Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Roundup: Galindo breaks school record in Davis opener
SELAH — Ruark 6, Keller 5, Hall 0, Pendleton 4, Adley Franklin 10, Andrews 1, Mattson 0, Wilkey 5, Garza 4, Sydnee Coons 11. DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 15, Hernandez 0, Esmeralda Galindo 35, Carillo 0, Nugent 0, Campbell 7, Sara Rodriguez 12, Hohner 0, Patterson 5, Allen-Greggs 3.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley women's basketball routs Grays Harbor in home opener
Yakima Valley’s offense put on an impressive shooting display in its home opener Tuesday night. The Yaks cruised to an 89-51 win over Grays Harbor, ending a 12-game losing streak dating back to last season. Faith McCarty led YVC to its highest regulation point total in nearly four years, mostly by scoring from beyond the arc.
Update | More snow in Tri-Cities forecast. Heavy snow coming to I-90’s Snoqualmie Pass
Seattle will be snowier than Tri-Cities this week
Yakima Herald Republic
Business Q&A: The Andersons, Anderson Hay & Grain Co., Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG — Strong history and experienced personnel can be invaluable to a company — but so can an infusion of youthful enthusiasm and talent. The Anderson Hay and Grain Company in Ellensburg is fortunate to have all of the above, CEO Mark Anderson believes. And as a third-generation leader of the company, Anderson is pleased to see his children and others in their age group helping the business grow.
yaktrinews.com
🚨❄️First Alert Weather ❄️🚨- Weather ALERT – Snow, snow to rain mix on the way – Jason
For Kittitas County and Yakima County, tonight will be the first significant snowfall since last winter. Temperatures for Yakima and Ellensburg won’t get to above freezing until the late morning, so the commute tomorrow will be filled with snow and slick conditions. In the morning to early afternoon, scattered snow to rain/snow mix could pop up. More scattered snow to rain/snow mix expected through Thursday. Tonight will be the major push of snow.
Yakima Herald Republic
DNA points to late Yakima man as a suspect in 1972 Utah murder
Utah investigators have identified a Yakima man as a suspect in the 1972 Thanksgiving weekend murder of an Army veteran and the rape of his companion. Daniel Arthur Bell, who died at age 87 on March 7, 2019, was identified through extensive DNA testing as one of two men suspected of killing Gregory Dahl Nickell on Nov. 26, 1972, the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Bell was identified with help from state investigators and forensic scientists.
Washington drivers gear up for winter weather conditions
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — With a winter weather warning in effect over the weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be prepared for anything. For anyone driving through the Snoqualmie Pass, WSDOT encourages drivers to have traction/snow tires, as well as chains packed and ready...
kpq.com
Chelan County Commissioners Question Funding Of Aquatic Center Study
Chelan County Commissioners are considering their involvement in an economic impact study on the proposed Regional Aquatic Center for Chelan and Douglas counties. The estimated $300,000 study has a commitment for roughly a third of its financing from the regional Public Facilities District, with the other two thirds thought to be coming from the two counties.
MyNorthwest.com
Snow causes spinouts, closes stretches of I-90 in Cascades
Snow and ice made Thanksgiving travel through the Cascade passes difficult Tuesday, with eastbound I-90 traffic shut down in two places because of spinouts. Tuesday morning saw freezing rain on Snoqualmie Pass, which quickly escalated to several inches of snow falling as the day continued. The issues started when large...
Why Was Jennifer Garner in Grandview Washington?
The famous actor Jennifer Garner was visiting Washington State this week to celebrate Thanksgiving and ended up in Grandview but why was she there?. Yes, the actor/actress Jennifer Garner was seen this week over parts of Washington State. If you're not familiar, Jennifer is mostly known as the lead character in Alias among other roles in movies and TV over the last 20 years. She was also married to Ben Affleck and they have three children together.
horseandrider.com
Washington Horse Positive for Strangles
The Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed that a horse in Kittitas County is positive for strangles. Ten horses have been exposed, and the premises is under voluntary quarantine. The owner is working with a private veterinarian on biosecurity and disease management plans. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network...
Yakima Herald Republic
Fire causes an estimated $100,000 damage to West Valley home
Yakima firefighters believe an overloaded electrical circuit started a fire that damaged a West Valley home Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the 900 block of South 80th Avenue around 6 a.m. for a house fire. Arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from a downstairs bedroom in the two-story house, according to a fire department news release.
Actor Jennifer Garner Visits Small Town in Central Washington to Help Distribute Thanksgiving Meals
Actor Jennifer Garner visited the Grandview School District before Thanksgiving in her role as a Save the Children ambassador. Garner posted a short video of people packaging Thanksgiving dinner boxes for those in need on her Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day. The Grandview and Mabton school districts in the Yakima Valley were involved in the effort.
Seattle area’s first taste of winter snow could arrive next week as temperatures plunge
Forecasts call for heavy snow at Snoqualmie Pass this weekend, with light accumulations also possible in the Seattle area starting next Tuesday. Most of the area at the pass will be dry to start Saturday with a little bit of sun. High clouds move in pretty quickly ahead of a stronger weather system.
kpq.com
More Snow Projected In Tuesday Winter Weather Advisory
The National Weather Service now expects more snow to accumulate in the Wenatchee area during today's Winter Weather Advisory between 10am and 7pm. Meteorologist Steven Van Horn says the reason for the change is conditions that are now more favorable for snow. "There are models that we were looking at...
kpq.com
National Weather Service Warns of Major Winter Storm Starting Tuesday Night
A major winter storm is projected to blow over the north central region on Tuesday night, continuing well into Wednesday. Expect moderate snow early on Monday morning, followed by temperatures dropping on Monday night going into Tuesday morning. Higher elevated areas in the Cascades should expect over 12 inches of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County’s jobless rate ties for lowest ever in October
The streak of strong year-over-year jobs data continued in October for Yakima County, with one of the lowest jobless rates ever recorded for that month, and the 19th straight month of improved nonfarm employment. Data released Wednesday from the state’s Employment Security Department shows the local unemployment rate of 4.7%...
Yakima Herald Republic
John Doe added to national database list of unidentified remains in Yakima County
Information about human remains found in the Naches River in April 2010 has been added to a national database of missing, unidentified and unclaimed person cases. The website of the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, commonly known as NamUs, has four cases of unidentified remains found in Yakima County. The NamUs case for the county’s sole John Doe was created on Oct. 7, according to case information.
Astria Sunnyside Hospital to stop performing heart procedures due to staffing issues, rising costs
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — In a little more than two weeks, Astria Health will stop offering invasive and minimally invasive heart procedures and interventional cardiology services at its clinics and its Sunnyside hospital and clinics in Sunnyside. Hospital officials told KAPP-KVEW the change — which will take effect Dec. 16 — is due to staffing challenges and the rising costs of...
KIMA TV
YPD advised public to stay away from Spokane St. and S 10th Ave., area now secure
This morning, Police responded to the intersection of South 10th Avenue and Spokane St. around 8:15 to reports of a man waiving and pointing a rifle style firearm at neighbors and vehichles. When police arrived, the man continued to point the gun and barricaded himself in a shed before police...
Comments / 0