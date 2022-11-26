Read full article on original website
wealthinsidermag.com
10,000 Bitcoin Withdrawn From Wallet of Defunct Crypto Exchange Wex, Former BTC-e
A large amount of cryptocurrency kept in a wallet associated with crypto exchange Wex, successor of the infamous trading platform run by alleged money launderer Alexander Vinnik, has moved for the first time since 2017. The 10,000 bitcoins in question, worth over $165 million, have been transferred to new addresses in several transactions.
kitco.com
XRP is the third largest holding on Coinsquare - Canada's largest crypto exchange
Despite being the subject of a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for nearly...
thenewscrypto.com
27 Crypto Exchanges Vanished in 2022!
27 crypto exchanges vanished in 2022 alone. Only less than 500 crypto exchanges are currently active globally. FTX owes to be a major reason for large layoffs. As all the crypto followers know, the year 2022, has not been lucrative like the previous year. However, hopes were not that high for the year 2022. On the contrary, the exact opposite happened. The year 2022, is now considered as a complete ‘Bear Year’, owing to various factors.
Benzinga
This Crypto Exchange Was Fined Over $360K By US Government For Allowing Crypto Transactions In Iran
Kraken overlooked hundreds of crypto transactions from users in Iran for more than $1.6 million. Lending services to Iran violates sanctions set by the U.S. government. Kraken, one of the top crypto exchanges by trading volume, has agreed to pay up more than $360,000 in a settlement for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Exchange Bitfront Announces Closure by Year End
Line made it clear that the FTX scandal had nothing to do with their move. Bitfront will shut down its services somewhere in December. In order to devote more resources to its other blockchain endeavors, Japanese company Line has decided to close its U.S. exchange Bitfront around the upcoming New Year. The messaging platform announced in an email to users that it would no longer be accepting new signups as of today and would be gradually shutting down over the course of the following four months.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
u.today
Edward Snowden Shares Crypto Market Prediction, Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Shifted, David Gokhshtein Will Keep Buying DOGE and SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Edward Snowden reveals his crypto market prediction. Edward Snowden, former CIA employee, has taken to Twitter to share his view on the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, he warned his followers that his tweets should not be viewed as financial advice, as he has “zero financial education.” Snowden believes that the market will retrace back a bit and reach its previous price levels. In another tweet, he wrote that the industry should shift toward safe DEXes after the situation with the FTX catastrophe. Snowden also shared a BTC price graph with his tweet from March 2020, in which he stated he feels like buying the king crypto. The tweet preceded Bitcoin’s historic rally that dragged it to the current all-time high of $69,000.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin (BTC) on the Verge of Recovering
A popular analyst known for calling the Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market crash of last year says that the flagship crypto could be on the verge of ending its downtrend. The pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave tells his 130,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is now at the bottom of his logarithmic growth curve (LGC), implying that BTC is at a critical support level.
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
Cathie Wood is buying the dip in Coinbase, adding $53 million this month as the FTX collapse pressures the crypto industry
Wall Street has soured on Coinbase since the FTX debacle, but ARK's Cathie Wood sees a buying opportunity as the stock price crumbles.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
u.today
“Black Swan” Author Says Coinbase Is Worthless
In a recent tweet, “Black Swan” author Nassim Taleb argues that Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency company, is “worthless.”. Even if the cryptocurrency industry somehow manages to recover from the worst crisis to date, the company still has a “grisly” future, according to a well-known statistician. Back in May, famed short seller Jim Chanos, who made a killing with his early bet against Enron, predicted that Coinbase would continue to struggle due to its declining fee revenue.
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
cryptoslate.com
Another $2B worth of Bitcoin withdrawn from Coinbase over weekend
Coinbase experienced withdrawals totaling roughly $2 billion worth of BTC over the weekend of Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, bringing the total amount withdrawn since Nov. 24 to $3.5 billion. Roughly $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) was withdrawn from the exchange between Nov. 24 to Nov. 25. The exchange’s...
thenewscrypto.com
Belgian Regulators Classify Bitcoin and Ethereum as Non-Securities
The FSMA has said that it has received several inquiries on the regulatory status. Bitcoin (BTC) is disregarded as security since there is no central authority behind it. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are not considered securities, according to the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) in Belgium. Regulatory organizations all over the globe are attempting to define the emergent asset class. But thus yet, only a few of them have been successful. It’s worth noting that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is engaged in a similar legal struggle with Ripple.
forkast.news
Coinbase wallet ends support for ETC, BCH, XRP, XLM
The largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. announced that its wallet will no longer be supporting Ethereum Classic (ETC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), XRP and Stellar (XLM) as of January 2023, according to a recent company blog post. Fast facts. Coinbase said the update — originally intended to come into...
dailyhodl.com
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Makes Prediction on Crypto Regulation: Report
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reportedly says the world’s governments should regulate the digital asset industry instead of opposing it. Reuters reports that during a speech at a Binance event in Athens, Greece, the chief executive of the largest crypto exchange by volume says that authorities should embrace the industry now that they know it’s becoming mainstream.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whales Load Up Over $789,000,000 in BTC in Less Than One Week: Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading crypto analytics firm finds Bitcoin (BTC) whales are re-accumulating after selling off huge amounts of the top crypto asset in the wake of FTX’s implosion earlier this month. According to Santiment, whales have been dumping their cumulative holdings for 13 months, and addresses holding between 100 and...
