mageenews.com
The Golden Egg Returns to Starkville, And Southern Miss Is Back
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This weekend, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles were looking to become bowl eligible for the first time since the 2019 season. The Eagles traveled to Monroe, Louisiana to take on the ULM Warhawks in a heated Sun Belt West matchup. With a win, USM would be able to head to their first bowl since 2019, which would also be 2nd-year head coach Will Hall’s first bowl appearance, and the Eagles’ 25th. A loss for the Eagles would mean they would have to wait for 2023 for a shot at a bowl game. In front of a crowd of only 4,465 fans, the Eagles showed off against the Warhawks, with their best offensive game of the season, totaling 448 yards. With this 20-10 win over ULM, Southern Miss now waits for a bid to a 2022 bowl game.
ourmshome.com
Five local players sign baseball scholarships with Southern Miss
University of Southern Mississippi head baseball coach Scott Berry announced recently the addition of 15 players for the 2024 season, including five student/athletes from the “Southern Six.”. The new signees include: right-hander pitcher/infielder Cal Culpepper (Clarkdale, Miss.), infielder T.J. Dunsford (East Central HS), catcher Jacob Keys (Brandon, Miss.), right-handed...
Yahoo Sports
STRINGER: Giving thanks for area sports, family and friends
By the time you read this, I'll probably be six deviled eggs deep and on my second glass of apple cider. Yes, y'all, I go hard for Thanksgiving. I'll wake up early, throw on my best ugly Christmas sweater, pop cinnamon rolls into the oven, turn on Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and start the meal prep, which for me is centered around one golden rule: There can never be too many leftovers.
See tornadoes rip through Mississippi, damaging a church and destroying homes
Severe weather spawned multiple tornadoes in Mississippi on Tuesday. Here are photos and videos that capture the storms.
alabamawx.com
Heads Up Lamar, Fayette, & Marion Counties; Confirmed Tornado Just To Your West in Mississippi
Heads up for portions of Lamar, Fayette, and Marion counties as we are currently watching a severe cell capable of producing a tornado just east of Eupora, Mississippi, and is moving to the east-northeast at 40 mph. On its current trajectory and speed, the storm will move into the western...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal for severe weather system
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As a severe weather system enters Louisiana and Mississippi Tuesday afternoon, several Pine Belt schools are taking precautions with early dismissals. The following schools announced early dismissal for Tuesday, Nov. 29:. Bright Beginnings at West Ellisville Baptist Church - 1:30 p.m. Covington County School District.
WDAM-TV
‘Experience Columbia’ kicks off the season with 14-story-tall Christmas tree
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - “Experience Columbia” brought its entire array of holiday highlights to the forefront Sunday night. “You can ice skate in the middle of Second Street, you have build a buddy in Santa’s workshop, you have the Gingerbread Express, you have the Grinch train,” said Laura Hobgood, “Experience Columbia” director of operations “You can make reindeer food, you can have your face painted, you can enjoy lots of good food.”
prentissheadlight.com
Two possible tornadoes reported in the county
There are being reports of two possible tornado touch downs earlier this afternoon. Jefferson Davis County firefighters are reporting debris and structural damage from one of the possible tornadoes off Barnes Avenue in Bassfield. MHP has also reported a possible tornado touched down on Highway 35 at the Jefferson Davis/Marion County Line.
Chapel Hart Mourn the Death of Their Grandmother: ‘Our Worlds Will Never Be the Same’
As the members of Chapel Hart enter the holiday season, they are grieving the recent death of their grandmother, Beatrice Hart. The band, composed of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, confirmed their grandmother's passing with a post on social media on Saturday, Nov. 19. She was 86 years old.
WDAM-TV
USM trying new ideas to combat nursing shortage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Stress, burnout, long hours, lagging salaries, working conditions, a global pandemic: You name a workplace malady, nurses have likely experienced it over the past several years. Consequently, the United States finds itself staring squarely in the eyes of a nursing crisis. Nursing is the nation’s largest...
WDAM-TV
Experience Columbia builds ice-skating rink for 4th year
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Columbia is getting into the holiday spirit with its Experience Columbia event. For the past four years, the city has worked hard to bring the community together through ice skating. Caymen Watts, an employee of the ice-skating rink says he loves getting to build the rink and watch everybody enjoy spending time together. Watts adds, “fun experience, nice to see every year how it grows each and every year, more and more people come out. Nice to see family and friends enjoying their time ice skating. Right now, it’s a little wet but tomorrow probably will be a little dry so tomorrow at the light show, we’ll have a gooder time out here, good experience out here.”
WDAM-TV
Pine cone dropped: Laurel’s Downtown Countdown discontinued
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street announced Tuesday it’s discontinuing its signature New Year’s event, the Downtown Countdown. In a Facebook post, the organization said the event, while fantastic, didn’t rise to their standards of supporting merchants and the overall health of downtown Laurel due to the timing inherent in a New Year’s Eve event.
Mississippi man accused of stabbing woman found dead
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WHLT) – The man who was wanted for stabbing a woman in Marion County was found dead. Marion County deputies said Johnny Lee Nichols was found dead in Moss Point. CBS affiliate WLOX reported Nichols shot and killed himself near 2nd Street Park. Nichols was wanted for attempted murder in Marion County […]
Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old Simpson County man
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Dennis M. Murray, of Mendenhall. He is described as five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes. According to MBI, Murray was last seen on Monday, November 28 just after 1:45 p.m. […]
mississippicir.org
Troubled south Mississippi man becomes another casualty in rising number of jail suicides
Almost a year has passed since Harlene Blair of McHenry last saw her 21-year-old son Eli Marrero, alive. Now she wonders if she’ll ever find out why he died in law enforcement custody. Blair told MCIR she was told her son was found hanging from a light fixture in...
One juvenile dies, another person critically injured in wreck on Mississippi interstate
Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that one juvenile has been killed and another person has been critically injured in a wreck on Interstate 59. The one-vehicle wreck occurred on I-59 North between mile markers 126 and 127 near the town of Pachuta, Mississippi. Officials say a juvenile in...
Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers
A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
WLBT
MHP pursuit ends with suspect’s vehicle in flames
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle pursuit on Thanksgiving afternoon left a car in flames. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol - Troop K, a suspect vehicle pursuit, which started in Troop K’s district, ended in Forrest County, in Troop J’s district, after the suspect’s car overheated.
NOLA.com
Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old to be its next mayor. Here's how he plans to improve the rural town.
Residents of Bogalusa, once called “The Magic City,” are looking to a 23-year-old to lead the Washington Parish seat into the future after decades of decline. The city's population reached a height of about 21,400 in the 1960s following the opening of a paper mill, and it stood as an economic epicenter, drawing people from miles away to shops lining its main road, Columbia Street.
WDAM-TV
No injuries reported in 2-vehicle collision, vehicle fire on I-59
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries were reported in a 2-vehicle collision on Interstate 59, which resulted in a vehicle fire. At approximately 7:45 a.m Tuesday morning, firefighters from the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to the report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision on Interstate 59 Southbound, just north of the Bouie River Bridge.
