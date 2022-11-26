ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

disneyfoodblog.com

2 New Non-stop Flights Added to Orlando International Airport

Flying has been a bit complicated recently. There were a ton of delays and cancelations of flights over the summer, and now, holiday travel is picking up bringing the crowds to the airports. But, a lot of airlines have been adding routes to places like Orlando. And now, another low-cost airline will offer MORE direct flights to Orlando!
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

The Orlando Airport Train Is One Step Closer to Being Complete

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, NO — it’s the Brightline high-speed train!. And, it’s coming to an airport near you — well, if you live near Orlando International Airport (MCO), that is. The new train route will take guests from MCO to stops throughout the city (and near Disney World!) and now, we’re one step closer to being able to climb aboard!
ORLANDO, FL
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
travelawaits.com

6 Festive Events Not To Miss In Kissimmee, Florida, During The Holidays

Ho, ho, ho, it’s that time of year. What better place to find fantastic holiday fun than Kissimmee, Florida, adjoining the Magic Kingdom? Yes, the Kissimmee area in Osceola County offers a less crowded place to enjoy Christmas in Central Florida. This trip was comped, but my opinions are my own.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mystery structure found on Florida beach

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Beach erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole along Florida’s Atlantic coast has revealed a mysterious structure in Volusia County. Volusia Beaches shared photos with WFTV’s Mike Springer, which show objects sticking out of the sand on Daytona Beach Shores. The photos show pieces...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

HUGE Cyber Monday Sale Offering $40 Flights to Orlando for a Limited Time!

Frontier Airlines has been in the news a lot lately, from the canceled merger with Spirit Airlines to the closure of their customer service phone line. Still, Frontier offers some of the cheapest fares out there, and when you’re trying to make the most of your Disney World budget, saving money on flights can make a big difference! If you’re planning a trip to Disney World right now and you’re looking to save as much money as possible, you might want to consider booking with Frontier — and here’s why.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Cat rescued from checked suitcase enjoys big Thanksgiving meal

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cat that was foundzipped inside a checked suitcase for a flight from New York JFK to Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 16 was enjoying some much-deserved relaxation over the holiday weekend. As it rolled through the X-ray machine, TSA officials could see what appeared to be...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE

Community Policy