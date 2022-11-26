Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents falsely accused after a 5-month-old baby girl is taken from her crib. What happened to Sabrina Aisenberg?Fatim HemrajValrico, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: The Tampa TheatreModern GlobeTampa, FL
Contest Launched To Find Name for Famous TPA FlamingoModern GlobeTampa, FL
stpetecatalyst.com
Habitat looks to create affordable townhome community
Clearwater housing officials selected a partnership between the local Habitat for Humanity and Neighborhood Housing Services affiliates as the recommended recipient of property to develop 24 townhomes. City council members unanimously approved the Clearwater Economic Development and Housing Department to continue contract negotiations with the two entities during Monday’s work...
Tampa Bay Hotel Deals and Packages for Christmas and the Holidays
We’ve officially made it to the holidays! However, you don’t need to leave your zip...
fox13news.com
Mother and son serve fresh meals with food that would have gone to waste to local communities in need
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A mother and son are serving up a fresh idea. They are bringing meals into needy communities by using food that would have gone to waste. Cameron and his mother Ellen Macleish's meals are a big hit at the Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center in Clearwater. Their non-profit "360 Eats" is giving away free meals from their "Sustain-A-Bowl" food truck.
Deal of a lifetime: own a Florida beach house for $10,000
The three-story home, valued at $10 million, is going to be auctioned off this weekend without reserve to the highest bidder – even if the highest bid is only $10,000.
Name the flamingo! TPA wants your help naming its giant sculpture—airline and Busch Gardens tickets offered
The piece was originally called "HOME," but Mazzotta and TPA both think it could use a new name.
luxury-houses.net
This $14 Million Private Palatial Waterfront Estate in Tierra Verde, Florida is One of The Most Outstanding Homes on The Gulf Coast
2131 Oceanview Drive Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 2131 Oceanview Drive, Tierra Verde, Florida is a resort-class estate with 276 feet of beautiful water on the Gulf of Mexico in the Westhore neighborhood, sits on manicured gated and recently fenced grounds with mature palms and landscaping. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2131 Oceanview Drive, please contact Keri Thigpen (Phone: 727-420-4952) & Lauren Krawczyk (Phone: 904-537-6318) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
Selfless St. Pete 5th grader uses own money from lawn jobs to give back for holidays
A St. Petersburg fifth grader is giving back with his own hard-earned money and has inspired others to do the same during the holiday season.
stpetecatalyst.com
Massive local light display opens
November 26, 2022 - The Oakdale Christmas Spectacular is now open for the 46th consecutive year in St. Petersburg. According to its website, the display features over 600,000 lights and fiber optics, about 700 animated objects and two outdoor TV presentations. The free event is at 2719 Oakdale St. S. on a half-acre property. The lights come on at 6 p.m. daily through Jan. 3.
fox13news.com
Florida-based non-profit helps save local military couple's marriage
TAMPA, Fla. - A national organization is helping veterans heal through counseling, and a local military couple used the service to save their marriage. Communication is much better these days between Michael and Shamika Gaskin. Michael spent 20 years in the military and Shamika served eight years, but the stress of military life took a toll on their mental health and their marriage.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa tech entrepreneur, mentor dead at 41
Scott Conlon, the CEO and co-founder of MyArea Network, a digital advertising and marketing company based in Tampa, died unexpectedly Nov. 14. He was 41. The death of Conlon has devastated the Tampa Bay tech community, says Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave, a business accelerator of which MyAreaNetwork is a member. Conlon was also on the Tampa Bay Wave board.
stpetecatalyst.com
Community Voices: For the love of St. Pete
Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. “I love St. Petersburg!” You hear that a lot around our city....
St. Petersburg makes list of must-visit Christmas towns in Florida
Florida is one of the jolliest (and warmest!) places to be during the festive holiday season and a travel blog recently named a Tampa Bay area city on its list of ten must-visit Christmas towns in the state.
Tampa home price growth 2nd in the nation, but starting to slow
For local home buyers hoping the holiday season might bring some relief for home prices, the latest S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index will be quite a Scrooge.
fox13news.com
Trinity Café celebrates serving 2 million meals to those who need them most
TAMPA, Fla. - The holiday season often means family getting together for food and fellowship, but for those in our community with none of those, there's the Trinity Café. "Their days are rather chaotic, they don't know what they're doing from one moment to the next," admitted Daniel Graves. He's the Director of Culinary Operations at Trinity Café.
suncoastnews.com
Holiday season has arrived in west Pasco
It’s that time again! For more than 40 years, the Holiday Rotary Club has been dazzling residents and visitors with the spectacular display of lights, floats, marching units and more that comprise the annual Holiday Street Parade of New Port Richey. This year’s event will be on Dec. 10, beginning at 6 p.m. in downtown New Port Richey.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Valrico, FL
Valrico is a charming small town that can be found in Hillsborough County. This place was once a whole field of farmland, making it known as one of the peaceful suburbs of Tampa. It was also described as family-friendly and one of the best places to live in Florida. Despite...
Bay News 9
Bay Pines first in VA network to roll out TeleCritical Care
BAY PINES, Fla. — Bay Pines VA Healthcare System became the first in the VA Sunshine Healthcare Network to feature TeleCritical Care when the system went live in the C.W.Y. VA Medical Center's ICU Tuesday. "It's like an extra layer of protection," explained Chief Nurse for Acute Care Rita...
Hillsborough County woman raising 9 children gets help on Giving Tuesday
Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County dedicated its "Giving Tuesday" to raise nearly $13,000 for the construction of a large family's new home.
Bay News 9
Rain and temperatures finished above average for November
As November comes to a close, the month recorded above normal rainfall and above normal temperatures. This follows a cooler and drier-than-normal October. Rainfall was 4 times the normal amount for the month. Temperatures were above normal. Most of the month's rain came from Nicole. The month started very warm,...
tampamagazines.com
Celebrity Cruises Returns to Tampa
Fresh from a multi-million-dollar upgrade, the Celebrity Constellation® will make Tampa, Florida its winter home for a season of island-hopping in the Caribbean. This expands Celebrity Cruises’ already impressive presence in paradise to a total of seven award-winning ships. On board the stunningly redesigned Celebrity Constellation, guests will...
