieces will also be on view in the spacious studio gallery that was once a Methodist church. The event...
The Cool Way Maine Police Are Dealing With Porch Pirates
According to WABI, the Skowhegan Police Department is determined to make everyone feel safer again this year with, Operation Safe Delivery. What does this mean? Well, the residents of Skowhegan will not have to fear their deliveries this holiday season being stolen directly off of their porches by the sticky fingered Grinchies.
