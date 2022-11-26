ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Roundup: Galindo breaks school record in Davis opener

SELAH — Ruark 6, Keller 5, Hall 0, Pendleton 4, Adley Franklin 10, Andrews 1, Mattson 0, Wilkey 5, Garza 4, Sydnee Coons 11. DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 15, Hernandez 0, Esmeralda Galindo 35, Carillo 0, Nugent 0, Campbell 7, Sara Rodriguez 12, Hohner 0, Patterson 5, Allen-Greggs 3.
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley women's basketball routs Grays Harbor in home opener

Yakima Valley’s offense put on an impressive shooting display in its home opener Tuesday night. The Yaks cruised to an 89-51 win over Grays Harbor, ending a 12-game losing streak dating back to last season. Faith McCarty led YVC to its highest regulation point total in nearly four years, mostly by scoring from beyond the arc.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Business Q&A: The Andersons, Anderson Hay & Grain Co., Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG — Strong history and experienced personnel can be invaluable to a company — but so can an infusion of youthful enthusiasm and talent. The Anderson Hay and Grain Company in Ellensburg is fortunate to have all of the above, CEO Mark Anderson believes. And as a third-generation leader of the company, Anderson is pleased to see his children and others in their age group helping the business grow.
ELLENSBURG, WA
yaktrinews.com

🚨❄️First Alert Weather ❄️🚨- Weather ALERT – Snow, snow to rain mix on the way – Jason

For Kittitas County and Yakima County, tonight will be the first significant snowfall since last winter. Temperatures for Yakima and Ellensburg won’t get to above freezing until the late morning, so the commute tomorrow will be filled with snow and slick conditions. In the morning to early afternoon, scattered snow to rain/snow mix could pop up. More scattered snow to rain/snow mix expected through Thursday. Tonight will be the major push of snow.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

DNA points to late Yakima man as a suspect in 1972 Utah murder

Utah investigators have identified a Yakima man as a suspect in the 1972 Thanksgiving weekend murder of an Army veteran and the rape of his companion. Daniel Arthur Bell, who died at age 87 on March 7, 2019, was identified through extensive DNA testing as one of two men suspected of killing Gregory Dahl Nickell on Nov. 26, 1972, the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Bell was identified with help from state investigators and forensic scientists.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Commissioners Question Funding Of Aquatic Center Study

Chelan County Commissioners are considering their involvement in an economic impact study on the proposed Regional Aquatic Center for Chelan and Douglas counties. The estimated $300,000 study has a commitment for roughly a third of its financing from the regional Public Facilities District, with the other two thirds thought to be coming from the two counties.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Snow causes spinouts, closes stretches of I-90 in Cascades

Snow and ice made Thanksgiving travel through the Cascade passes difficult Tuesday, with eastbound I-90 traffic shut down in two places because of spinouts. Tuesday morning saw freezing rain on Snoqualmie Pass, which quickly escalated to several inches of snow falling as the day continued. The issues started when large...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
102.7 KORD

Why Was Jennifer Garner in Grandview Washington?

The famous actor Jennifer Garner was visiting Washington State this week to celebrate Thanksgiving and ended up in Grandview but why was she there?. Yes, the actor/actress Jennifer Garner was seen this week over parts of Washington State. If you're not familiar, Jennifer is mostly known as the lead character in Alias among other roles in movies and TV over the last 20 years. She was also married to Ben Affleck and they have three children together.
GRANDVIEW, WA
horseandrider.com

Washington Horse Positive for Strangles

The Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed that a horse in Kittitas County is positive for strangles. Ten horses have been exposed, and the premises is under voluntary quarantine. The owner is working with a private veterinarian on biosecurity and disease management plans. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Fire causes an estimated $100,000 damage to West Valley home

Yakima firefighters believe an overloaded electrical circuit started a fire that damaged a West Valley home Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the 900 block of South 80th Avenue around 6 a.m. for a house fire. Arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from a downstairs bedroom in the two-story house, according to a fire department news release.
YAKIMA, WA
Big Country News

Actor Jennifer Garner Visits Small Town in Central Washington to Help Distribute Thanksgiving Meals

Actor Jennifer Garner visited the Grandview School District before Thanksgiving in her role as a Save the Children ambassador. Garner posted a short video of people packaging Thanksgiving dinner boxes for those in need on her Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day. The Grandview and Mabton school districts in the Yakima Valley were involved in the effort.
GRANDVIEW, WA
kpq.com

More Snow Projected In Tuesday Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service now expects more snow to accumulate in the Wenatchee area during today's Winter Weather Advisory between 10am and 7pm. Meteorologist Steven Van Horn says the reason for the change is conditions that are now more favorable for snow. "There are models that we were looking at...
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima County’s jobless rate ties for lowest ever in October

The streak of strong year-over-year jobs data continued in October for Yakima County, with one of the lowest jobless rates ever recorded for that month, and the 19th straight month of improved nonfarm employment. Data released Wednesday from the state’s Employment Security Department shows the local unemployment rate of 4.7%...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

John Doe added to national database list of unidentified remains in Yakima County

Information about human remains found in the Naches River in April 2010 has been added to a national database of missing, unidentified and unclaimed person cases. The website of the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, commonly known as NamUs, has four cases of unidentified remains found in Yakima County. The NamUs case for the county’s sole John Doe was created on Oct. 7, according to case information.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Astria Sunnyside Hospital to stop performing heart procedures due to staffing issues, rising costs

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — In a little more than two weeks, Astria Health will stop offering invasive and minimally invasive heart procedures and interventional cardiology services at its clinics and its Sunnyside hospital and clinics in Sunnyside. Hospital officials told KAPP-KVEW the change — which will take effect Dec. 16 — is due to staffing challenges and the rising costs of...
SUNNYSIDE, WA

