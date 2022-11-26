ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
stpetecatalyst.com

Habitat looks to create affordable townhome community

Clearwater housing officials selected a partnership between the local Habitat for Humanity and Neighborhood Housing Services affiliates as the recommended recipient of property to develop 24 townhomes. City council members unanimously approved the Clearwater Economic Development and Housing Department to continue contract negotiations with the two entities during Monday’s work...
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Mother and son serve fresh meals with food that would have gone to waste to local communities in need

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A mother and son are serving up a fresh idea. They are bringing meals into needy communities by using food that would have gone to waste. Cameron and his mother Ellen Macleish's meals are a big hit at the Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center in Clearwater. Their non-profit "360 Eats" is giving away free meals from their "Sustain-A-Bowl" food truck.
CLEARWATER, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $14 Million Private Palatial Waterfront Estate in Tierra Verde, Florida is One of The Most Outstanding Homes on The Gulf Coast

2131 Oceanview Drive Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 2131 Oceanview Drive, Tierra Verde, Florida is a resort-class estate with 276 feet of beautiful water on the Gulf of Mexico in the Westhore neighborhood, sits on manicured gated and recently fenced grounds with mature palms and landscaping. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2131 Oceanview Drive, please contact Keri Thigpen (Phone: 727-420-4952) & Lauren Krawczyk (Phone: 904-537-6318) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
TIERRA VERDE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Massive local light display opens

November 26, 2022 - The Oakdale Christmas Spectacular is now open for the 46th consecutive year in St. Petersburg. According to its website, the display features over 600,000 lights and fiber optics, about 700 animated objects and two outdoor TV presentations. The free event is at 2719 Oakdale St. S. on a half-acre property. The lights come on at 6 p.m. daily through Jan. 3.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Florida-based non-profit helps save local military couple's marriage

TAMPA, Fla. - A national organization is helping veterans heal through counseling, and a local military couple used the service to save their marriage. Communication is much better these days between Michael and Shamika Gaskin. Michael spent 20 years in the military and Shamika served eight years, but the stress of military life took a toll on their mental health and their marriage.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa tech entrepreneur, mentor dead at 41

Scott Conlon, the CEO and co-founder of MyArea Network, a digital advertising and marketing company based in Tampa, died unexpectedly Nov. 14. He was 41. The death of Conlon has devastated the Tampa Bay tech community, says Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave, a business accelerator of which MyAreaNetwork is a member. Conlon was also on the Tampa Bay Wave board.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Community Voices: For the love of St. Pete

Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. “I love St. Petersburg!” You hear that a lot around our city....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Trinity Café celebrates serving 2 million meals to those who need them most

TAMPA, Fla. - The holiday season often means family getting together for food and fellowship, but for those in our community with none of those, there's the Trinity Café. "Their days are rather chaotic, they don't know what they're doing from one moment to the next," admitted Daniel Graves. He's the Director of Culinary Operations at Trinity Café.
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Holiday season has arrived in west Pasco

It’s that time again! For more than 40 years, the Holiday Rotary Club has been dazzling residents and visitors with the spectacular display of lights, floats, marching units and more that comprise the annual Holiday Street Parade of New Port Richey. This year’s event will be on Dec. 10, beginning at 6 p.m. in downtown New Port Richey.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Valrico, FL

Valrico is a charming small town that can be found in Hillsborough County. This place was once a whole field of farmland, making it known as one of the peaceful suburbs of Tampa. It was also described as family-friendly and one of the best places to live in Florida. Despite...
VALRICO, FL
Bay News 9

Bay Pines first in VA network to roll out TeleCritical Care

BAY PINES, Fla. — Bay Pines VA Healthcare System became the first in the VA Sunshine Healthcare Network to feature TeleCritical Care when the system went live in the C.W.Y. VA Medical Center's ICU Tuesday. "It's like an extra layer of protection," explained Chief Nurse for Acute Care Rita...
BAY PINES, FL
Bay News 9

Rain and temperatures finished above average for November

As November comes to a close, the month recorded above normal rainfall and above normal temperatures. This follows a cooler and drier-than-normal October. Rainfall was 4 times the normal amount for the month. Temperatures were above normal. Most of the month's rain came from Nicole. The month started very warm,...
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Celebrity Cruises Returns to Tampa

Fresh from a multi-million-dollar upgrade, the Celebrity Constellation® will make Tampa, Florida its winter home for a season of island-hopping in the Caribbean. This expands Celebrity Cruises’ already impressive presence in paradise to a total of seven award-winning ships. On board the stunningly redesigned Celebrity Constellation, guests will...
TAMPA, FL

